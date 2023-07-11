Home / Technology / ChatGPT hit by global outage, users complain question request failing

ChatGPT hit by global outage, users complain question request failing

BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar
Jul 11, 2023 09:21 PM IST

OpenAI's chatbot, ChatGPT, is down globally, with users reporting failed question requests. OpenAI has not commented yet.

ChatGPT is experiencing a global outage, and users are reporting that question requests are failing. The problem with the OpenAI chatbot began at about 6:10 pm, and over 5,500 users worldwide have reported problems with the service within a couple of hours, according to Downdetector, a website that tracks outages.

ChatGPT down.(REUTERS)
OpenAI has not yet issued a remark on the matter. Users, on the other hand, have rushed to social media platforms to air their grievances.

"It looks like ChatGPT is down and causing errors such as request timeouts. Now you need to use this little thing called brain or old good Google," a user wrote.

On submitting any chat to the AI bot, it displays, "Oops! Our systems are a bit busy at the moment, please take a break and try again soon." Users are facing problems with both website and application.

Some more reactions on ChatGPT down

