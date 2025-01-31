IFB has been a trusted name in the world of kitchen appliances for many years. Their range of microwaves is no exception, offering a variety of models to suit different needs and preferences. In this article, we will take a closer look at 7 of the best IFB microwaves available on the market, highlighting their key features, specifications, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision for your kitchen. Best IFB microwaves: Check out top models for effortless cooking and baking.

Loading Suggestions...

The IFB Convection Microwave 30BRC2 Black is a stylish and efficient microwave that comes with a range of advanced features. It has a capacity of 30 liters, making it suitable for large families. With features like multi-stage cooking and auto reheat, this microwave is a versatile addition to any kitchen.

Specifications Capacity 30 liters Color Black Power levels 10 Weight 20 kg Warranty 1 year Reasons to buy Large capacity Advanced cooking features Stylish design Reasons to avoid Relatively heavy Click Here to Buy IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard

Loading Suggestions...

The IFB Convection Microwave 23BC4 Floral is a compact and elegant microwave that offers a range of cooking options. With a capacity of 23 liters, it is suitable for small to medium-sized families. The floral design adds a touch of style to any kitchen, making it a popular choice among homeowners.

Specifications Capacity 23 liters Color Floral Power levels 10 Weight 15 kg Warranty 1 year Reasons to buy Compact and elegant design Multiple cooking options Suitable for small to medium-sized families Reasons to avoid Limited capacity for large families Click Here to Buy IFB 23 L Convection Microwave Oven (23BC4, Black+Floral Design)

Loading Suggestions...

The IFB Microwave 25PM2S IFBJ0 Silver is a sleek and modern microwave that offers a range of convenient features. With a capacity of 25 liters, it is suitable for medium-sized families. The silver finish adds a touch of sophistication to any kitchen, making it a popular choice among homeowners.

Specifications Capacity 25 liters Color Silver Power levels 10 Weight 18 kg Warranty 1 year Reasons to buy Sleek and modern design Convenient features Suitable for medium-sized families Reasons to avoid May be too large for small kitchens Click Here to Buy IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S, IFBJ0, Silver)

Also read:Best microwave oven and grill combo: Top 8 efficient solutions for cooking, reheating and grilling needs

Loading Suggestions...

The IFB Microwave 24PM2S Continental Recipes is a versatile and efficient microwave that is perfect for culinary enthusiasts. With a capacity of 24 liters, it is suitable for small to medium-sized families. The continental recipes feature allows users to explore a wide range of international cuisines from the comfort of their own home.

Specifications Capacity 24 liters Color Black Power levels 10 Weight 17 kg Warranty 1 year Reasons to buy Versatile cooking options Efficient and reliable Perfect for culinary enthusiasts Reasons to avoid May be too large for small families Click Here to Buy IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Stainless Steel Cavity with 69 Indian and Continental Auto Cook Menus, Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The IFB Grill Microwave 20PG4S Silver is a powerful and versatile microwave that is perfect for grilling enthusiasts. With a capacity of 20 liters, it is suitable for small families and individuals. The grill feature allows users to enjoy delicious grilled dishes at home, making it a popular choice among food lovers.

Specifications Capacity 20 liters Color Silver Power levels 10 Weight 15 kg Warranty 1 year Reasons to buy Powerful grill feature Versatile cooking options Suitable for small families and individuals Reasons to avoid Limited capacity for large families Click Here to Buy IFB 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (20PG4S, Black/Silver)

Also read:Best Panasonic microwave ovens in India: Top 7 picks for fast, convenient cooking and reheating in modern homes

Loading Suggestions...

The IFB 20PM MEC2 White is a compact and user-friendly microwave that is perfect for everyday use. With a capacity of 20 liters, it is suitable for small families and individuals. The white finish adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen, making it a popular choice among homeowners.

Specifications Capacity 20 liters Color White Power levels 10 Weight 14 kg Warranty 1 year Reasons to buy User-friendly design Compact and elegant Suitable for small families and individuals Reasons to avoid Limited capacity for large families Click Here to Buy IFB 20 Litre Solo Microwave Oven (20PM-MEC2) White

Loading Suggestions...

The IFB 20PM MEC2B Mechanical is a reliable and efficient microwave that is perfect for everyday cooking. With a capacity of 20 liters, it is suitable for small families and individuals. The mechanical controls make it easy to use, making it a popular choice among homeowners.

Specifications Capacity 20 liters Color Black Power levels 10 Weight 14 kg Warranty 1 year Reasons to buy Reliable and efficient Easy to use Suitable for small families and individuals Reasons to avoid Limited capacity for large families Click Here to Buy IFB 20 Litre Solo Microwave Oven (20PM-MEC2B, Mechanical Knob,Black)

Also read:Top accessories for perfect baking: Your guide to convection microwave oven essentials with top suggestions

Top 3 features of best IFB microwaves:

Best IFB Microwaves Capacity Colour Power Levels IFB Convection Microwave 30BRC2 Black 30 liters Black 10 IFB Convection Microwave 23BC4 Floral 23 liters Floral 10 IFB Microwave 25PM2S IFBJ0 Silver 25 liters Silver 10 IFB Microwave 24PM2S Continental Recipes 24 liters Black 10 IFB Grill Microwave 20PG4S Silver 20 liters Silver 10 IFB 20PM MEC2 White 20 liters White 10 IFB 20PM MEC2B Mechanical 20 liters Black 10

FAQs on ifb microwave What is the warranty period for these microwaves? All the IFB microwaves mentioned in this article come with a standard 1-year warranty.

Do these microwaves have child lock features? Yes, all the microwaves mentioned here are equipped with a child lock feature for added safety.

Are these microwaves suitable for baking? Yes, the convection microwaves featured here are suitable for baking and come with pre-set cooking options for the same.

Can these microwaves be used for grilling? Yes, some of the microwaves listed here come with grill features for convenient grilling.

Similar stories for you

Best OTG oven for baking sweet treats: A buying guide to help you ace your cakes and cookies in the kitchen

Microwave oven buying guide: Tips to buy the right one for your kitchen and the best options to choose from

Air fryer vs OTG oven: What are the differences? Our comparison with top options

Looking for the best oven for baking at home? Check out our detailed buying guide to help you choose

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.