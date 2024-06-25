Best Amazon deals on washing machines: Top 10 offers on washers from LG, Samsung, IFB and more

Looking to upgrade your laundry routine without breaking the bank? Amazon has some incredible deals on washing machines right now, featuring top brands like LG, Samsung, IFB, Whirlpool and more. Whether you're in the market for a semi-automatic, fully automatic top load, or fully automatic front load washing machine, you'll find great options to suit your needs and budget. 10 best Amazon deals on washing machines you can’t miss for maximum savings.

Doing laundry can be a chore, but the right washing machine can make a world of difference. With Amazon's latest offers, you can enjoy high-tech features, energy efficiency, and superior cleaning performance without spending a fortune. From compact models perfect for small spaces to large-capacity machines for big families, there’s something for everyone in these top 10 deals.

We've rounded up the best Amazon deals to help you find the ideal washing machine for your home. These discounts won't last forever, so now is the perfect time to invest in a new washer. Read on to explore the best washing machine deals on Amazon available and make your laundry day smoother and more efficient.

The Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is a reliable and efficient choice for households with 3-4 members. Its top load design is user-friendly and ensures great wash quality. The machine features a 680 RPM motor, allowing for faster washing and drying, perfect for busy households. It offers 4 wash programs: Normal, Quick Wash, Soak+Normal, and Delicates, and includes an Eco Tub Clean for energy saving. Additional features include a stainless steel Diamond Drum, Magic Filter, 5 water levels, rat protection, rust-proof body, tempered glass window, child lock, and Monsoon mode. This is one of the best washing machines by Samsung and is now available at a discount of 25% on Amazon.

Specifications of Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine:

Capacity: 7 kg, suitable for 3-4 members

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Motor Speed: 680 RPM

Wash Programs: Normal, Quick Wash, Soak+Normal, Delicates, Eco Tub Clean

Drum Material: Stainless Steel

Wattage: 200 Kilowatt Hours Per Year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable and energy-efficient 3-star energy rating, not the highest Suitable for medium-sized households Limited to 4 wash programs Features like child lock and rat protection Might not fit in very small spaces

2. LG 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

The LG 6.5 Kg 5 Star Inverter Direct Drive Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine is one of the best washing machines available, perfect for singles, couples, and small families. Available in a sleek white finish, it features advanced Hygiene Steam and direct-drive technology for superior wash quality. The machine has a 5-star energy rating, ensuring maximum efficiency. It offers 10 versatile wash programs, including Baby Care and Sportswear, catering to various fabric types. With a capacity of 6.5 kg and dimensions of 44D x 60W x 85H cm, it's compact yet powerful, making it an excellent choice in Amazon deals on washing machines.

Specifications of LG 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine:

Capacity: 6.5 kg, suitable for small families or singles

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Motor Speed: 1000 RPM

Wash Programs: 10 (Cotton, Cotton Large, Mix, Easy Care, Baby Care, Sportswear, Delicate, Wool, Quick 30, Rinse + Spin)

Special Features: Inverter, Child Lock, Auto Restart, Hygiene Steam, Inbuilt Heater

Wattage: ‎1700 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 5-star energy efficiency Smaller capacity for larger families 10 versatile wash programs Higher price point Direct-drive technology reduces noise and enhances durability Complex settings for some users

3. LG 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

The LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Touch Panel Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1207SDW) offers top-tier performance and efficiency, ideal for households with 3-4 members. Available in a sleek white finish, it features advanced Hygiene Steam and direct-drive technology for excellent wash quality. With a 5-star energy rating, it is both energy and water-efficient. The washing machine has 10 wash programs, including Baby Care and Sportswear, and operates at a high speed of 1200 RPM for faster drying. Now available with fantastic Amazon deals and discounts, it boasts an in-built heater, touch panel, and key performance features like 6 Motion DD technology and Smart Diagnosis.

