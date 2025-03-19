Apple Watch Series 10 price drops by over 10,000 on Flipkart: How to get it for under 40,000

The Apple Watch Series 10 has been out for around six months now, having launched alongside the iPhone 16 models. And its 46mm size was launched for ₹49,900 for the GPS variant. But now, several months after launch, the price has come down, and there is now a great deal available on Flipkart. Read on for the details. Apple Watch Series 10 now available at its lowest price ever.(Apple)

Apple Watch Series 10 GPS 46mm Under ₹ 40,000 – How This Deal Works

First, head over to Flipkart, and you will see that the 46mm variant of the Apple Watch Series 10 GPS in the Jet Black colourway with a Sport Band is listed for ₹40,999. That’s an ₹8,901 price drop over the MRP. But you can sweeten the deal even further by combining bank offers.

For instance, if you have an SBI credit card and make an EMI transaction, you’ll get a 10% instant discount, which knocks another ₹1,500 off the price, bringing it down to ₹39,499. The same offer is available on Bank of Baroda cards, and there are other discounts on different cards as well.

Also, if you have a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and make a full payment, you’ll get ₹2,050 cashback. That brings the price down to ₹38,999, meaning a total price drop of ₹10,901, which is a big discount compared to its MRP.

Note: This pricing may change by the time you’re reading this. It’s accurate as of 19 March.

What’s New with the Apple Watch Series 10?

The 46mm model features the biggest Apple Watch display yet. Yes, even bigger than the Apple Watch Ultra. It also comes with better health-tracking features, Apple now lets you track sleep apnea. And of course, you still get all the useful features like Crash Detection and Fall Detection.

Apple claims this is the thinnest Apple Watch ever while also having the biggest display ever. And there are new software additions too, including the Vitals app. Then there are the depth and water temperature sensors, so you can take it into the ocean.

The watch comes in Jet Black, Rose Gold, and Silver colourways, plus a premium Titanium finish (which, of course, costs more).

Series 10 is powered by the S10 SiP chipset, enabling things like the Double Tap gesture and on-device Siri. As for battery life, Apple claims up to 18 hours or 36 hours in Low Power Mode, and yes, it supports fast charging.

You can also get it in a 42mm case size, but when it comes to choosing the right size, we’d recommend visiting a store to check out both options in person and see which one fits you best.

