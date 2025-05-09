Best 65 inch 4k TVs in 2025:Top 8 picks for a theatre-like experience at home with outstanding sound and picture quality

The best 65 inch 4K TV in 2025 offers more than just a larger screen. It brings cutting-edge visuals, smarter features and seamless connectivity into one powerful entertainment hub. With advancements in display technology, these best TVs now deliver sharper images, better contrast and smoother motion that elevate the viewing experience. Streaming is more fluid, voice control is more accurate and AI-powered recommendations are tailored to your taste. Upgrade your home entertainment with the best 65 inch 4k TV

The best smart TV options in this size also feature robust sound systems, gaming enhancements like HDMI 2.1, and sleek designs that blend into modern homes. If you're looking to upgrade your home theatre setup with a screen size that balances immersion and space, the 65-inch category in 2025 is packed with future-ready choices built to impress.

The Hisense 65E6N 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV offers brilliant visuals, rich sound, and smart features in a sleek package. Designed for immersive viewing, it supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and MEMC for smooth motion. With built-in Google TV and voice control, streaming your favourite content is simple and intuitive. It also includes Game Mode Plus, making it a solid pick for gaming. Enjoy vivid colours, crisp clarity, and smart convenience at home.

Specifications Connectivity Technology Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Display Technology LED Audio 24W speakers, DTS Virtual X, Dolby Digital Dimensions 7.6D x 145.3W x 83.8H cm Reasons to buy Stunning 4K clarity with Dolby Vision Great sound with DTS Virtual X Reasons to avoid 60Hz refresh rate may not suit competitive gamers Click Here to Buy Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65E6N

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the TV's vibrant picture, smooth streaming, and overall value for money, especially for its smart features and design.

Why choose this product?

Choose this Hisense TV for its clear 4K display, smart features, Dolby Vision support, and reliable performance at a competitive price.

The Sony BRAVIA 2 K-65S25B brings brilliant 4K entertainment with its X1 processor and MotionFlow XR for enhanced clarity and smooth visuals. This smart Google TV supports Chromecast, Apple AirPlay, and Alexa for easy streaming and voice control. Designed with Dolby Audio and powerful colour technologies, it delivers a rich viewing experience. The TV also includes ALLM and HDMI 2.1 compatibility, ideal for casual gamers and everyday viewing.

Specifications Display 4K Processor 4K Processor X1 Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Dimensions 8.7D x 146.3W x 85.2H cm Reasons to buy MotionFlow XR ensures smooth frame transitions 4K X-Reality PRO enhances content clarity Reasons to avoid Only 20W sound output may not suit larger rooms Click Here to Buy Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25B (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the vibrant display, clean interface, and brand trust. Many highlight its colour accuracy and reliability for streaming and daily viewing.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this Sony BRAVIA TV for reliable 4K performance, smart integration, smooth visuals, and trusted brand value in home entertainment.

The Samsung 65-inch UHD 4K Smart TV delivers vibrant visuals powered by its Crystal Processor 4K and 4K Upscaling technology. Designed for smooth streaming and sharp details, it includes HDR support and Motion Xcelerator for improved clarity. The TV features smart options like Bixby, Apple AirPlay, and SmartThings Hub. With Q-Symphony sound and a sleek design, it fits modern living spaces and offers an immersive home entertainment experience.

Specifications Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Display UHD Processor Crystal Processor 4K Dimensions 6.1D x 145.3W x 83.4H cm Click Here to Buy Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE77AKLXL (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the vibrant display and sleek aesthetics. Many mention it’s a great pick for streaming and day-to-day content viewing.

Why choose this product?

Choose this Samsung TV for sharp 4K visuals, smooth streaming, and smart connectivity in a stylish and reliable entertainment package.

