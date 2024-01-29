Best wireless chargers under 10000 for hassle-free charging: Top 10 picks

Picture a world where you can charge your smartphones, TWS and smartwatches without cables. This is the promise of wireless charging technology, a game-changer that has transformed the way we top up our compatible gadgets. With the market flooded with an array of options, finding the perfect wireless charger tailored to your needs can be overwhelming. Don't worry, we got you covered with the best wireless chargers under ₹10000. Best wireless chargers under ₹ 10000: Discover premium options that fit your needs and budget

The options that you get bring a multitude of features like multiple-device charging and multiple ports for cable charging. Some of these wireless chargers feature Apple's MagSafe so you can enjoy the Standby mode on your compatible iPhones.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

These wireless chargers aren't just about functionality; they're a testament to sleek design and cutting-edge engineering. Our buying guide takes you on a journey through the intricacies of each charger, highlighting its unique features, charging speeds and compatibility with various devices. Whether you're an Apple fanboy or an Android enthusiast, our selection covers a wide range of options to ensure that you find the perfect fit for your tech ecosystem.

1. Promate AuroFold 3-in-1 Wireless Charger

B0CDBS5JP1

The Promate AuroFold 3-in-1 Wireless Charger is a 23W foldable MagSafe charger that offers a sleek and efficient solution for charging your iPhones, Apple Watch, and AirPods. With dedicated modules for each device, its foldable design combines stability with portability. The transparent design, featuring tempered glass, adds a unique touch, while the multi-protect system ensures safety. The 15W MagSafe compatibility for iPhones, 3W for Apple Watches, and 5W for AirPods make it a versatile and efficient charging hub.

Specifications of Promate AuroFold 3-in-1 Wireless Charger

Brand: Promate

Total Output: 23 watts

Compatibility: iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods

Features: Foldable structure, Multi-Protect system

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and transparent design Expensive Foldable design for portability Limited to Apple devices

Also read: Amazon Republic Day Sale: Grab up to 52% off on wireless chargers

2. Spigen 5in1 10000mAh Wireless Power Bank

B0CJ4LJGW5

The Spigen 5in1 10000mAh Wireless Power Bank combines a 35W GaN PPS Charger with a versatile dual charging dock for Airpods and smartwatches. This sleek black device functions as a wireless charger, 10000mAh power bank, mobile phone stand, and TWS and smartwatch charger, supporting simultaneous charging for up to three devices. With USB-C 20W, USB-A 18W, and wireless charging up to 15W, it offers fast and universal compatibility.

Specifications of Spigen 5in1 10000mAh Wireless Power Bank

Brand: Spigen

Total Output: 35W

Compatibility: All smart devices with wireless charging support

Features: Wireless charging, 10000mAh power bank

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fast and versatile charging options None Convenient multi-device charging

3. Samsung Qi Wireless Charger

B08BJFRS78

The Samsung Electronics Store 15V Samsung Qi Wireless Charger and UV Sanitizer offer top-notch specs, featuring a USB Type C connector, 15V input voltage, and 10W wattage. Designed in elegant white, it's compatible with Qi-enabled phones and other devices, ensuring seamless functionality. The corded electric power source makes it convenient. The charger boasts a soft and smooth texture, enhancing its appeal.

Specifications of Samsung Qi Wireless Charger

Brand: Samsung Electronics Store

Total Output: 10 Watts

Compatibility: Qi-enabled phones

Features: Best-in-class specs

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Best-in-class specs Bulky Soft and smooth texture

4. SEVENAIRE MagCharge D1900

B0C1NS2P2J

The SEVENAIRE MagCharge D1900 is a versatile 3-in-1 wireless charger compatible with iPhone 15 to 8 series, iWatch 9 to 3, and AirPods. Offering 23W fast charging and MagSafe compatibility, it allows simultaneous charging of three devices. The foldable design enhances portability, complemented by LED indicator lights. With dual phone charging capabilities and wide compatibility, including Samsung Galaxy and Pixel devices, it ensures convenience. Safety features include short circuit safeguards and protection against over-current, over-heat, and over-voltage, along with intelligent power adjustment.

