Apple's iPad Pro tablet launch to be a muted affair?

Apple upgraded line up of its flagship products including iPhone, Airpods and Apple Watch at the September 7 Far Out event, but stayed away from revealing any models for iPad.

Now, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to announce two new iPad Pro tablets powered by their latest M2 chip under the hood "in a matter of days," Bloomberg's Mark Gurman tipped.

In his newsletter, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman mentioned the 11" and the 12.9" models of the iPad Pro will be a mild upgrade and could have new charging capabilities.

The iPad Pro is anticipated to be released before October 27, when Apple will report its quarterly and annual earnings.

Contrary to what use to be mega launch events, to fans major disappointment, there is no event planned for this launch - the iPad will be revealed with a press release on the company's website.

Gurman even speculated that the next iPad Pro would support reverse wireless charging, enabling the tablet to share its battery with an iPhone or AirPods case. The new iPad Pro might could also include MagSafe charging capabilities.

There will also be the release of iPadOS 16, a software update that is often issued alongside iOS but was postponed this year. It is anticipated that the iPad Pro will come before October.

Gurman claims that the band, not the actual gadget, is to blame for the Apple Watch Ultra's stock shortages. Both the orange Alpine loop and the yellow or blue Trail loop are quite difficult to locate.

Due to this, Watch Ultra shipments are currently being delayed until the first week of November, with some models coming even later.