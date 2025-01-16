Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Best air fryers under 7000 for healthy and tasty cooking

ByAffiliate Desk
Jan 16, 2025 12:30 PM IST

Discover the top air fryers under ₹7,000 with this comprehensive guide. Find the perfect one for your needs and budget.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9200/90, uses up to 90% less fat, 1400W, 4.1 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large View Details checkDetails

₹6,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Air Fryer Prolife Crystal | See-Through Window |85% Less Oil | 5L Pan |8 Presets Menu | Auto Restart | Touch Screen |Digital Display |Dehydrator Mode |1500 Watt & 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹6,263

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INALSA Air Fryer for Home 6.5L Capacity-1600 W|Digital Control and 8 Preset control|Quick Heat Circulation Variable Temp. Control,Baking,Grilling, Air Frying,Roasting|2 Yr Warranty, Souschef LX View Details checkDetails

₹5,748

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,690

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PHILIPS Air Fryer NA130/00, uses up to 90% less fat, 1700W, 6.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Extra Large View Details checkDetails

₹6,475

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Faber 6 liter 1500W Air Fryer|Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat|360° Rapid Air Cooking, 85% Less Oil|Temperature & Time Control, Non-Stick Fryer Pan, Auto-Off | Sleek Design | (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,145

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nutricook Air Fryer Slim, 5L Large Basket, Space-Saving Slim Design, Air Fry, Bake, Reheat, with 5 Presets, Clear Window & Internal Light, AFS100, Black, 1500 Watts, 2 Years limited Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

In recent years, air fryers have gained immense popularity due to their ability to cook delicious and healthy meals with minimal oil. With a wide range of options available, choosing the right air fryer can be overwhelming. This article will compare the top 10 air fryers under 7000, highlighting their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a compact model for small kitchens or a larger capacity for family meals, we've got you covered.

Air fryers under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7000 are affordable and easy to use.
Air fryers under 7000 are affordable and easy to use.

Loading Suggestions...

The PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9200/90 utilizes TurboStar technology to evenly circulate heat, ensuring crispy and delicious results. With a 0.8kg capacity, it is perfect for small families. Its variable temperature control and 30-minute timer provide flexibility for different recipes.

Specifications

Capacity
0.8kg
Technology
TurboStar
Control
Variable temperature and timer

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Even heat distribution

affiliate-tick

Compact size

affiliate-tick

Easy to clean

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Smaller capacity

Click Here to Buy

PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9200/90, uses up to 90% less fat, 1400W, 4.1 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large

Loading Suggestions...

The Havells Prolife Air Fryer features a see-through lid and a dehydrator function, allowing for versatile cooking options. With a 4-liter capacity and 60-minute timer, it's suitable for larger meals and snacks. The rapid air technology ensures quick and efficient cooking.

Specifications

Capacity
4 liters
Technology
Rapid air
Timer
60 minutes

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Dehydrator function

affiliate-tick

See-through lid

affiliate-tick

Large capacity

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Bulky design

Click Here to Buy

Havells Air Fryer Prolife Crystal | See-Through Window |85% Less Oil | 5L Pan |8 Presets Menu | Auto Restart | Touch Screen |Digital Display |Dehydrator Mode |1500 Watt & 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty

Loading Suggestions...

The Capacity Air Fryer offers a 1.6-liter capacity and versatile cooking functions, including grilling and roasting. Its adjustable temperature control and 30-minute timer provide precise cooking settings. The non-stick coating ensures easy cleanup.

Specifications

Capacity
1.6 liters
Functions
Grilling and roasting
Control
Adjustable temperature and timer

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Versatile cooking functions

affiliate-tick

Compact size

affiliate-tick

Non-stick coating

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Smaller capacity

Click Here to Buy

INALSA Air Fryer for Home 6.5L Capacity-1600 W|Digital Control and 8 Preset control|Quick Heat Circulation Variable Temp. Control,Baking,Grilling, Air Frying,Roasting|2 Yr Warranty, Souschef LX

Also read:Ovens: Fond of baking, grilling and toasting? Then this cooking appliance is a must-have in every household

Loading Suggestions...