Specifications of LG 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine:

Capacity: 7 kg, suitable for 3-4 members

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Motor Speed: 1200 RPM

Wash Programs: 10 (Cotton, Cotton Large, Mix, Easy Care, Baby Care, Sports Wear, Delicate, Wool, Quick 30, Rinse+Spin, Steam Cycle)

Special Features: Inverter, Child Lock, Hygiene Steam, 6 Motion DD, Tub Clean, Inbuilt Heater

Wattage: ‎1700 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 5-star energy efficiency Higher price point 10 versatile wash programs May be complex for some users Direct-drive technology reduces noise and enhances durability Smaller capacity for larger families

Also read: Best 8 KG washing machines to wash your piles of laundry with ease; Top 9 picks

The Samsung 8 kg, 5-star rated Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine is designed for large families seeking top-notch performance. With dimensions of 55D x 60W x 85H cm, it fits well in any home. Featuring Eco Bubble Technology and AI Control, it ensures the best wash quality while being highly energy and water-efficient. Its Digital Inverter motor operates at 1400 RPM for faster washing and drying. This model offers 21 wash programs including Quick Wash and Bedding, catering to various fabric types. With Hygiene Steam and Bubble Soak features, along with an in-built heater, it guarantees cleanliness and hygiene.

Specifications of Samsung 8 kg 5 star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine:

Capacity: 8 kg, suitable for large families

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Motor Speed: 1400 RPM

Wash Programs: 21 (including Quick Wash, Drum Clean, Activewear, Baby Care, Cotton, Delicates, Wool, etc.)

Special Features: Inverter, Child Lock, Hygiene Steam, Eco Bubble Technology, AI Control, Wi-Fi

Wattage: ‎50 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient with 5-star rating Higher initial cost Wide range of 21 wash programs Advanced features may be overwhelming AI Control and Wi-Fi connectivity Large dimensions may not fit in compact spaces Hygiene Steam and Eco Bubble Technology

5. LG 8 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

The LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Direct Drive Touch Panel Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine offers superior wash quality and efficiency for large families. This model features advanced Hygiene Steam and Direct Drive technology, ensuring energy and water efficiency with a 5-star rating. Its powerful motor spins at 1400 RPM for quick drying. It includes 10 wash programs such as Cotton, Mix, and Quick 30, catering to diverse fabric types. The fully stainless steel drum ensures durability and hygiene, complemented by features like a LED display and touch panel. With additional benefits like an in-built heater, Auto Restart, and Tub Clean function, this washing machine is a standout choice for modern homes.

Specifications of LG 8 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

Capacity: 8 kg, suitable for large families

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Motor Speed: 1400 RPM

Wash Programs: 10 (including Cotton, Cotton Large, Mix, Easy Care, Baby Care, Sportswear, Delicate, Wool, Quick 30, Rinse + Spin)

Special Features: Inverter Direct Drive, 6 Motion Direct Drive, Hygiene Steam, Inbuilt Heater, Touch Panel, LED Display

Wattage: ‎2100 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient with 5-star rating Higher initial cost Advanced technology for quiet operation Larger size may not fit smaller spaces Variety of wash programs including steam Advanced features may not be necessary for all users Inbuilt heater for hot wash cycles

Also read: Best Whirlpool 8.5 kg washing machines: Top 5 picks for efficient laundry care and convenience

6. IFB 6 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

The IFB 6 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine is designed for efficiency and durability, perfect for small families, singles, and couples. This is one of the best IFB washing machine models and it boasts a 5-star energy rating and comes with TRISHIELD PROTECTION, offering a 4-year comprehensive warranty along with 10 years each for motor and spares support. It operates at 800 RPM for faster drying and features 8 wash programs including Cradle Wash for Delicates and Express Wash. The stainless steel crescent moon drum ensures gentle yet effective washing, enhanced by features like Power Dual Steam for thorough cleaning, Aqua Energie for softening water, and multiple safety measures like High-Low Voltage Protection and Child Lock.

