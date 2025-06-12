Best laptops for business: Top 10 options from Lenovo, Dell and more that mean serious work

When your work depends on your laptop, settling for anything less than reliable simply is not an option. A good business laptop should feel like an extension of your desk, whether you are working from a café, a client’s office or thirty thousand feet in the air. Powerful business laptops built for performance and productivity on the go.

In this article, we have handpicked the best laptops for business professionals who need more than just decent specs. From long battery life to solid build quality and smooth performance, these laptops are designed to keep pace with your workday, wherever it takes you.

Loading Suggestions...

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 2021 is a reliable, lightweight business laptop designed for everyday productivity. Powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, it features a 14-inch FHD IPS display, 8GB RAM, and a fast 512GB SSD. The device includes integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, a backlit keyboard, and a fingerprint reader for added security.

With a slim profile and weighing just 1.41kg, it’s easy to carry around. The anti-glare screen and up to 6 hours of battery life make it suitable for work and study. Rapid Charge technology, Dolby Audio, and a privacy shutter on the webcam enhance usability and security.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-1135G7 (4C/8T, up to 4.2GHz) RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Display 14" FHD IPS, 300 nits, Anti-glare Weight 1.41kg Reasons to buy Lightweight and portable with good build quality Fast performance for daily tasks Reasons to avoid Average battery life Limited to integrated graphics Click Here to Buy Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 2021 Intel Core i5 11th Gen 14 inches(35cm) FHD IPS Business Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10 Home/MS Office/Backlit/Fingerprint Reader/Arctic Grey/1.41kg), 82H700KTIN

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the laptop’s display and value, but share mixed views on build and battery life, while many criticise the sound quality as poor.

Why choose this product?

Great display and affordability make it ideal for basic tasks, though weak sound and inconsistent build may not meet all users’ expectations.

Loading Suggestions...

Apple’s MacBook Air with the M2 chip is a standout for its ultra-thin, lightweight design and excellent battery life. The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display offers vibrant colors and sharp detail, while the M2 chip delivers fast performance for productivity, multimedia, and light creative work. It comes with 8GB unified memory and a 256GB SSD.

The MacBook Air weighs just 1.24kg and features a backlit keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and a robust four-speaker sound system. Seamless integration with iPhone/iPad and up to 18 hours of battery life make it a top choice for Apple users.

Specifications Processor Apple M2 (8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU) RAM 8GB unified Storage 256GB SSD Display 13.6" Liquid Retina, 500 nits Weight 1.24kg Reasons to buy Outstanding battery life and performance Premium build and display quality Reasons to avoid Limited ports Higher price for base storage Click Here to Buy 2022 Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6-inch) Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone/iPad; Midnight

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the MacBook Air’s stunning display, sleek design, and smooth performance, though battery life and charger issues are noted by some.

Why choose this product?

A premium choice for multitasking and portability with vibrant visuals and seamless performance, but charging reliability may vary for some users.

Loading Suggestions...

The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 is a high-performance laptop featuring the Intel Evo Core Ultra 9 185H processor, 32GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Its 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 400 nits brightness delivers stunning visuals, ideal for creators and professionals. Integrated Intel Arc graphics handle demanding tasks efficiently.

With a slim 1.46kg chassis, backlit keyboard, and advanced cooling, it offers portability and power. Features like facial recognition, FHD+IR camera, and Dolby Audio enhance security and multimedia experience.

Specifications Processor Intel Evo Core Ultra 9 185H (16C/22T, up to 5.1GHz) RAM 32GB LPDDR5x Storage 1TB SSD Display 14" 2.8K OLED, 120Hz, 400 nits Weight 1.46kg Reasons to buy Top-tier performance and OLED display Large RAM and storage Reasons to avoid Expensive Battery life could be better Click Here to Buy Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 Intel Evo Core Ultra 9 185H Built-in AI 14 (35.5cm) 2.8K-OLED 400Nits 120Hz Laptop (32GB/1TB SSD/Intel Arc GPU/Win11/MSO 21/FHD+IR Cam/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.4Kg), 83D2001GIN

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the laptop’s OLED display, fast performance, and lightweight design. Features like the Intel Arc GPU and Dolby sound also receive appreciation.

