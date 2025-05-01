Apple Watch SE 3 is likely to come in larger display sizes: Here’s what we know

Apple is preparing for the launch of the third-generation Apple Watch SE after three years. This is Apple’s entry-level smartwatch series, which will be launched at an affordable price, perfect for users who want to experience the Apple Watch ecosystem. Now, as the launch nears, more details surrounding the Apple Watch SE 3 have started to surface, with expectations for larger display sizes. In a new spotting, display analyst Ross Young reported that the Apple Watch SE 3 could come in two new display sizes, with 1.6-inch and 1.8-inch display size options. This could come as an upgrade in comparison to previous generations, providing ease of usability with bigger displays. Apple Watch SE 3 display goes into production with new display sizes.(Apple)

Also read: iPhone 17 Air design ‘leaked’ in new hands-on video, here’s how it may look

Apple Watch SE 3 display sizes

The upcoming Apple Watch SE 3 is expected to come in two larger display sizes: 1.6-inch and 1.8-inch displays, similar to Apple Watch Series 6, as reported by the display analyst. With a bigger display, the smartwatch could provide an enhanced display and feature interaction. However, the size options may remain similar to Apple Watch SE‌ 2’s 40mm and 44mm sizes. Therefore, we can expect a few design iterations, but no major design changes.

Ross Young also highlighted that the display production for Apple Watch SE 3 has already commenced, and the wearable could soon make a debut. However, it should be noted that the new display sizes are based on speculation, therefore, the official sizes may come with small discrepancies. On the other hand, the Watch SE 3 is also reported to have a design upgrade with slimmer bezels, new colours or upgraded aesthetics inspired by the Apple Watch 7 series. However, the new generation Watch SE could offer a similar size as the current model, or smaller size options of 38mm and 42mm.

Also read: AirTag 2: Apple might launch the upgraded tracker by early summer 2025

Now, to confirm more about the upcoming Apple Watch SE 3, we may have to wait until the official launch. As of now, it is expected to launch in September alongside the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3. These flagship watches are expected to come with major upgrades, including satellite connectivity, 5G RedCap technology, and new health monitoring features such as blood pressure detection, sleep apnea detection, and more.

Mobile finder: iPhone 16 LATEST price, specs and all details