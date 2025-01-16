INALSA Air Fryer for Home 6.5L Capacity-1600 W|Digital Control and 8 Preset control|Quick Heat Circulation Variable Temp. Control,Baking,Grilling, Air Frying,Roasting|2 Yr Warranty, Souschef LX View Details
In recent years, air fryers have gained immense popularity due to their ability to cook delicious and healthy meals with minimal oil. With a wide range of options available, choosing the right air fryer can be overwhelming. This article will compare the top 10 air fryers under 7000, highlighting their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a compact model for small kitchens or a larger capacity for family meals, we've got you covered.
The PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9200/90 utilizes TurboStar technology to evenly circulate heat, ensuring crispy and delicious results. With a 0.8kg capacity, it is perfect for small families. Its variable temperature control and 30-minute timer provide flexibility for different recipes.
PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9200/90, uses up to 90% less fat, 1400W, 4.1 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large
The Havells Prolife Air Fryer features a see-through lid and a dehydrator function, allowing for versatile cooking options. With a 4-liter capacity and 60-minute timer, it's suitable for larger meals and snacks. The rapid air technology ensures quick and efficient cooking.
Havells Air Fryer Prolife Crystal | See-Through Window |85% Less Oil | 5L Pan |8 Presets Menu | Auto Restart | Touch Screen |Digital Display |Dehydrator Mode |1500 Watt & 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty
The Capacity Air Fryer offers a 1.6-liter capacity and versatile cooking functions, including grilling and roasting. Its adjustable temperature control and 30-minute timer provide precise cooking settings. The non-stick coating ensures easy cleanup.
The Faber Digital Air Fryer features an 8-preset menu for easy cooking and a 60-minute timer for convenient operation. With a 2.2-liter capacity and a non-stick coating, it offers hassle-free cooking and cleaning. The defrost function adds to its versatility.
Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black)
The PHILIPS Air Fryer NA130/00 utilizes Rapid Air technology for healthier frying. With a 0.8kg capacity and a 30-minute timer, it offers convenience and versatility. The compact design makes it ideal for small kitchens.
The Faber Air Fryer features a defrost function and adjustable temperature control for precise cooking. With a 2.2-liter capacity and a non-stick coating, it offers ease of use and maintenance. The auto-off feature ensures safety.
Faber 6 liter 1500W Air Fryer|Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat|360° Rapid Air Cooking, 85% Less Oil|Temperature & Time Control, Non-Stick Fryer Pan, Auto-Off | Sleek Design | (Black)
The Nutricook Air Fryer features a space-saving design and 8 preset cooking functions for convenience. With a 3.5-liter capacity and a 60-minute internal warranty, it offers reliable performance for a variety of recipes.
