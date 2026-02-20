Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.

    Blaupunkt launches 5.1 channel home theatre system in India: Price, features and more

    Blaupunkt has introduced a new home audio system in India, aiming to bring cinema-style sound into living rooms at an affordable price point.

    Updated on: Feb 20, 2026 12:16 PM IST
    By MD Ijaj Khan
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Our Picks

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Blaupunkt SBW Chicago HT5.1 Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer & Satellites, Bluetooth, HDMI, Optical, USB, AUX, DSP Sound, Remote Control for Room Home Theater (Black)View Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE
    research icon

    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Blaupunkt has launched a new home entertainment system in the Indian market, aiming to offer a single setup for daily audio needs. The company announced the SBW CHICAGO HT5.1 Total Entertainment System as part of its expanding home audio range. With this release, the brand seeks to offer users a unified solution for watching films, streaming music, gaming, and hosting gatherings without relying on separate devices.

    Blaupunkt has launched a new 5.1 channel home entertainment system in India.
    Blaupunkt has launched a new 5.1 channel home entertainment system in India.

    Blaupunkt SBW CHICAGO HT5.1 Total Entertainment System: Specifications and Features

    The Blaupunkt SBW CHICAGO HT5.1 delivers a total sound output of 350W. Blaupunkt has structured the system around a multi-driver soundbar, a dedicated subwoofer, and two rear satellite speakers. The soundbar manages front-facing audio, including dialogue and central effects. The subwoofer handles low-frequency output, adding impact during action scenes and music playback. The two rear speakers complete the surround sound arrangement by producing directional audio, which helps create a theatre-like effect inside the living room.

    Also read: Summer 2026 travel guide: Top 5 tech gear you should carry before you leave

    The system is designed to distribute sound evenly across the room and is formed by combining these components into a 5.1 channel setup. The company states that the configuration supports clear voice output, defined mid-tones, and controlled bass response. Users can expect sound to move across channels in supported content, which may improve immersion during films and games.

    On the connectivity front, Blaupunkt has included high-speed Bluetooth to allow wireless streaming from smartphones and other compatible devices. In addition, the system offers multiple wired input options. Users can connect televisions, gaming consoles, projectors, and other audio sources directly to the unit. This flexibility allows households to manage different entertainment devices through a single system without constant reconnection.

    Also read: Big savings on fitness bands: Get huge discounts on WHOOP, Galaxy Fit3, and more

    The package includes a full-function remote control. Users can adjust volume levels, switch between input modes, and control playback settings without interacting directly with the hardware. This setup simplifies daily operation and reduces the need for manual adjustments on individual units.

    Blaupunkt has designed the SBW CHICAGO HT5.1 to fit into contemporary home spaces. The soundbar features a slim profile, while the subwoofer stands vertically to occupy less floor area. The layout allows users to place the components around a television setup without major rearrangement of furniture.

    Also read: Vivo V70 and V70 Elite with triple 50MP cameras launched in India: Check price, features and more

    Blaupunkt SBW CHICAGO HT5.1 Total Entertainment System: Price and Availability

    The Blaupunkt SBW CHICAGO HT5.1 Total Entertainment System is priced at 7,999. Blaupunkt has made the product available through major online marketplaces and selected offline retail stores across India.

    • MD Ijaj Khan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      MD Ijaj Khan

      Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    News/Technology/Blaupunkt Launches 5.1 Channel Home Theatre System In India: Price, Features And More
    News/Technology/Blaupunkt Launches 5.1 Channel Home Theatre System In India: Price, Features And More
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes