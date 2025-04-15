ChatGPT is now creating cute plushy images as Ghibli art trend dries down- Know how it works

OpenAI recently upgraded ChatGPT’s GPT-4o model with image-generation capabilities, allowing users to create multiple AI portraits. While the new feature instantly became popular with Studio Ghibli art, people have now started to create several other art styles, which are now trending on social media. Last week, we came across the Action Figure trend, where users were able to create realistic toy figures of themselves. Now, ChatGPT is being used to generate “Plushy” style images, which convert people into small characters. Therefore, if you also want to create cute AI images, then you need to know how the feature works and how to create Plushies with a simple prompt. Here’s a detailed guide on creating Plushy-style images on ChatGPT.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

How to create Plushy AI image on ChatGPT

Step 1: Open the ChatGPT app or go to the web. Make sure to log in using our email address.

Step 2: If you are a ChatGPT Plus user, then select the GPT 4o model, if you are a free-tier user, then you can also create three images per day.

Step 3: Now, click on the attachment icon and upload a full-length photo.

Step 4: Now, type a prompt sayings, “Turn this image into a plushy”

Step 5: The ChatGPT will take about a minute to create a Plushy AI image; you can also make changes by adding follow-up prompts.

We also tried generating a plushy image on ChatGPT; while the image turned out to be cute, it changed the facial expression from smiling to a little grumpy-looking character. However, the tool captures the surroundings quite accurately. Well, it should be noted that we tried the free version of ChatGPT to create a plushy image, and the subscription version may perform more accurately. Therefore, try generating a couple of plushy images and see how it turns out for you.

While the GPT-4o model is getting new features and upgrades, OpenAI has already launched a new flagship AI model, GPT-4.1, on Monday with advanced capabilities. The new model is said to be a faster, reliable and more cost-effective version in comparison to the GPT-4o model. However, OpenAI claims that the new model is more refined for coding undering prompts and video-related tasks. However, it has yet to make a public release and is currently available to developers via API.