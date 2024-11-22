Black Friday Sale 2024: Big price drops on PS5, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and more

This year, Black Friday falls on 29th November. Historically, Black Friday sales were largely confined to Western markets, but the concept has now gained traction in countries like India, with brands such as Samsung and Sony actively participating in the festivities. This also marks the unofficial beginning of the festive shopping season, and the Thanksgiving weekend, with customers eagerly expecting major discounts on electronics, gadgets, and more. In fact, several retailers, including Amazon and Flipkart have already discounted products like the iPhone 15 Pro Max and more. Read on to know about the best deals going on currently. PlayStation products, including the PS5, DualSense controllers, and games, have been discounted as part of the Black Friday Sale 2024.(Pexels)

PlayStation Black Friday Deals

For gaming enthusiasts, PlayStation has rolled out several Black Friday 2024 offers:

PS5 Slim Disc Console : ₹ 47,490

: 47,490 PS5 Slim Digital Edition : ₹ 37,490.

: 37,490. PSVR2 : ₹ 37,999.

: 37,999. DualSense Controllers: ₹ 3,990 for black and white, ₹ 4,390 for other colours.

There is also discount on popular games, including Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for ₹2,999, Gran Turismo 7, God of War: Ragnarok, The Last of Us Part 1 Remake, Returnal, and Demon’s Souls, all available for ₹2,499 each. Additionally, Stellar Blade is priced at ₹3,999.

Samsung Black Friday Sale In India

Samsung is offering multiple discounts on its devices:

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra : With an MRP of ₹ 59,999, it's available with an instant bank discount of ₹ 12,000 on most debit and credit cards. Additionally, there's an upgrade bonus of ₹ 10,000.

: With an MRP of 59,999, it's available with an instant bank discount of 12,000 on most debit and credit cards. Additionally, there's an upgrade bonus of 10,000. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, and Galaxy S24 Series : Purchasing any of these devices allows you to buy the Galaxy Watch Ultra at a flat discount of ₹ 18,000.

: Purchasing any of these devices allows you to buy the Galaxy Watch Ultra at a flat discount of 18,000. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm and 44mm variants) : Available with an instant bank discount or an upgrade bonus of ₹ 8,000.

: Available with an instant bank discount or an upgrade bonus of 8,000. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Available with an instant bank discount woth ₹ 5,000 or upgrade bonus.

Also Read: GTA 6 secures ‘Most Wanted Game’ title at Golden Joystick Awards; Rockstar promises exciting updates ahead

Deals On Amazon: iPhone 15 Pro Max, GoPro Hero 12

iPhone 15 Pro Max: Last year’s iPhone flagship is available on Amazon for ₹ 1,10,105 with cashback from an Amazon ICICI credit card, down from its listed price of ₹ 1,15,900. The Pro Max offers better battery life and a larger 6.7-inch display compared to the iPhone 16 Pro’s 6.3-inch screen.

GoPro Hero 12 Action Camera: Is currently retailing for ₹ 30,989, significantly lower than its MRP of ₹ 45,000. It features 5.3K video recording at 60 FPS, HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilisation, and AutoBoost technology. A two-year warranty (including one year of extended coverage) is also included.

Also Read: For the first time ever! This church is using ‘AI Jesus’ to help you confess