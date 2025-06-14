ChatGPT as your personal financial advisor- What prompts to ask to plan your salary efficiently

ChatGPT isn’t just for coders anymore. It's quietly becoming a no-nonsense tool for personal finance and decision-making, especially when you need blunt, judgment-free advice. In a world where managing money well is non-negotiable, using AI to cut through the noise makes sense. Using ChatGPT smartly can be like having a financial coach in your pocket.(Unsplash/solenfeyissa)

Here’s one thing most users don’t realise: if you want useful answers, stop being polite. Words like “please” and “kindly” won’t get you far. ChatGPT works best when you’re direct, even harsh. Treat it like a tool, not a person.

Let’s get straight to the prompts.

Start a fresh new chat with ChatGPT. Never mix topics in a single chat with any GPT to avoid hallucinations. Use this as the first prompt:

“Don’t bullshit. Keep it straight and to the point. Totally practical and harsh. I want to talk about money.” (You can throw in some cuss words too. Remember the harsher you are, the better the results.)

Be ready with the following information:

-What’s your current monthly income (in-hand)?

-Monthly expenses?

-Savings and investments?

-Any debts or EMIs?

-Any upcoming large expenses?

-What financial goal or question are you staring at?

Make sure you share this data accurately. A lot depends on this initial data. If you are concerned about data privacy then note you can always delete chats and even delete “memory” of your ChatGPT user profile.

Mobile Finder: iPhone 17 Air expected to debut later this year

Key Prompts to use:

Here's my monthly income: (INSERT). Build me a simple budget that covers rent, food, savings, and fun.

Expense tracker: These are the regular expenses and subscriptions I'm paying for (INSERT LIST). Which ones should I cancel or change based on usage and priority?

Test me: Ask me 5 practical questions to find out where and how I’m spending and overs-spending my money unknowingly and suggest ways to stop.

Savings: I want to save (INSERT Amount in INR) in (X) days. Create the plan to make this savings possible. Be harsh and absolutely practical.

Emergency Fund: Create a total emergency financial plan for me to make sure that I don’t suffer even if I lose my job or I’m unable to work.

Retirement planning: Consider inflation, current geo-political tension, USD and INR future projections to suggest a retirement plan by (X) age.

Financial test: Ask me tough questions about my lifestyle and spending habits to rate my financial health. Create a scorecard and let me know my financial reality compared to my peers. Give me clear and concise practical steps to improve my financial health.

Debt: This is my income and current debt (INSERT). Plan my money to pay bills, build savings, and enjoy life within my means.

Here’s a practical example on how to leverage ChatGPT to improve your personal financial health.

1. Create a Monthly Budget Plan

The first step to financial stability is knowing where your money goes. ChatGPT can help you break down your income, expenses, and savings goals into a clear monthly budget.

Prompt to use:

“Help me create a monthly budget. My salary is ₹60,000, and I pay ₹15,000 in rent, ₹5,000 in bills, and spend ₹10,000 on groceries and commute. I want to save ₹10,000 monthly.”

ChatGPT will offer a balanced allocation, suggest areas to cut back, and even recommend budgeting methods like the 50/30/20 rule.

2. Track and Categorise Expenses

Staying aware of spending habits is key to curbing unnecessary expenses. You can use ChatGPT to categorise your past transactions or suggest tools that integrate with spreadsheets or apps.

Prompt to use:

“Give me a template to track and categorise my daily expenses in Excel.”

It can generate a ready-to-use structure, with columns for date, category, amount, and payment mode.

3. Build an Emergency Fund Strategy

Unplanned events can drain your finances. Ask ChatGPT how much you should set aside based on your lifestyle and income, and how to build that fund gradually.

Prompt to use:

“I earn ₹75,000 per month. How can I build an emergency fund worth 6 months’ expenses within a year?”

You’ll get a month-by-month saving plan tailored to your goals.

4. Debt Repayment and Loan Advice

Whether it’s a credit card, education loan, or home EMI, ChatGPT can assist in prioritising which debts to pay first, and simulate repayment schedules.

Prompt to use:

“I have a ₹1.5 lakh credit card debt at 36% interest and a ₹3 lakh education loan at 9%. Which should I pay first and how?”

It can guide you through the debt avalanche or snowball methods with clarity.

5. Investment Planning for Beginners

For first-time investors, ChatGPT can demystify stocks, mutual funds, SIPs, and even help compare options based on your risk profile.

Prompt to use:

“I want to start investing ₹5,000 per month. What are my low-risk options?”

It will outline SIPs, PPFs, or FD ladders, along with pros and cons.

Using ChatGPT smartly can be like having a financial coach in your pocket. While it’s not a replacement for a certified financial planner, it’s a great starting point to build financial discipline and clarity.