Specifications of IFB 6 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine:

Capacity: 6 kg, suitable for small families/singles/couples

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Motor Speed: 800 RPM

Wash Programs: 8 (including Cradle Wash, Mixed, Daily, Cotton Normal, Cotton Eco, Woollens, Express Wash, Additives/Rinse, Drain + Spin)

Special Features: Inbuilt Heater, 2X Power Dual Steam, Aqua Energie, Stainless Steel Crescent Moon Drum

Wattage: ‎220 Kilowatts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 5-star energy efficiency Limited to 8 wash programs 2X Power Dual Steam for enhanced cleaning Lower RPM compared to some models Comprehensive warranty of 4 years Basic design may not appeal to all users Suitable for small spaces with compact dimensions

The Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine in Silver combines efficiency with ease of use, ideal for large families. With a 5-star energy rating, it ensures reduced electricity consumption while providing excellent wash quality. The machine operates at a high speed of 1400 RPM for faster drying. It offers 15 wash programs including Allergy Care and Quick 15'/30', catering to various fabric types. The VarioDrum with stainless steel drum material ensures gentle yet thorough cleaning. Additional features like EcoSilence Drive, Anti-Vibration Side Panels, and an LED display enhance convenience and efficiency.

Specifications of Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine:

Capacity: 8 kg, suitable for large families

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Motor Speed: 1400 RPM

Wash Programs: 15 (including Allergy Plus, Cottons, Quick 15/30, Delicates/Silk, Synthetics, Wool)

Special Features: Eco Silence Drive, AI Active Water Plus, Anti Vibration Side Panels, Inbuilt Heater

Wattage: ‎2300 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 5-star energy efficiency Higher initial cost Quiet operation with Eco Silence Drive May be overwhelming for basic users Wide range of wash programs including allergy care Larger dimensions may not fit in compact spaces Inbuilt heater for effective stain removal

Also read: Washing machines with inbuilt heaters: Features, benefits and more

8. LG 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

Check out this Amazon deal on washing machines! Get the LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Touch Panel Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine at 34% discount This model features Hygiene Steam and Direct Drive technology for superior wash quality while being highly energy and water-efficient with a 5-star rating. Operating at 1200 RPM, it ensures faster drying of clothes. With 10 wash programs including Cotton, Mix, and Quick 30, it caters to different fabric types. The fully stainless steel drum and lifters maintain hygiene and durability. With a comprehensive warranty of 2 years on the product and 5 years on the motor, this is one of the best washing machines that combines performance with modern design.

Specifications of LG 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine:

Capacity: 7 kg, suitable for 3-4 members

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Motor Speed: 1200 RPM

Wash Programs: 10 (including Cotton, Mix, Easy Care, Baby Care, Sports Wear, Delicate, Wool, Quick 30, Rinse+Spin)

Special Features: Inverter Direct Drive, 6 Motion DD Technology, Hygiene Steam, Inbuilt Heater

Wattage: ‎1700 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient with 5-star rating Higher initial cost Steam function for allergen removal Limited to 1200 RPM motor Quiet operation with Inverter Direct Drive Larger dimensions may not fit in compact spaces Variety of wash programs for different fabrics

9. Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Bloom Wash Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The Whirlpool 7.5 kg 5 Star Bloom Wash Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is a top choice for those seeking great deals on washing machines. Available on Amazon, this machine combines affordability with excellent wash quality. It has a 7.5 kg capacity, making it ideal for households of 3-4 members. The in-built heater and 12 wash programs cater to various laundry needs, including Heavy, Delicate, and Stain Care. With a 5-star energy rating and a high spin speed of 740 RPM, it ensures efficiency and quick drying. Key features include ZPF Technology, 6th Sense Technology, and the ability to remove 50 tough stains. The machine's stainless steel body and drum enhance durability, while the 2-year comprehensive warranty and 10-year motor warranty offer peace of mind.