The TCL 65-inch QLED TV is all aobut stunning visuals with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and a vibrant QLED panel. It runs on Google TV and features a powerful AiPQ Pro Processor for smooth performance. The slim, uni-body design complements modern spaces, while MEMC and DLG 120Hz refresh rate ensure crisp motion. With ONKYO 2.1 CH sound, Dolby Atmos, and hands-free voice control, this smart TV delivers an immersive and seamless entertainment experience.

Specifications Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Dimensions 30.3D x 144.4W x 89.3H cm Display QLED Processor AiPQ Pro Processor Reasons to buy Vivid QLED display with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision Hands-free voice control and Google TV Reasons to avoid Limited USB port Click Here to Buy TCL 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 65C61B (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are impressed with the picture quality, sound clarity, and smart features. It’s often praised for being great value for money.

Why choose this product?

Select this QLED TV for sharp visuals, immersive sound, and a smart interface in a stylish and well-built design.

The Vu 65-inch QLED TV is a power-packed entertainment hub with a 144Hz refresh rate, 4K Quantum Dot display, and a robust 124W inbuilt sound system. Designed with gamers and cinephiles in mind, it offers HDMI 2.1 support, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, AI Picture Engine, and dedicated modes like Filmmaker and Game Mode Pro. With 3GB RAM, 16GB storage, and Google TV integration, it’s a stylish, future-ready option for immersive home viewing.

Specifications Display QLED Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Dimensions 28.8D x 145.3W x 88H cm Audio 124W Output Reasons to buy Superb motion handling with 144Hz VRR and 240Hz motion rate Powerful 124W speaker system with built-in subwoofer Reasons to avoid UI can feel heavy with extensive features Click Here to Buy Vu 164cm (65 inches) Masterpiece Frame Series 4K QLED TV 65MASTERPIECE (Armani Gold)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the high refresh rate, loud and clear audio, and overall display quality. It’s widely seen as a feature-rich TV at a competitive price.

Why choose this product?

Go for this Vu QLED TV if you want a stylish, powerful TV with gamer-friendly features, cinematic audio, and one of the highest refresh rates in its class.

Immerse yourself in stunning visuals with the VW 65-inch QLED TV. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution and vibrant 10-bit QLED panel deliver exceptional picture quality, enhanced by full-array local dimming for rich contrast. Enjoy a smart and immersive experience powered by Google TV and Dolby Audio. The integrated 48W 2.1 channel sound system, complete with a subwoofer, provides powerful audio. Gamers will appreciate the smooth performance offered by ALLM, VRR, and MEMC technologies.

Specifications Connectivity Technology Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Dimensions 2D x 170W x 100H cm Display QLED Audio 48W Output Reasons to buy Crisp visuals with QLED panel and HDR10+ support Bezel-less design adds to aesthetic appeal Reasons to avoid Limited RAM and ROM Click Here to Buy VW 165 cm (65 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW65GQ1 (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are generally impressed with the visual clarity and sound output at this price point. It's noted as a great QLED option for budget-conscious users.

Why choose this product?

Choose this VW QLED TV if you're after a big-screen smart TV with rich colours, powerful sound, and useful smart features.

Enjoy sharp and colourful 4K images on the Toshiba 65-inch QLED TV with Quantum Dot. Dolby Vision and HDR make pictures look even better. The TV boasts immersive sound with Dolby Atmos and Regza Power Audio. Navigate effortlessly with the VIDAA TV OS, benefiting from smooth visuals thanks to MEMC. Gamers will appreciate ALLM and VRR, while dual-band Wi-Fi and Alexa integration provide modern convenience for streaming and smart home control.

Specifications Display QLED Connectivity Technology Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Dimensions 7.6D x 145.3W x 83.8H cm Audio 24W Reasons to buy Built-in Alexa and VIDAA voice assistant Game-friendly features like ALLM and HDMI 2.1 Reasons to avoid Limited internal storage and RAM Click Here to Buy TOSHIBA 164 cm (65 inches) C450NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the colour clarity, ease of use with VIDAA, and value-for-money features like Dolby Vision and VRR. Some wish for louder audio and more app support.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this Toshiba QLED TV if you want vibrant visuals, Dolby audio-visual support, and user-friendly smart features without stretching your budget.

