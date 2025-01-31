IFB has been a trusted name in the world of kitchen appliances for many years. Their range of microwaves is no exception, offering a variety of models to suit different needs and preferences. In this article, we will take a closer look at 7 of the best IFB microwaves available on the market, highlighting their key features, specifications, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision for your kitchen.
Loading Suggestions...
The IFB Convection Microwave 30BRC2 Black is a stylish and efficient microwave that comes with a range of advanced features. It has a capacity of 30 liters, making it suitable for large families. With features like multi-stage cooking and auto reheat, this microwave is a versatile addition to any kitchen.
IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard
Loading Suggestions...
The IFB Convection Microwave 23BC4 Floral is a compact and elegant microwave that offers a range of cooking options. With a capacity of 23 liters, it is suitable for small to medium-sized families. The floral design adds a touch of style to any kitchen, making it a popular choice among homeowners.
IFB 23 L Convection Microwave Oven (23BC4, Black+Floral Design)
Loading Suggestions...
The IFB Microwave 25PM2S IFBJ0 Silver is a sleek and modern microwave that offers a range of convenient features. With a capacity of 25 liters, it is suitable for medium-sized families. The silver finish adds a touch of sophistication to any kitchen, making it a popular choice among homeowners.
The IFB Microwave 24PM2S Continental Recipes is a versatile and efficient microwave that is perfect for culinary enthusiasts. With a capacity of 24 liters, it is suitable for small to medium-sized families. The continental recipes feature allows users to explore a wide range of international cuisines from the comfort of their own home.
IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Stainless Steel Cavity with 69 Indian and Continental Auto Cook Menus, Black)
Loading Suggestions...
The IFB Grill Microwave 20PG4S Silver is a powerful and versatile microwave that is perfect for grilling enthusiasts. With a capacity of 20 liters, it is suitable for small families and individuals. The grill feature allows users to enjoy delicious grilled dishes at home, making it a popular choice among food lovers.
The IFB 20PM MEC2 White is a compact and user-friendly microwave that is perfect for everyday use. With a capacity of 20 liters, it is suitable for small families and individuals. The white finish adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen, making it a popular choice among homeowners.
IFB 20 Litre Solo Microwave Oven (20PM-MEC2) White
Loading Suggestions...
The IFB 20PM MEC2B Mechanical is a reliable and efficient microwave that is perfect for everyday cooking. With a capacity of 20 liters, it is suitable for small families and individuals. The mechanical controls make it easy to use, making it a popular choice among homeowners.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.