Specifications of Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Bloom Wash Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Capacity: 7.5 kg, suitable for 3-4 members

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Motor Speed: 740 RPM

Wash Programs: 12 (including Daily, Heavy, Delicate, Eco Wash, Stainwash, Anti-Bac)

Special Features: In-Built Heater, 6th Sense Technology, ZPF Technology, Auto Tub Clean

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient with 5-star rating 740 RPM motor speed is lower compared to some competitors In-built heater for better stain removal Higher initial cost Multiple wash programs for different needs Top load design may not suit all spaces Advanced technologies for enhanced cleaning

Also read: Best Voltas washing machines 8kg: Top 10 picks with reviews and comparison

LG 9 kh 5 star fully automatic front load washing machine is one of the best washing machines currently selling at a discount of 24% on Amazon. It features advanced technologies like Direct Drive and Steam Wash. Its high efficiency is reflected in the 5-star energy rating and a maximum spin speed of 1400 RPM, ensuring quick drying. The machine includes 10 wash programs such as Cotton, Baby Care, and Delicate, with a stainless steel drum and lifters for durability and hygiene. It has special features like the Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, and Smart Diagnosis to enhance performance while reducing noise. The touch panel and child lock add convenience and safety.

Specifications of LG 9 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine:

Capacity: 9 kg, suitable for large families

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Motor Speed: 1400 RPM

Wash Programs: 10 (including Cotton, Baby Care, Delicates, Wool, Quick 30)

Special Features: Inverter Direct Drive, Steam Wash, Smart Diagnosis, In-built Heater

Wattage: ‎2100 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High capacity (9 kg) for large families Higher price compared to smaller models 5-star energy rating for efficiency Large dimensions may not fit in all spaces Advanced features like Steam Wash and Smart Diagnosis Complex settings for some users Quiet operation with Direct Drive Technology

Top 3 features of the best washing machines with Amazon deals

Best washing machines Capacity Wash Programs Special Feature Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 7 kg 4 (Normal, Quick Wash, Soak+Normal, Delicates, Eco Tub Clean) Child Lock, Rat Protection, Stainless Steel Diamond Drum LG 6.5 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 6.5 kg 10 (Cotton, Cotton Large, Mix, Easy Care, Baby Care, Sportswear, Delicate, Wool, Quick 30, Rinse + Spin) Hygiene Steam, Inverter, Direct Drive Technology LG 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 7 kg 10 (Cotton, Cotton Large, Mix, Easy Care, Baby Care, Sports Wear, Delicate, Wool, Quick 30, Rinse+Spin, Steam Cycle) Hygiene Steam, 6 Motion DD, Inbuilt Heater Samsung 8 kg 5 star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 8 kg 21 (Quick Wash, Drum Clean, Activewear, Baby Care, Cotton, Delicates, Wool, etc.) Eco Bubble Technology, AI Control, Wi-Fi LG 8 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 8 kg 10 (Cotton, Cotton Large, Mix, Easy Care, Baby Care, Sportswear, Delicate, Wool, Quick 30, Rinse + Spin) Inverter Direct Drive, 6 Motion Direct Drive, Touch Panel IFB 6 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 6 kg 8 (Cradle Wash, Mixed, Daily, Cotton Normal, Cotton Eco, Woollens, Express Wash, Additives/Rinse, Drain + Spin) 2X Power Dual Steam, Aqua Energie, High-Low Voltage Protection Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine 8 kg 15 (Allergy Plus, Cottons, Quick 15/30, Delicates/Silk, Synthetics, Wool) Eco Silence Drive, AI Active Water Plus, Anti Vibration Side Panels LG 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 7 kg 10 (Cotton, Mix, Easy Care, Baby Care, Sports Wear, Delicate, Wool, Quick 30, Rinse+Spin) 6 Motion DD Technology, Hygiene Steam, Inbuilt Heater Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Bloom Wash Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 7.5 kg 12 (Daily, Heavy, Delicate, Eco Wash, Stainwash, Anti-Bac) 6th Sense Technology, ZPF Technology, Auto Tub Clean LG 9 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 9 kg 10 (Cotton, Baby Care, Delicates, Wool, Quick 30) Inverter Direct Drive, Steam Wash, Smart Diagnosis