Why choose this product?

A top choice for professionals seeking vibrant visuals, strong performance, and portability—offering excellent value with premium features at a reasonable price.

Loading Suggestions...

The Acer Aspire Lite is a thin and light laptop with a 15.6-inch FHD display, powered by the AMD Ryzen 5-5625U processor. It comes with 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, offering smooth multitasking and fast boot times. The metal body adds durability and a premium feel.

Weighing 1.59kg, it’s portable for its size. The laptop includes a numeric keypad, multiple USB ports, and a slim profile, making it suitable for students and professionals on a budget.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5-5625U (6C/12T) RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6" FHD Weight 1.59kg Reasons to buy Good value with ample RAM Sturdy metal build Reasons to avoid Average battery life Basic display brightness Click Here to Buy Acer [SmartChoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the laptop’s performance and gaming ability, but report mixed feedback on build, display, battery, and major issues with sound and keyboard.

Why choose this product?

A solid pick for everyday use and light gaming with fast boot-up and good value, though weak sound, battery inconsistency, and keyboard issues may deter some.

Loading Suggestions...

The Lenovo ThinkBook 16 G6 is a robust business laptop with a 16-inch WUXGA IPS display and AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor. It features 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a durable aluminum chassis tested to military standards. The device includes a backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, and a comprehensive port selection.

Weighing 1.7kg, it’s relatively portable for a 16-inch model. Security features like TPM 2.0 and a privacy shutter enhance protection, while Dolby Audio ensures quality sound.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7530U (6C/12T, up to 4.5GHz) RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Display 16" WUXGA IPS, 300 nits Weight 1.7kg Reasons to buy Rugged build and security features Large, high-quality display Reasons to avoid Heavier than most thin laptops No dedicated GPU Click Here to Buy Lenovo Thinkbook 16 G6 AMD Ryzen 5 16 Wuxga IPS Antiglare 300 NITS Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Fingerprint/Office 2021/Arctic Grey/1 Year Onsite/1.7 Kg), 21KKA07RIN

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers consider this laptop a premium option with a bright 16-inch display, fast performance, and good battery life, though audio and camera quality divide opinion.

Why choose this product?

Great value with a large display, Ryzen 5 power, and fast features, but low speaker volume and an average camera may not impress everyone.

Loading Suggestions...

The Lenovo V15 is a budget-friendly, thin and light laptop with a 15.6-inch FHD antiglare display. It runs on the AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor, paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, making it suitable for basic productivity and office tasks. Integrated Radeon graphics handle everyday visuals.

At 1.63kg, it’s easy to carry, and the spill-resistant keyboard adds durability. The laptop offers essential ports and a privacy shutter for the webcam, but lacks advanced features.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (4C/8T, up to 4.1GHz) RAM 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6" FHD, 250 nits Weight 1.63kg Reasons to buy Affordable and lightweight Good storage for the price Reasons to avoid Limited RAM, not upgradeable Basic performance Click Here to Buy Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Arctic Grey/1.63 Kg), 83CQ000XIN

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the laptop’s build quality, speed, and overall value, but criticise its short battery life and underwhelming display quality.

Why choose this product?

A reliable choice for basic tasks with solid build and smooth performance, though limited battery life and a low-quality display may disappoint some users.

Loading Suggestions...

The Lenovo ThinkBook 15 G5 is a durable, business-class laptop with a 15.6-inch FHD antiglare display and AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor. It comes with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, offering smooth multitasking and fast performance. The aluminum top and MIL-STD-810H testing ensure ruggedness.

