AQI worsens in major cities across India: 5 air purifiers to beat seasonal air pollution

The northern parts of India have already started to experience cold winds and chilling mornings as winter is knocking on the door. With the season, the air pollution in several parts of North India have started to get worse with each passing day. As of now, the Delhi NCR regions have crossed AQI beyond 400, and it's just the start. 5 best air purifier picks to beat the seasonal air pollution.

While the air pollution rises post Diwali, and many blame firecracker emissions, the significant reason behind the toxic air is stubble burning that comes from neighboring states like Punjab and Haryana. These toxic air pollutants are diverted via northwestern wind, causing the overall seasonal smog problem.

Therefore, it is quite crucial to keep your environment clean, and the best thing to do is having air purifiers at home. Therefore, we have listed the top 5 air purifiers that you can buy this winter season.

Top 5 air purifiers to beat toxic air quality

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4: If you are searching for air purifiers with large coverage and faster purification, then Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 could be a great choice. It claims to purify a standard room of up to 500 sq ft. It claims to offer triple layer filtration and 360° air intake, capturing 99.99% of 0.1μm particles. The air purifier is now available to purchase on Amazon.

Honeywell Air Purifier: This is also a great pick for large spaces, as it claims to cover over 853 sq ft area. It works in a 4-stage filtration process that includes a pre-filter, High Grade H13 HEPA Filter, Nano Silver ION Anti H1N1 Layer, and an Activated carbon filter. The Honeywell air purifier claims to remove 99.99% microallergens and airborne pollutants

Philips AC4221 Smart Air Purifier: Another air purifier to consider to beat air pollution is the Philips AC4221, it covers up to 700 sqft and removes 99.97% of viruses, allergens, dust, and PM2.5. It also has a 4-layer filtration that consists of a pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect, and a double Active Carbon layer.

Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q1000: Next effective air purifier on our list from Qubo. Its 4-layer filtration consisting of pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect, and double Active Carbon layer captures pollen, dust, pet hair, smoke, cooking smell, and harmful PM2.5 level allergens. It has 3 modes of purification and QSensAI that intelligently switch the purifier on/off.

Sharp Air Purifier: This air purifier comes with a dual purification system that includes the use of Plasmacluster and filters that includes Pre-Filter, HEPA, Carbon. It claims to trap 99.97% allergens and microscopic dust as smallest as 0.3-micron.