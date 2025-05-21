Menu Explore
Build 2025: Microsoft bets big on agentic AI and scientific discovery

ByShaurya Sharma
May 21, 2025 01:20 PM IST

Here are some key highlights from Microsoft’s Build 2025 developer conference.

Microsoft also had its big moment with Build 2025, even as Google I/O 2025 took the tech world by storm with its own set of AI announcements. Focused on developers, Microsoft introduced a host of new AI features and capabilities, further expanding its already extensive portfolio. Here are a few features and developments that were certainly the highlight of Microsoft Build 2025.

A visitor walks past a logo of Microsoft during the opening of the Hannover Messe industrial trade fair for mechanical and electrical engineering and digital industries, on March 31, 2025 in Hanover, northern Germany.(Ronny Hartmann/AFP)
A visitor walks past a logo of Microsoft during the opening of the Hannover Messe industrial trade fair for mechanical and electrical engineering and digital industries, on March 31, 2025 in Hanover, northern Germany.(Ronny Hartmann/AFP)

Microsoft launches Microsoft Discovery

Microsoft claims that science is one of the most important applications of artificial intelligence. It can be used to solve humanity's most challenging issues, be it drug discovery or sustainability. This is where Microsoft Discovery comes in. Microsoft says that this is a platform which researchers can use to transform the discovery process with agentic AI. This will aid research for research departments across various industries and accelerate the time to discovery.

Also Read: Apple WWDC 2025 starts on June 9: Here’s a detailed schedule

Microsoft is doubling down on making AI agents more capable and secure

Microsoft says that AI is not only changing how developers create, but also how individuals, teams, and companies actually do their work. At Build 2025, the company unveiled new pre-built agents, custom agent building blocks, and multi-agent capabilities, as well as new models to help developers build their own agents and deploy them securely. This involves Microsoft 365 Copilot tuning and multi-agent orchestration, using the Azure AI Foundry. This brings new capabilities to help developers create specialised agents and handle complex tasks.

Microsoft says AI is helping to reimagine the software development lifecycle

It is notable that AI is changing how code is written, deployed, and maintained. And now, Microsoft details that developers are starting to stay in their flow environment longer, and they are now able to focus more on strategic thinking and tasks. This is primarily being done through features across platforms such as GitHub, Azure AI Foundry, and Windows, which help developers work faster and build at scale.

More specifically, this is done using GitHub Copilot coding agent, which is evolving from an in-editor assistant to an agentic AI partner. Microsoft is also open-sourcing GitHub Copilot Chat in VS Code. Alongside this, Microsoft also introduced Windows AI Foundry. 

Follow Us On