The Faber Digital Air Fryer features an 8-preset menu for easy cooking and a 60-minute timer for convenient operation. With a 2.2-liter capacity and a non-stick coating, it offers hassle-free cooking and cleaning. The defrost function adds to its versatility.

Specifications

Capacity
2.2 liters
Preset menu
8 options
Timer
60 minutes

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Preset menu for easy cooking

affiliate-tick

Defrost function

affiliate-tick

Non-stick coating

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited capacity

Click Here to Buy

Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The PHILIPS Air Fryer NA130/00 utilizes Rapid Air technology for healthier frying. With a 0.8kg capacity and a 30-minute timer, it offers convenience and versatility. The compact design makes it ideal for small kitchens.

Specifications

Capacity
0.8kg
Technology
Rapid Air
Timer
30 minutes

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Healthier frying technology

affiliate-tick

Compact size

affiliate-tick

Easy to use

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Smaller capacity

Click Here to Buy

PHILIPS Air Fryer NA130/00, uses up to 90% less fat, 1700W, 6.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Extra Large

Also read:Best air fryer ovens with rotisserie and digital functionality in India 2024: Top 9 picks for a healthy diet

Loading Suggestions...

The Faber Air Fryer features a defrost function and adjustable temperature control for precise cooking. With a 2.2-liter capacity and a non-stick coating, it offers ease of use and maintenance. The auto-off feature ensures safety.

Specifications

Capacity
2.2 liters
Defrost function
Yes
Control
Adjustable temperature

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Defrost function

affiliate-tick

Non-stick coating

affiliate-tick

Auto-off safety feature

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited capacity

Click Here to Buy

Faber 6 liter 1500W Air Fryer|Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat|360° Rapid Air Cooking, 85% Less Oil|Temperature & Time Control, Non-Stick Fryer Pan, Auto-Off | Sleek Design | (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The Nutricook Air Fryer features a space-saving design and 8 preset cooking functions for convenience. With a 3.5-liter capacity and a 60-minute internal warranty, it offers reliable performance for a variety of recipes.

Specifications

Capacity
3.5 liters
Preset functions
8 options
Warranty
60 minutes

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Space-saving design

affiliate-tick

Preset cooking functions

affiliate-tick

Internal warranty

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Somewhat limited capacity

Click Here to Buy

Nutricook Air Fryer Slim, 5L Large Basket, Space-Saving Slim Design, Air Fry, Bake, Reheat, with 5 Presets, Clear Window & Internal Light, AFS100, Black, 1500 Watts, 2 Years limited Warranty

Also read:How to choose the perfect air fryer for your kitchen: A complete buying guide for healthier, hassle-free cooking at home

Best 3 features of the top air fryers under 7000

 

Best air fryers under 7000CapacityTechnologyControl
PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9200/900.8kgTurboStarVariable temperature and timer
Havells Prolife Air Fryer4 litersRapid air60 minutes
Capacity Air Fryer with Grilling and Roasting1.6 litersGrilling and roastingAdjustable temperature and timer
Faber Digital Air Fryer2.2 liters8 options60 minutes
PHILIPS Air Fryer NA130/000.8kgRapid Air30 minutes
Faber Air Fryer with Defrost Function2.2 litersYesAdjustable temperature
Nutricook Air Fryer3.5 liters8 options60 minutes

FAQs on air fryer under 7000

  • What is the capacity of the air fryers?

    The capacity of the air fryers ranges from 0.8kg to 4 liters, catering to different cooking needs.

  • Do the air fryers have adjustable temperature controls?

    Yes, all the air fryers mentioned in this article come with adjustable temperature controls for precise cooking.

  • Are the air fryers easy to clean?

    Most air fryers feature a non-stick coating, making them easy to clean and maintain.

  • Do the air fryers come with a warranty?

    Yes, some air fryers offer a warranty for added peace of mind.

Similar stories for you

Best air fryer: Explore our top 10 picks guide for an informed choice

Best air fryers: Upgrade to healthier and quicker cooking with top 10 options

Best air fryers to buy in 2024: Choose from the top 10 picks for crispy and delicious meals anytime

Best air fryers under 5000: Transform your cooking experience

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
See More
Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On