Weighing 1.7kg, it includes a backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, and a wide range of ports. Security features and Dolby Audio make it suitable for professionals needing reliability and versatility.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7530U (6C/12T, up to 4.5GHz) RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6" FHD, 250 nits Weight 1.7kg Reasons to buy Rugged, business-focused design Ample RAM and security features Reasons to avoid Slightly heavy No dedicated GPU Click Here to Buy Lenovo Thinkbook 15 G5 Ryzen 5 15.6 Fhd Antiglare 250 Nits Thin and Light AMD Laptop (16Gb Ram/512Gb Ssd/Windows 11 Home/Fingerprint Reader/Backlit/Mineral Grey/1 Year Onsite/1.7 Kg), 21Jfa02Kin

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the laptop’s large 16-inch display, strong performance, and good battery life, though some note low audio levels and an average camera.

Why choose this product?

A premium yet affordable laptop with Ryzen 5 power, bright screen, and fast fingerprint access—though sound and camera quality may not meet all expectations.

Loading Suggestions...

The Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 is a thin and light business laptop with a 14-inch WUXGA IPS display. Powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U, it features 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. The device is MIL-STD-810H tested for durability and includes a fingerprint reader for security.

At 1.41kg, it’s portable and suitable for professionals seeking reliability. The keyboard is spill-resistant, and Dolby Atmos audio enhances the multimedia experience.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3-1315U (6C/8T, up to 4.5GHz) RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Display 14" WUXGA IPS, 300 nits Weight 1.41kg Reasons to buy Durable, business-grade build Lightweight and portable Reasons to avoid Entry-level processor Limited RAM Click Here to Buy Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core i3 13th Gen 14 WUXGA IPS 300 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/FPR/Black/1Y Onsite/1.41 kg), 21JKS13L00

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the laptop’s value, anti-glare display, and solid performance. However, issues like missing MS Office, faulty ports, short warranties, and poor customer support concern many.

Why choose this product?

A good performer with fast charging and decent features for its price. Just ensure warranty details, software licenses, and ports are in order before purchase.

Loading Suggestions...

The Dell Latitude 5550 is a powerful business laptop featuring the Intel Ultra 7 155U processor, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe SSD. Its 15.6-inch FHD IPS display offers clear visuals, while Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 4 ports ensure advanced connectivity. The backlit keyboard and fingerprint reader add convenience and security.

With Windows 11 Pro and a sturdy build, it’s ideal for professionals needing high performance and reliability. However, the price is on the higher side for its segment.

Specifications Processor Intel Ultra 7 155U (12C/14T, up to 4.8GHz) RAM 32GB DDR5 Storage 1TB SSD Display 15.6" FHD IPS, 250 nits Weight ~1.7kg Reasons to buy High RAM and storage Advanced connectivity options Reasons to avoid Expensive Slightly heavy Click Here to Buy Dell Latitude 5550 15 Business AI Laptop, 15.6 FHD Computer, Intel Ultra 7 155U (Beat i7-1355U), 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, WiFi 6, Backlit Keyboard, Fingerprint Reader, Windows 11 Pro

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the Dell laptop’s speed, ease of setup, and build quality. Some regret the lack of a touchscreen but still find it worth the investment.

Why choose this product?

Great for professionals needing fast processing and multitasking support. Just note it's not a touchscreen—check specs carefully before buying.

Loading Suggestions...

The HP Pavilion with Intel Core Ultra 7-155U is a versatile 16-inch laptop designed for productivity and collaboration. It features 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a WUXGA IPS anti-glare display. AI enhancements, a 1080p FHD IR camera, and long battery life make it suitable for modern workflows.