This 65-inch Onida television delivers movies and shows in stunning 4K resolution, featuring vibrant colours enhanced by Dolby Vision and HDR10. It is equipped with Google TV, providing direct access to all your streaming applications. The audio quality is excellent, and voice commands can be utilised to search for desired content. The interface is user-friendly, allowing for effortless enjoyment of your preferred entertainment.

Specifications Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Dimensions 8D x 145W x 82.7H cm Display LED Audio 24W Output Reasons to buy Wide viewing angles for better screen sharing Easy to set up with built-in Google Cast and voice search Reasons to avoid Limited USB ports Click Here to Buy ONIDA 165 cm (65 inch) nexg Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google LED TV 65UIG (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight the great picture quality, ease of use with Google TV, and solid value for the price. Some feel the sound could be more powerful for a fully immersive experience.

Why choose this product?

Go for this Onida TV if you want a budget-friendly 4K LED TV with smart features, solid performance for streaming, and decent sound, perfect for everyday viewing in smaller to medium-sized rooms.

What is the benefit of having a 65 inch 4k TV?

A 65-inch TV offers an immersive viewing experience with larger screen size, ideal for spacious living rooms or home theatres. The bigger screen enhances picture quality, making it perfect for watching movies, gaming, and sports with more detail and clarity.

How important is HDMI 2.1 for a 65 inch 4k TV?

HDMI 2.1 is crucial for 65-inch TVs, especially for gaming. It supports higher refresh rates (like 120Hz), better resolutions, and features like ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and VRR, which enhance gaming performance and visual quality on modern consoles or high-performance PCs.

What is the ideal viewing distance for a 65 inch 4k TV?

The ideal viewing distance for a 65-inch TV is approximately 8 to 13 feet, depending on the TV's resolution. For 4K TVs, you can sit closer without noticing pixelation, whereas for Full HD TVs, it's best to stay farther for optimal picture clarity and viewing comfort.

Factors to consider before buying the best 65 inch 4k TV in 2025:

Resolution: Choose at least 4K resolution for better picture quality, especially if you watch movies, sports, or play games in high-definition.

Display Technology: Consider QLED or OLED for superior brightness, contrast, and vibrant colours, especially for rooms with good natural light.

Refresh Rate: Higher refresh rates (120Hz or above) are better for gaming and sports viewing for smoother motion.

Smart Features: Ensure the TV has built-in streaming services (Netflix, Prime Video), voice control, and Google Assistant or Alexa for easy operation.

Connectivity: Look for HDMI 2.1 ports for future-proofing, especially for gaming, along with USB, Ethernet, and Bluetooth support.

Sound Quality: Consider a TV with Dolby Atmos or support for external speakers/soundbars if audio quality is important.

Viewing Angle: Opt for a TV with a wide viewing angle, especially in rooms with multiple seating arrangements.

Top 3 features of the best 65 inch 4k TV in 2025:

Best 65 inch 4k TV in 2025 Refresh Rate Display Technology Special Features Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 60 Hz LED Dolby Atoms, 4K AI Upscaler Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 60 Hz LED Google Assistant Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV 50 Hz UHD Crystal Processor 4K , Motion Xcelerator TCL 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 60 Hz QLED Dolby Vision -Atmos, HDR 10+ Vu 164cm (65 inches) Masterpiece Frame Series 4K QLED TV 144 Hz QLED 4K Quantum Dot Technology, Motion Enhancement VW 165 cm (65 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 60 Hz QLED HDR 10+, Pro Processor, MEMC TOSHIBA 164 cm (65 inches) C450NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 60 Hz QLED Wide Color Gamut, Screen mirroring, Dual Band Wifi ONIDA 165 cm (65 inch) nexg Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google LED TV 60 Hz LED Pix Visual Engine, Wide Viewing Angle

