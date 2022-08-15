Home / Technology / Are you a bookworm? This mobile app will help you ‘mingle’ with other readers

Are you a bookworm? This mobile app will help you ‘mingle’ with other readers

Published on Aug 15, 2022 11:39 AM IST
The app named Klerb matches users with the people in the area according to their shared interests in books. The app will be rolled out when it has enough interested users in geographical locations so that the algorithms start working.
Klerb is a new dating app which matches users according to their reading preferences. (Wikimedia)
Are you a voracious bookworm preferring to sit in a corner with your book in your free time? Do you prefer meeting and socialising with people who are as much a book buff as you? A new mobile application currently under development has already been dubbed as the Tinder for bookworms, The Guardian reported.

The app named Klerb matches users with the people in the area according to their shared interests in books. While you think it is a dating app for book lovers, but the app developer denies this. Abe Winter, the New York-based developer says that it is not a hook-up or a dating app of any kind.

Winter said that just like Tinder which despite its share of problems connects strangers in geographical proximity, he is trying to implement this model to reading.

Winter told Guardian that around ten per cent of profiles of 30-plus users talk about books and reading. The app developer said that it happens to be a neglected category for socialisation. He is a solo founder of the app with low expense and ‘no investment’. The app will be rolled out when it has enough interested users in geographical locations so that the algorithms start working.

Abbey Hegger, a PhD candidate in Germany said Klerb could be a godsend. He said the reason for using this app is not to look for a romantic relationship as he is married. But he loves the idea of finding potential friends based on their taste in books.

Hegger said that Klerb will make the hunt for literary friends much easier. It will help in connecting with other immigrants who read in other languages, mothers wanting to talk on other things than babies and even introverts who want to socialise.

