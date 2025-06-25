ChatGPT now does what these 3 apps do, but faster and smarter

We all have a few go-to apps on our phones that have made our lives easier and there’s no going back. For instance, you open Notes to brain-dump or set reminders, the calculator for splitting a bill, and a language app to (hopefully) stay consistent with your daily practice. We’ve all been there, right? Find out how ChatGPT is gradually replacing some of the most-used everyday apps.(Pexels)

But recently, one app has started doing the job of all three, and hands down, it is doing it smarter. ChatGPT isn’t just answering your weird 3 AM questions anymore. It’s helping you stay organised, learn faster and do the maths with context.

We’ve been hearing about AI doing everything from writing emails to planning vacations, but here's a little everyday magic that doesn’t need a prompt that starts with “write me a…”.

(We are not asking you to delete these apps, but give GPT a try!)

Notes app

From grocery lists mixed with song lyrics, random passwords (you know you shouldn’t), and ideas that made sense only at midnight, our notes app is flooded.

With ChatGPT, you can just talk out your thoughts. It remembers, organises and even suggests things. “Remind me to renew my passport next week” turns into an actual reminder, with helpful links, deadlines and maybe even a packing checklist.

Language app

We’ve all wanted to learn French or Italian at some point (I know I did). So we downloaded the apps with full motivation, only to forget about them weeks later. Learning a third language is tough, and most of us just want to grasp the basics, follow a show or order confidently at a café.

ChatGPT helps skip the puzzles and dive into real conversations. You can ask it to play roles, be a Spanish barista, a French cab driver or even a slightly grumpy Italian grandma and it’ll respond like it’s in character. With GPT, learning feels less like a test and more like a chat.

Calculator

A calculator is great for basic math, but not when you’re splitting a complicated dinner bill. It always happens with me, one person didn’t drink, another paid cash, and someone tipped extra.

Even dedicated tip apps can get clumsy. ChatGPT, on the other hand, handles the full context. You can share the details (or the bill itself), and it will do the math and even suggest who owes whom.

So no, we’re not telling you to uninstall anything. But if you find yourself switching between three apps to get through a task that ChatGPT can handle in one chat, maybe it’s time to reconsider your home screen real estate.