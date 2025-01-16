In recent years, air fryers have gained immense popularity due to their ability to cook delicious and healthy meals with minimal oil. With a wide range of options available, choosing the right air fryer can be overwhelming. This article will compare the top 10 air fryers under 7000, highlighting their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a compact model for small kitchens or a larger capacity for family meals, we've got you covered. Air fryers under ₹ 7000 are affordable and easy to use.

The PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9200/90 utilizes TurboStar technology to evenly circulate heat, ensuring crispy and delicious results. With a 0.8kg capacity, it is perfect for small families. Its variable temperature control and 30-minute timer provide flexibility for different recipes.

Specifications Capacity 0.8kg Technology TurboStar Control Variable temperature and timer Reasons to buy Even heat distribution Compact size Easy to clean Reasons to avoid Smaller capacity Click Here to Buy PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9200/90, uses up to 90% less fat, 1400W, 4.1 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large

The Havells Prolife Air Fryer features a see-through lid and a dehydrator function, allowing for versatile cooking options. With a 4-liter capacity and 60-minute timer, it's suitable for larger meals and snacks. The rapid air technology ensures quick and efficient cooking.

Specifications Capacity 4 liters Technology Rapid air Timer 60 minutes Reasons to buy Dehydrator function See-through lid Large capacity Reasons to avoid Bulky design Click Here to Buy Havells Air Fryer Prolife Crystal | See-Through Window |85% Less Oil | 5L Pan |8 Presets Menu | Auto Restart | Touch Screen |Digital Display |Dehydrator Mode |1500 Watt & 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty

The Capacity Air Fryer offers a 1.6-liter capacity and versatile cooking functions, including grilling and roasting. Its adjustable temperature control and 30-minute timer provide precise cooking settings. The non-stick coating ensures easy cleanup.

Specifications Capacity 1.6 liters Functions Grilling and roasting Control Adjustable temperature and timer Reasons to buy Versatile cooking functions Compact size Non-stick coating Reasons to avoid Smaller capacity Click Here to Buy INALSA Air Fryer for Home 6.5L Capacity-1600 W|Digital Control and 8 Preset control|Quick Heat Circulation Variable Temp. Control,Baking,Grilling, Air Frying,Roasting|2 Yr Warranty, Souschef LX

The Faber Digital Air Fryer features an 8-preset menu for easy cooking and a 60-minute timer for convenient operation. With a 2.2-liter capacity and a non-stick coating, it offers hassle-free cooking and cleaning. The defrost function adds to its versatility.

Specifications Capacity 2.2 liters Preset menu 8 options Timer 60 minutes Reasons to buy Preset menu for easy cooking Defrost function Non-stick coating Reasons to avoid Limited capacity Click Here to Buy Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black)

The PHILIPS Air Fryer NA130/00 utilizes Rapid Air technology for healthier frying. With a 0.8kg capacity and a 30-minute timer, it offers convenience and versatility. The compact design makes it ideal for small kitchens.

Specifications Capacity 0.8kg Technology Rapid Air Timer 30 minutes Reasons to buy Healthier frying technology Compact size Easy to use Reasons to avoid Smaller capacity Click Here to Buy PHILIPS Air Fryer NA130/00, uses up to 90% less fat, 1700W, 6.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Extra Large

The Faber Air Fryer features a defrost function and adjustable temperature control for precise cooking. With a 2.2-liter capacity and a non-stick coating, it offers ease of use and maintenance. The auto-off feature ensures safety.

Specifications Capacity 2.2 liters Defrost function Yes Control Adjustable temperature Reasons to buy Defrost function Non-stick coating Auto-off safety feature Reasons to avoid Limited capacity Click Here to Buy Faber 6 liter 1500W Air Fryer|Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat|360° Rapid Air Cooking, 85% Less Oil|Temperature & Time Control, Non-Stick Fryer Pan, Auto-Off | Sleek Design | (Black)

The Nutricook Air Fryer features a space-saving design and 8 preset cooking functions for convenience. With a 3.5-liter capacity and a 60-minute internal warranty, it offers reliable performance for a variety of recipes.

Specifications Capacity 3.5 liters Preset functions 8 options Warranty 60 minutes Reasons to buy Space-saving design Preset cooking functions Internal warranty Reasons to avoid Somewhat limited capacity Click Here to Buy Nutricook Air Fryer Slim, 5L Large Basket, Space-Saving Slim Design, Air Fry, Bake, Reheat, with 5 Presets, Clear Window & Internal Light, AFS100, Black, 1500 Watts, 2 Years limited Warranty

Best 3 features of the top air fryers under ₹ 7000

Best air fryers under ₹ 7000 Capacity Technology Control PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9200/90 0.8kg TurboStar Variable temperature and timer Havells Prolife Air Fryer 4 liters Rapid air 60 minutes Capacity Air Fryer with Grilling and Roasting 1.6 liters Grilling and roasting Adjustable temperature and timer Faber Digital Air Fryer 2.2 liters 8 options 60 minutes PHILIPS Air Fryer NA130/00 0.8kg Rapid Air 30 minutes Faber Air Fryer with Defrost Function 2.2 liters Yes Adjustable temperature Nutricook Air Fryer 3.5 liters 8 options 60 minutes

FAQs on air fryer under 7000 What is the capacity of the air fryers? The capacity of the air fryers ranges from 0.8kg to 4 liters, catering to different cooking needs.

Do the air fryers have adjustable temperature controls? Yes, all the air fryers mentioned in this article come with adjustable temperature controls for precise cooking.

Are the air fryers easy to clean? Most air fryers feature a non-stick coating, making them easy to clean and maintain.

Do the air fryers come with a warranty? Yes, some air fryers offer a warranty for added peace of mind.