Specifications of SEVENAIRE MagCharge D1900

Brand: SEVENAIRE

Total Output: 23W

Compatibility: iPhone, Apple Watch, Air Pods, Samsung Galaxy phones

Features: 3-in-1 wireless charging, Foldable design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 3-in-1 charging None Dual phone charging

5. DailyObjects Surge Max

B0CKTQ67Z3

The DailyObjects Surge Max is a sleek and versatile solution for charging your iPhone 15, 14, 13, 12, and all Qi-enabled phones, earbuds, and smartwatches simultaneously. Crafted from premium aluminum alloy, its metallic design adds a touch of sophistication to any environment. With a maximum power output of 30W, it features designated charging areas, a rotating ball head for flexible device positioning, and built-in safeguards for safety. The universal metallic ring ensures compatibility with various devices, while its adaptability makes it suitable for home, office, or travel use.

Specifications of DailyObjects Surge:

Brand: DailyObjects

Total Output: 30W

Compatibility: Apple iPhone, Airpods and Apple Watch

Features: Versatile 3-in-1 charging, Premium metallic design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile 3-in-1 charging Limited compatibility Premium metallic design

6. Soundcore Wakey Bluetooth Speakers

B07NNR1JH5

The Soundcore Wakey Bluetooth Speakers, powered by Anker, seamlessly combines functionality with innovation. This multipurpose device serves as an alarm clock, stereo sound system, FM radio, and white noise machine, with an integrated Qi wireless charger supporting 7.5W for iPhones and 10W for Samsung devices. Offering hassle-free wireless charging, the Wakey boasts full-range stereo drivers for superior audio, 15 customizable alarms, and 10 sleep-inducing ambient sounds. Its intuitive design, recognized with a 2018 Golden Pin Design Award, can be controlled via the Soundcore app or the built-in touch bar for a harmonious user experience.

Specifications of Soundcore Wakey

Brand: Soundcore

Total Output: 10 Watts

Compatibility: Qi-compatible devices

Features: Wireless fast charging, Full-range stereo drivers

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Hassle-free wireless charging None Double as alarm clock and speakers

7. Google Wireless Charger Pixel 3

B07J2KMP4X

Experience fast and seamless wireless charging with the Google Wireless Charger for Pixel. The Pixel Stand not only charges your device but transforms it into a digital photo frame with Google Photos, displaying your cherished memories. Utilize Google Assistant for efficient multitasking while your Pixel charges and integrate seamlessly with Nest devices for a connected home experience. Additionally, set a gradual wake-up light for a more natural morning routine.

Specifications of Google Wireless Charger Pixel

Brand: Google

Total Output: 15 watts

Compatibility: Pixel smartphones

Features: Fast wireless charging, Google Assistant integration

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fast wireless charging Limited compatibility Google Assistant integration

8. SLAERA HOME 15W Alarm Clock Bluetooth Speaker Wireless Charger

B0CGJ1FSNH

Upgrade your bedside experience with the SLAERA HOME 15W Alarm Clock Bluetooth Speaker Wireless Charger. This multifunctional device serves as a touch-controlled bedside lamp with adjustable brightness levels, customizable wake-up modes, and a dimmable atmosphere light. Additionally, it boasts a 15W fast wireless charger, Bluetooth speaker, clock, and alarm clock functionalities. The lamp's versatile features, combined with its sleek design, make it a practical and aesthetic addition to your bedroom or office.

Specifications of SLAERA HOME 15W Alarm Clock Bluetooth Speaker Wireless Charger

Brand: SLAERA HOME

Total Output: 15W

Compatibility: Qi enables smartphones

Features: Touch Control Bedside Lamp, Create Your Own Wake-up Mode

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile functionality Bulky design Customizable wake-up modes

Also read: 5 best wireless chargers for iPhone: Convenient and efficient charging solutions

9. Stuffcool Magic 2 in 1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Station

B0C3YS8X5G

The Stuffcool Magic 2 in 1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Station revolutionizes charging with its dual wireless modules for iPhone 12, 13,14 and Airpods, plus adjustable magnetic charging for Android devices. Offering a total 30W output with dual ports, including 30W PD for MacBook Air M1/M2 and PPS for Samsung, it's a versatile powerhouse. The top module swivels for user convenience, and the Made in India product comes with a 6-month warranty. Just plug in the provided AC cord for immediate wireless charging. A seamless solution for varied devices, combining innovation and practicality.

