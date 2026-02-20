Blaupunkt launches 5.1 channel home theatre system in India: Price, features and more

The Blaupunkt SBW CHICAGO HT5.1 delivers a total sound output of 350W. Blaupunkt has structured the system around a multi-driver soundbar, a dedicated subwoofer, and two rear satellite speakers. The soundbar manages front-facing audio, including dialogue and central effects. The subwoofer handles low-frequency output, adding impact during action scenes and music playback. The two rear speakers complete the surround sound arrangement by producing directional audio, which helps create a theatre-like effect inside the living room.

Blaupunkt has launched a new home entertainment system in the Indian market, aiming to offer a single setup for daily audio needs. The company announced the SBW CHICAGO HT5.1 Total Entertainment System as part of its expanding home audio range. With this release, the brand seeks to offer users a unified solution for watching films, streaming music, gaming, and hosting gatherings without relying on separate devices.

The system is designed to distribute sound evenly across the room and is formed by combining these components into a 5.1 channel setup. The company states that the configuration supports clear voice output, defined mid-tones, and controlled bass response. Users can expect sound to move across channels in supported content, which may improve immersion during films and games.

On the connectivity front, Blaupunkt has included high-speed Bluetooth to allow wireless streaming from smartphones and other compatible devices. In addition, the system offers multiple wired input options. Users can connect televisions, gaming consoles, projectors, and other audio sources directly to the unit. This flexibility allows households to manage different entertainment devices through a single system without constant reconnection.

The package includes a full-function remote control. Users can adjust volume levels, switch between input modes, and control playback settings without interacting directly with the hardware. This setup simplifies daily operation and reduces the need for manual adjustments on individual units.

Blaupunkt has designed the SBW CHICAGO HT5.1 to fit into contemporary home spaces. The soundbar features a slim profile, while the subwoofer stands vertically to occupy less floor area. The layout allows users to place the components around a television setup without major rearrangement of furniture.

