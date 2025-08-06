Best selling water purifiers at up to 60% off during Amazon Great Freedom Festival

Clean drinking water is essential for a healthy life, and the Amazon Great Freedom Festival is making it easier than ever to bring home the best water purifiers at unbeatable prices. With up to 60% off on top-rated models from trusted brands like Kent, Aquaguard, Havells, Pureit, and more, now’s the perfect time to invest in safe water for your family. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale deals on water purifiers.

Looking for an RO, UV, UF, or any other purifiers, there’s a wide range to suit different water types and household needs. These purifiers are designed to remove harmful contaminants like bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, and chlorine, offering clean, great-tasting water every time.

Plus, with additional bank discounts, no-cost EMI options, and exchange offers, your savings go even further. From compact models for small homes to advanced multi-stage systems for larger families, the best-selling water purifiers on Amazon are now more affordable than ever.

The Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier combines advanced purification with essential mineral enrichment to deliver clean and healthy drinking water. Featuring a 10-stage purification system with RO, UV, and alkaline technologies, it removes harmful impurities and adds back vital minerals like calcium, copper, and zinc.

It improves the pH level of water and reduces ORP, making it antioxidant in nature. The purifier includes smart features such as cartridge life indicators, purification status, and error alerts. Designed for use with borewell, tanker, and municipal water, it also includes a revitalizer for better hydration and free service visits for one year.

The AQUA D PURE Zinc RO Water Purifier offers an efficient 8-stage purification system that combines RO, UV, UF, and a TDS controller to deliver clean, mineral-rich drinking water. Designed for both home and office use, it features Bio Copper and Alkaline Filter Technology that helps retain essential minerals and improves water taste.

Its 12-litre storage tank is ideal for medium to large families, and the fully automatic function with auto shut-off ensures convenience and safety. The sleek, enclosed design includes a purified water level indicator and leak-proof push-fit components. It can remove up to 98% TDS and harmful contaminants, making it suitable for various water sources.

The Aquaguard Delight Aquasaver RO+UV+UF Water Purifier offers a 9-stage purification system designed to deliver safe, mineral-rich drinking water from any source, municipal, borewell, or tanker. With NanoPore Filter Technology and a Mega Sediment Filter, it removes microplastics, pesticides, lead, mercury, and other pollutants while preventing filter clogging.

Its Aquasaver Mineraliser Technology ensures 60% higher water recovery, helping conserve water, and the 2-in-1 Mineral Charge adds essential micronutrients like calcium and magnesium to improve taste and health value.

The Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver Water Purifier offers advanced 9-stage purification using RO, UV, UF, and Mineral Charge (MC) technology to deliver clean, great-tasting water. Designed for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, it removes bacteria, viruses, microplastics, heavy metals, and chemical contaminants, making each drop safe and healthy.

With up to 60% water savings, it’s an efficient choice for eco-conscious households. The 2-in-1 Mineral Charge restores essential minerals like calcium and magnesium to improve water quality. Additional features include smart LED indicators, long filter life, and free installation with one-year service support.

The Livpure GLO PRO++ is a sleek and efficient water purifier designed for modern homes. Equipped with 7-stage advanced purification including RO, UV, UF, and a silver-impregnated post-carbon filter, it ensures clean, safe, and great-tasting water. With a 7-litre storage tank, this purifier is ideal for families and is compatible with borewell, tanker, and municipal water sources.

Its Ultra Filtration stage removes bacteria and viruses while retaining essential minerals. The UV disinfection eliminates pathogens without altering taste or smell, and the post-carbon filter enhances flavour while preventing bacterial regrowth.

The Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral is a powerful 7-stage water purifier that provides clean and safe drinking water for your home. Designed for borewell, tanker, and municipal supplies, it comes with a 10-litre storage tank and saves up to 60% water compared to standard RO systems.

It removes bacteria, viruses, and contaminants while retaining essential minerals like calcium and magnesium. Its UV sterilization ensures added safety, and Smartsense indicators notify you before filter expiry. Grab it at a 50% discount on Amazon Sale 2025.

The AQUA D PURE S19 Duke Gold offers an advanced 8-stage purification system with RO, UV, UF, TDS control, copper infusion, and alkaline filtration. Its 12-litre capacity ensures ample clean water for daily use, while the triple-layer protection removes impurities, bacteria, viruses, and heavy metals. You can grab it at a massive 77% discount on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale.

Suitable for borewell, tanker, and tap water with TDS levels up to 2000 PPM, it delivers up to 285 litres per day. The TDS adjuster retains essential minerals, and the copper + alkaline technology supports overall wellness. It can be wall-mounted or used on a countertop, with sleek design and durable build.

The Native by UC M1 Water Purifier delivers clean, mineral-rich water through an advanced 10-stage purification system combining RO, UV, copper, alkaline, and mineral cartridges. Its unique 2-year no-service technology with Smart Rinse saves up to ₹15,000 in maintenance costs. Suitable for all water sources including borewell, tanker, and municipal supply, it features in-tank UV protection to keep water germ-free round the clock.

With an 8L food-grade tank, it’s perfect for homes or offices. Backed by a 2-year warranty on all parts, it comes with free installation by Urban Company for convenience and peace of mind.

The Pureit Wave Prime Mineral Water Purifier offers 6-stage purification with RO+MF technology, delivering clean, mineral-enriched water by adding essential elements like Calcium and Magnesium. With a 7-litre storage capacity, it ensures your family never runs out of purified water that too at a 47% discount on Amazon Sale 2025.

Features include Smartsense indicators for timely filter replacement, an Internal Sediment Filter that lasts twice as long, and high-speed purification up to 20L/hr. Built with WQA-certified safety standards and a durable, wall-mountable design, it fits seamlessly into modern homes.

Experience powerful purification with the Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier, equipped with RO Maxx Technology and UV e-boiling, ensuring water as safe as boiling for 20 minutes. It offers 30x impurity removal vs local purifiers and removes bacteria, viruses, lead, microplastics, and more. With a 6-litre capacity, it suits all water sources, borewell, tanker and municipal.

Smart LED indicators alert you about filter life and service needs. Enjoy peace of mind with a 1-year warranty, free installation, and a 2,000 value service plan included, making it a top-tier, maintenance-friendly water purifier for modern homes.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale What type of water purifier is best for borewell water? RO or RO+UV purifiers are ideal as they remove dissolved salts, heavy metals, and impurities from hard water.

How often should I change the filters in a water purifier? Typically every 6 to 12 months, depending on usage and water quality.

Do all water purifiers remove bacteria and viruses? UV or RO+UV purifiers effectively kill or remove bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens.

Is a pre-filter necessary for a water purifier? Yes, a pre-filter helps trap larger particles and extends the life of the main filters.

Do water purifiers work with low water pressure? Some purifiers require a minimum pressure; models with built-in pumps are better for low-pressure areas.

