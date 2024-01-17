Amazon Republic Day Sale: Grab up to 52% off on wireless chargers

Explore the world of wireless charging with top wireless chargers on sale during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. We curated this list of wireless chargers, ranging from sleek and compact designs to advanced fast charging options. As we celebrate Republic Day, elevate your gadget game by taking advantage of exclusives on Amazon. We'll navigate through the offerings, considering factors like compatibility, charging speed, and innovative features. Stay ahead of the curve in the world of wireless charging technology, ensuring your devices are powered up efficiently and effortlessly. Don't miss out on the opportunity to enhance your charging experience while enjoying the spirit of the Republic Day sale on Amazon. Amazon Republic Day Sale: Explore the best wireless chargers with huge discount

1. Eller santé 23w Magnetic MagSafe Charger

The Eller santé 23w Magnetic MagSafe Charger is a versatile 3-in-1 wireless charging station designed for iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods. With Mag-Safe technology, it ensures a strong magnetic connection for secure charging. Compatible with a wide range of devices, it features multi-protection mechanisms and a sleek design. It comes with a QC 3.0 Quick Charger Adapter for efficient charging. The environmentally friendly and durable materials make it suitable for home, office, or travel use, providing a stylish and simple solution to eliminate messy charging cables.

Specifications of eller santé 23w Magnetic MagSafe Charger

Brand : eller santé

: eller santé Max output: 23 watts

23 watts Compatible devices: iPhones, AirPods, Apple Watch

iPhones, AirPods, Apple Watch Features: Mag-safe design, QC 3.0

B09PBYPRV9

2. UltraProlink Mag-Safe Vylis Fold 20

UltraProlink Mag-Safe Vylis Fold 20 is a versatile 3-in-1 wireless charger supporting Qi-standard technology, accommodating horizontal and vertical charging for smartphones, watches, and AirPods simultaneously. Compact and lightweight, it's ideal for when you are travelling. With 20W fast charging, LED indicators, and compatibility with Qi-enabled phones, it ensures efficient and convenient charging. The product comes with a 1-year replacement warranty, and users can activate it by scanning the QR code on the packaging.

Specifications of UltraProlink Mag-Safe Vylis Fold 20

Brand : UltraProlink

: UltraProlink Max output : 20W

: 20W Compatible devices : Qi-enabled smartphones, smartwatches and earphones

: Qi-enabled smartphones, smartwatches and earphones Features: 3-in-1 charging, LED indicators

B0BHSY7SGR

3. SooPii 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station

The SooPii 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is a sleek and efficient solution for decluttering charging spaces. With a 50W/10A power output from 6 ports, it incorporates SooPii's PowerAI and VoltageBoost technologies for rapid charging. The station features a built-in QC 3.0 AC adapter, and Apple Watch holder, and is Qi-certified for up to 15W wireless charging. The smart LED indicator softly glows to convey charging status, and the unit boasts a premium design with a matte finish and silicone strips. The package includes 7 strong baffles, 6 short cables, and a 6-month worry-free warranty.

Specifications of SooPii 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station

Brand : SooPii

: SooPii Max output : 50W

: 50W Compatible devices : Apple Watch, Qi Certified devices up to 15W

: Apple Watch, Qi Certified devices up to 15W Features: Built-in QC 3.0 AC Adapter, Smart LED Indicator

B097BYJRMY

4. Ambrane 15W Wireless Charging Stand

The Ambrane 15W Wireless Charging Stand, Powerpod Pro in sleek black, offers efficient charging for iPhones, Samsung phones, Airpods, and other Qi devices. With a clear digital display for time, alarms, and charging status, it ensures smart power management, providing 15W for smartphones, 3W for headsets, and 1W for LED. Its anti-skid silicone pad, lightweight design, and wide compatibility make it a versatile and user-friendly charging solution.

Specifications of Ambrane 15W Wireless Charging Stand

Brand : Ambrane

: Ambrane Max output : 15W

: 15W Compatible devices : Smartphones, headsets

: Smartphones, headsets Features: digital display, smart power management

B0C6271BMF

5. UNIGEN AUDIO UNIDOCK 250 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station

The UNIGEN AUDIO UNIDOCK 250 is a versatile 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station catering to smartphones, smartwatches, and earphones. With a sleek, case-friendly design, it ensures safety and fast charging, completing a full charge in just 2 to 3 hours. Its lightweight build allows simultaneous charging of three devices in a vertical space, facilitated by an anti-slip silicone base. The package includes the wireless charging stand, USB to Type C Cable, Type C to C Cable, and a User Manual, making it an ideal gift for friends and family.

Specifications of UNIGEN AUDIO UNIDOCK 250

Brand : UNIGEN AUDIO

: UNIGEN AUDIO Max output: 15 watts

15 watts Compatible devices: iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods

iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods Features: Fast charging, case-friendly design

B0BQYJM8BM