Also read: Best Haier 8kg automatic washing machines in India: Top 4 water and energy efficient picks

Best value for money Amazon deal on washing machines

The LG 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine at a 34% discount is the best value for money Amazon deal on washing machines. This model, featuring Hygiene Steam and Direct Drive technology, offers superior wash quality while being highly energy and water-efficient with a 5-star rating. With a 1200 RPM motor, it ensures faster drying. It includes 10 wash programs such as Cotton, Mix, and Quick 30, catering to various fabric types. The stainless steel drum and lifters maintain hygiene and durability. Additionally, it comes with a 2-year comprehensive warranty on the product and 5 years on the motor, making it an excellent choice for performance and modern design.

Best overall Amazon deal on washing machines

The Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is the best overall Amazon deal on washing machines for households with 3-4 members. Its user-friendly design offers great wash quality and efficiency, featuring a 680 RPM motor for faster washing and drying. The machine includes 4 wash programs: Normal, Quick Wash, Soak+Normal, and Delicates, plus Eco Tub Clean for energy savings. Additional highlights include a stainless steel Diamond Drum, Magic Filter, 5 water levels, rat protection, rust-proof body, tempered glass window, child lock, and Monsoon mode. Now available at a 25% discount on Amazon, this 3-star energy-rated machine is a reliable and affordable choice for medium-sized households.

Factors to consider before buying the best washing machine

Capacity: Choose a capacity that suits your household size. Smaller capacities (5-6 kg) are suitable for singles or couples, while larger capacities (7-9 kg) are better for families.

Top load vs. front load: Top load machines are generally easier to load and unload but use more water and energy. Front-load machines are more energy-efficient and provide better wash quality.

Semi-automatic vs. fully automatic: Semi-automatic machines require manual intervention for transferring clothes from the wash to the spin cycle, while fully automatic machines handle everything with minimal input.

Wash programs: Look for machines with various wash programs to handle different fabric types and soil levels (e.g., delicates, heavy duty, quick wash).

Efficiency: Check the energy star rating of the machine. Higher ratings indicate better energy efficiency, which can save on electricity bills.

Water Usage: Consider the water consumption of the machine, especially if you live in an area with water restrictions.

Special features: Look for inverter technology, steam wash and smart features like wi-fi or smartphone apps.

Spin speed: Higher spin speeds (1000-1400 RPM) result in better water extraction and shorter drying times. Choose a speed suitable for the types of fabrics you wash frequently.

Ease of use: A user-friendly control panel with intuitive settings and displays can make operation easier.

Brand and service: Ensure the brand has a good service network and customer support in your area for maintenance and repairs.

Price: Consider long-term savings and initial costs. Look for ongoing deals and discounts to get the best value for your money.

FAQs on best washing machines

What capacity washing machine do I need?

Washing machines with 5-6 kg capacity are sufficient for 1-2 people, 7-8 kg for 3-4 people and 9+ kg for larger families.

What does energy rating means?

Higher star ratings indicate better energy efficiency, lower electricity consumption, and reduced utility bills over time.

How to maintain a washing machine?

Regularly clean detergent drawers and filters, run cleaning cycles, inspect hoses for leaks, and use recommended detergents for optimal performance and longevity.

Can I use regular detergent in a high-efficiency (HE) washing machine?

No, HE machines require specially formulated detergents that produce fewer suds and are designed for efficient water usage.

What is the advantage of a stainless steel drum?

Stainless steel drums are more durable, resistant to rust and odours, and provide better cleaning results over time.

