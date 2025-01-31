Menu Explore
Best IFB microwaves: Top 7 choices for fast, convenient and versatile cooking with advanced features

ByAffiliate Desk
Jan 31, 2025 07:30 PM IST

Looking for the perfect IFB microwave? Check out our list of the top models available in the market, along with their key features and specifications.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best Overall Product

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard View Details checkDetails

₹15,000

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 23 L Convection Microwave Oven (23BC4, Black+Floral Design) View Details checkDetails

₹12,890

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S, IFBJ0, Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹7,640

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Stainless Steel Cavity with 69 Indian and Continental Auto Cook Menus, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹6,790

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (20PG4S, Black/Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹8,890

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best Value For Money

IFB 20 Litre Solo Microwave Oven (20PM-MEC2) White View Details checkDetails

₹5,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 20 Litre Solo Microwave Oven (20PM-MEC2B, Mechanical Knob,Black) View Details checkDetails

₹6,340

amazonLogo
GET THIS
IFB has been a trusted name in the world of kitchen appliances for many years. Their range of microwaves is no exception, offering a variety of models to suit different needs and preferences. In this article, we will take a closer look at 7 of the best IFB microwaves available on the market, highlighting their key features, specifications, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision for your kitchen.

Best IFB microwaves: Check out top models for effortless cooking and baking.
Best IFB microwaves: Check out top models for effortless cooking and baking.

The IFB Convection Microwave 30BRC2 Black is a stylish and efficient microwave that comes with a range of advanced features. It has a capacity of 30 liters, making it suitable for large families. With features like multi-stage cooking and auto reheat, this microwave is a versatile addition to any kitchen.

Specifications

Capacity
30 liters
Color
Black
Power levels
10
Weight
20 kg
Warranty
1 year

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Large capacity

affiliate-tick

Advanced cooking features

affiliate-tick

Stylish design

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Relatively heavy

Click Here to Buy

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard

The IFB Convection Microwave 23BC4 Floral is a compact and elegant microwave that offers a range of cooking options. With a capacity of 23 liters, it is suitable for small to medium-sized families. The floral design adds a touch of style to any kitchen, making it a popular choice among homeowners.

Specifications

Capacity
23 liters
Color
Floral
Power levels
10
Weight
15 kg
Warranty
1 year

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Compact and elegant design

affiliate-tick

Multiple cooking options

affiliate-tick

Suitable for small to medium-sized families

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited capacity for large families

Click Here to Buy

IFB 23 L Convection Microwave Oven (23BC4, Black+Floral Design)

The IFB Microwave 25PM2S IFBJ0 Silver is a sleek and modern microwave that offers a range of convenient features. With a capacity of 25 liters, it is suitable for medium-sized families. The silver finish adds a touch of sophistication to any kitchen, making it a popular choice among homeowners.

Specifications

Capacity
25 liters
Color
Silver
Power levels
10
Weight
18 kg
Warranty
1 year

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Sleek and modern design

affiliate-tick

Convenient features

affiliate-tick

Suitable for medium-sized families

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May be too large for small kitchens

Click Here to Buy

IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S, IFBJ0, Silver)

Also read:Best microwave oven and grill combo: Top 8 efficient solutions for cooking, reheating and grilling needs

The IFB Microwave 24PM2S Continental Recipes is a versatile and efficient microwave that is perfect for culinary enthusiasts. With a capacity of 24 liters, it is suitable for small to medium-sized families. The continental recipes feature allows users to explore a wide range of international cuisines from the comfort of their own home.

Specifications

Capacity
24 liters
Color
Black
Power levels
10
Weight
17 kg
Warranty
1 year

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Versatile cooking options

affiliate-tick

Efficient and reliable

affiliate-tick

Perfect for culinary enthusiasts

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May be too large for small families

Click Here to Buy

IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Stainless Steel Cavity with 69 Indian and Continental Auto Cook Menus, Black)

The IFB Grill Microwave 20PG4S Silver is a powerful and versatile microwave that is perfect for grilling enthusiasts. With a capacity of 20 liters, it is suitable for small families and individuals. The grill feature allows users to enjoy delicious grilled dishes at home, making it a popular choice among food lovers.

Specifications

Capacity
20 liters
Color
Silver
Power levels
10
Weight
15 kg
Warranty
1 year

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Powerful grill feature

affiliate-tick

Versatile cooking options

affiliate-tick

Suitable for small families and individuals

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited capacity for large families

Click Here to Buy

IFB 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (20PG4S, Black/Silver)

Also read:Best Panasonic microwave ovens in India: Top 7 picks for fast, convenient cooking and reheating in modern homes

The IFB 20PM MEC2 White is a compact and user-friendly microwave that is perfect for everyday use. With a capacity of 20 liters, it is suitable for small families and individuals. The white finish adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen, making it a popular choice among homeowners.

Specifications

Capacity
20 liters
Color
White
Power levels
10
Weight
14 kg
Warranty
1 year

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

User-friendly design

affiliate-tick

Compact and elegant

affiliate-tick

Suitable for small families and individuals

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited capacity for large families

Click Here to Buy

IFB 20 Litre Solo Microwave Oven (20PM-MEC2) White

The IFB 20PM MEC2B Mechanical is a reliable and efficient microwave that is perfect for everyday cooking. With a capacity of 20 liters, it is suitable for small families and individuals. The mechanical controls make it easy to use, making it a popular choice among homeowners.

Specifications

Capacity
20 liters
Color
Black
Power levels
10
Weight
14 kg
Warranty
1 year

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Reliable and efficient

affiliate-tick

Easy to use

affiliate-tick

Suitable for small families and individuals

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited capacity for large families

Click Here to Buy

IFB 20 Litre Solo Microwave Oven (20PM-MEC2B, Mechanical Knob,Black)

Also read:Top accessories for perfect baking: Your guide to convection microwave oven essentials with top suggestions

Top 3 features of best IFB microwaves:

Best IFB MicrowavesCapacityColourPower Levels
IFB Convection Microwave 30BRC2 Black30 litersBlack10
IFB Convection Microwave 23BC4 Floral23 litersFloral10
IFB Microwave 25PM2S IFBJ0 Silver25 litersSilver10
IFB Microwave 24PM2S Continental Recipes24 litersBlack10
IFB Grill Microwave 20PG4S Silver20 litersSilver10
IFB 20PM MEC2 White20 litersWhite10
IFB 20PM MEC2B Mechanical20 litersBlack10

FAQs on ifb microwave

  • What is the warranty period for these microwaves?

    All the IFB microwaves mentioned in this article come with a standard 1-year warranty.

  • Do these microwaves have child lock features?

    Yes, all the microwaves mentioned here are equipped with a child lock feature for added safety.

  • Are these microwaves suitable for baking?

    Yes, the convection microwaves featured here are suitable for baking and come with pre-set cooking options for the same.

  • Can these microwaves be used for grilling?

    Yes, some of the microwaves listed here come with grill features for convenient grilling.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

