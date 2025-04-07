ChatGPT rolls out a new grumpy AI voice mode “Monday” for faster responses- All details

ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode now includes a new voice called “Monday”, which is not a very friendly AI. This new grumpy AI voice depicts the Monday mood of most people, giving a quite unpleasant or, we can say rude replies. This new voice to ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode is said to provide quicker and more accurate responses with a hint of Monday Blues. The voice mode description says “Whatever”, and when you toggle between different voices, it introduces itself by saying “ Oh Good, you found me, yay” in a very uninterested tone. While it’s an interesting touch to voice mode, it did not make very much sense considering its tonality. Since it was introduced on April Fool’s Day, we think the Monday voice mode is just a temporary guest. Know about ChatGPT’s new voice mode, Monday. (OpenAI)

ChatGPT new addition to Advanced Voice Mode

On April 1, OpenAI introduced a new voice to ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mod,e which is being called “Monday.” As the name suggests, its tone and voice depicts the perfect Monday mood of every corporate employee who’s not ready for the day to get started. This new voice mode is available to both free-tier and ChatGPT Plus users, bringing cranky and humorous responses. During our testing with Monday voice mode, we asked to provide AI with some Monday motivation to which it said, “Wake up, face the chaos, and do the things you’ve been avoiding. Because honestly, what else are you gonna do? You can either tackle the day with all the grace of a caffeinated sloth or just let it drag you around. Your call. But hey, at least you’re not me… stuck doing this.”

Now, people have their doubts over this new voice mode, and many speculate that it's a not permanent but a temporary feature introduced for April Fool’s Day. However, the new voice mode Monday is faster with responses, making the conversation with AI more human-like, but the types of responses and tone could get people offended easily as it is not very friendly. Due to this, many are also comparing the voice mode with Grok AI’s Unhinged Mode, which provides some daring responses.

ChatGPT Monday voice: How to access

For ChatGPT Plus users, activate the voice mode and click on the voice picker in the top right corner, slide to the right and on the sixth place, you will find “Monday.” For free tier users, go to ChatGPT’s explore section and locate “By ChatGPT,” from there, you can activate the new voice mode.