Specifications of Stuffcool Magic 2 in 1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Station

Brand: Stuffcool

Total Output: 30W

Compatibility: iPhone, Airpods, Apple Watch, MacBook Air M1/M2, Samsung & Pixel phones, Android devices

Features: Adjustable Magnetic Charging Module, Dual Ports 30W Output

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile charging for multiple devices None Dual ports

10. Baseus Wireless Fast Charger Swan

B09NMPWVN3

The Baseus Wireless Fast Charger Swan 2 in 1 Magnetic Bracket combines a practical stand with dual induction chargers, offering a seamless solution for those seeking convenience and order on their desk. With built-in magnets, it securely holds your phone for hands-free activities like online meetings and vlogging. The stand features two induction chargers, allowing simultaneous wireless charging for two devices. This gadget embraces the latest trend of wireless charging, eliminating the need for cords and providing compatibility with various devices, including iOS series 12. It ensures energy transfer through cases and includes built-in protection for secure inductive charging.

Specifications of Baseus Wireless Fast Charger Swan

Brand: Baseus

Total output: 20 watts

Compatibility: Apple iPhones and Airpods

Features: Dual wireless chargers, Built-in magnets for phone placement

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Dual induction chargers Limited compatibility Built-in magnets for secure phone placement

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Total Output (Watts) Compatibility Features Promate AuroFold 3 in 1 Wireless Charger 23W MagSafe Compatible Charger 3-in-1 Charging, Foldable Design, Multi-Protect System, Transparent Design Spigen 5in1 10000mAh Wireless Power Bank 35W Universal for all devices 5-in-1 Functionality, Fast Charging, Dual Charging Dock, Convenient Positioning Samsung Electronics Store 15V Samsung Charger 15W Qi Wireless Charger Best-in-class specs, Soft and smooth texture, Seamless functionality SEVENAIRE MagCharge D1900 3 in 1 Charger 23W MagSafe Compatible, Dual Phone Charge 3-in-1 Wireless Charger, Foldable, Wide Compatibility, Dual Phone Charging DailyObjects Surge™ Max 3-in-1 Charging Station 30W Qi Enabled Phones, Earbuds, Smartwatches 3-in-1 Charging Station, Metallic Design, Fast Charging, Safe & Convenient Soundcore Wakey Bluetooth Speakers Powered by Anker Up to 10W Qi-compatible devices Wireless Fast Charging, Stereo Sound, FM Radio, White Noise, Multiple Alarms Google Wireless Charger Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL 15W Qi-compatible devices Fast, wireless charging, Google Assistant Integration, Digital Photo Frame SLAERA HOME 15W Alarm Clock Bluetooth Speaker 15W iPhone 14, 13, 12, 11 Pro Touch Control Bedside Lamp, Wake-up Mode Customization, Dimmable Atmosphere Light Stuffcool Magic 2 in 1 Magnetic Charging Station 30W iPhone 12, 13, 14, Airpods, Apple Watch Magic Magnetic Wireless Charging, Dual Ports 30W Output, Adjustable Charging Module Baseus Wireless Fast Charger Swan 2 in 1 20W Compatible with induction chargers Magnetic Bracket, Two Induction Chargers, Functional Stand, Universal Compatibility

Best value for money

The SEVENAIRE MagCharge D1900 3 in 1 Wireless Charger stands out as the best value for money. With its 23W fast charging capability, MagSafe compatibility, and the ability to charge two phones simultaneously, it offers a comprehensive charging solution. The foldable design adds portability, making it an excellent choice for users seeking efficiency and convenience without compromising on performance.

Best overall product

The DailyObjects Surge Max 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Station emerges as the best overall product. Its 30W maximum power output, versatile compatibility with smartphones, earbuds, and smartwatches, coupled with a sleek metallic design, positions it as a top-notch charging solution. The added features of fast charging, a rotating ball head for various angles, and built-in safeguards for user safety make it a comprehensive and reliable choice for users seeking a premium charging experience.

How to find the best wireless chargers?

To find the best wireless chargers, consider key factors such as compatibility, charging speed, and additional features. Start by ensuring compatibility with your devices – the charger should support your smartphone model and any other accessories you intend to charge. Look for fast-charging capabilities, with higher wattages providing quicker charging times. Consider additional features like multiple device support, foldable designs for portability, and safety features such as overheat protection. Reading user reviews and expert opinions from reputable tech websites like The Verge can provide valuable insights into real-world performance. Lastly, compare prices to ensure you're getting the best value for your budget. Remember, the best wireless charger is one that meets your specific needs and preferences.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.