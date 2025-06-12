Bored of ChatGPT? Try these 5 AI tools that offer great features and functionality

When ChatGPT was launched, it took the world by storm. Starting off as a text-based AI Large Language Model (LLM), ChatGPT has become smarter since then. It is now capable of reasoning, of generating images from scratch, and it can also remember your preferences through its memory. However, the world of AI is not limited, even if ChatGPT commands about 80% of all AI-related traffic, according to a new report by SimilarWeb. ChatGPT alternatives worth trying if you want something fresh.(Unsplash)

Sure, ChatGPT is a great way to maximise your productivity and get things done faster than doing them manually, but AI is not a one-size-fits-all situation. With many options available now, it’s worthy to check out some ChatGPT alternatives that are truly worth the AI hype.

Gemini

ChatGPT’s arch nemesis and Google’s own AI tool, Gemini is a strong contender as an alternative to OpenAI’s tool. It’s not necessarily all that different from ChatGPT and can pretty much do all that it can, but its presence is more pronounced and felt because of our dependence on Google services. This accidental integration has made Gemini the top choice for users who wish to check out AI services beyond ChatGPT, especially if they’re already knee-deep in Google’s ecosystem of emails and more.

Perplexity

Another great option is Perplexity. I personally love the design language of this AI tool and how quickly it responds to queries. It’s also great at scanning the web to give you quick and detailed summaries of whatever might pique your interest. On top of it all, it’s a great alternative to Googling whatever you might need, for it gives crisp and concise information about the topic of your choice. Even then, as is true for all AI agents, it’s best to double check every information you’re fed by AI chatbots.

NotebookLM

This one’s a niche tool, but it’s too good to be missed out on. Primarily for note taking and research work, NotebookLM is a Google product. On NotebookLM, users can create multiple notebooks and even upload documents to be used as source material for analysis. For students and researchers, it can help close gaps by providing unique perspectives and patterns. In a way, it’s a great study partner - all on the free plan. It’s best feature? Easily the ability to switch between “Guide” and “Analyst” modes.

Ideogram

An image generation tool, Ideogram stands out among the ocean of AI image creators. Why? It’s simply because of its ability to customise and manage a lot of key aspects of your AI-generated images (like the size and ratio) that other services simply do not offer or hide behind a paid subscription. Of course, it’s not unlimited. With Ideogram, you get numerous free credits weekly that may be used to generate images without any payments.

Notion AI

This one is great if you don’t have time to cut the clutter from your note keeping. Whether it’s long blogs or your grocery list, this AI does a fantastic job of formatting it all. Simply throw in jumbled information (that would make a human assistant’s head spin) to the chatbot and watch the magic happen. The full service is obviously paid and there’s a cap on free prompts, so use it wisely and make your next shopping list clutter free.

These are just a few examples of AI tools beyond ChatGPT that offer similar functionalities, niche features, and quicker responses. It’s best to try all AI tools before you find the right match for yourself. Until then, keep prompting!