Weighing 1.77kg, it includes multiple USB-C and USB-A ports, HDMI 2.1, and robust security features like face recognition and a camera shutter. Its immersive display and fast charging are highlights.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 7-155U (12C/14T, up to 4.8GHz) RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB SSD Display 16" WUXGA IPS, anti-glare Weight 1.77kg Reasons to buy Large, immersive display Strong AI and security features Reasons to avoid Heavier than most No dedicated GPU Click Here to Buy HP Pavilion, Intel Core Ultra 7-155U AI Laptop, 10-12 Tops, (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD), IPS, WUXGA, Anti-Glare, 16/40.6cm, Win 11, Office 2021, Silver, 1.77Kg, Intel Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera, af0028TU

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the laptop ideal for office work with good performance and display, but criticise its poor camera and lack of biometric features.

Why choose this product?

A smart pick for productivity with a solid display and sleek design, though the absence of facial or fingerprint recognition may limit convenience for some.

Factors to consider when choosing a laptop for business

Performance : Choose a laptop with a fast processor and sufficient RAM to handle multitasking and demanding applications.

: Choose a laptop with a fast processor and sufficient RAM to handle multitasking and demanding applications. Battery life : Look for a model that can last an entire workday without needing to be charged.

: Look for a model that can last an entire workday without needing to be charged. Portability : A lightweight and slim design makes it easier to travel and work from different locations.

: A lightweight and slim design makes it easier to travel and work from different locations. Security : Business laptops should offer features like fingerprint readers, TPM chips or facial recognition for data protection.

: Business laptops should offer features like fingerprint readers, TPM chips or facial recognition for data protection. Build quality: Durable materials and solid construction ensure your laptop can withstand daily wear and travel.

What features should a good business laptop have?

A good business laptop should offer fast performance, long battery life, strong security features, and a comfortable keyboard. It should also be lightweight for travel, have a durable build and provide enough storage and memory to handle multitasking and demanding business applications with ease.

Are business laptops different from regular consumer laptops?

Yes, business laptops are built with professional use in mind. They typically offer better build quality, enhanced security, longer battery life and access to business support services. Consumer laptops focus more on media and casual use, while business models prioritise reliability and productivity.

Is it worth investing more in a business-class laptop?

Investing in a business-class laptop often pays off in the long run. These machines are designed to last longer, run more securely and handle demanding workloads. For professionals who rely on their devices daily, the added cost usually translates into better performance and fewer disruptions.

Top 3 features of laptops for business

Laptops for business Processor RAM Storage Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 2021 Intel Core i5-1135G7 8GB 512GB SSD Apple MacBook Air M2 Apple M2 8GB 256GB SSD Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 Intel Evo Core Ultra 9 185H 32GB 1TB SSD Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U 16GB 512GB SSD Lenovo ThinkBook 16 G6 AMD Ryzen 5 7530U 16GB 512GB SSD Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U 8GB 512GB SSD Lenovo ThinkBook 15 G5 AMD Ryzen 5 7530U 16GB 512GB SSD Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 Intel Core i3-1315U 8GB 512GB SSD Dell Latitude 5550 Intel Ultra 7 155U 32GB 1TB SSD HP Pavilion (af0028TU) Intel Core Ultra 7-155U 16GB 512GB SSD

Similar articles for you

Best laptops for everyday use in 2025 that balance performance, portability and battery life: Top 10 laptops

Best Dell light laptops for students and professionals on the go: Top 7 options for smooth multi-tasking and more

Laptops with Intel CPUs are reliable and offer stable performance: 10 picks for productivity, gaming and more

10 shortlisted offers on the best laptops for working professionals with up to 30% off on HP, Lenovo, Acer and more

FAQs on Laptops for business What is the ideal RAM for a business laptop? While 8GB is suitable for most tasks, 16GB or more is recommended for multitasking or heavier workloads.

Should I choose Windows or macOS for business? It depends on your workflow. Windows offers wider compatibility, while macOS is preferred for design and creative work.

Is a touchscreen necessary on a business laptop? Not essential, but useful for presentations, note-taking or creative tasks.

How important is battery life for business laptops? Very important, especially if you work remotely or travel frequently.

Can gaming laptops be used for business purposes? Yes, but they are often heavier and less efficient on battery than business-focused models.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.