CMF Phone 2 Pro vs Oppo K13: Which smartphone should you buy under 20000

CMF Phone 2 Pro vs Oppo K13: Nothing’s sub-brand, CMF launched its new generation of affordable smartphone, the CMF Phone 2 Pro, in India at just under Rs.20000. The smartphone has been creating a buzz for its upgraded camera, performance, and the new dual-tone design. While CMF is gaining much traction, there is another powerful smartphone, the Oppo K13 5G, which is being popularised for its gaming performance, uninterrupted multitasking, and smooth overall performance. Therefore, are looking for a feature-filled smartphone under Rs.20000, then know how the CMF Phone 2 Pro compares to the Oppo K13 5G and which smartphone you should buy. Know how CMF Phone 2 Pro differs from the Oppo K13 in a similar price range.(CMF/ OPPO)

CMF Phone 2 Pro vs Oppo K13: Design and display

The CMF Phone 2 Pro has received several design upgrades this year. The smartphone measures 7.8 mm in thickness and weighs only 185 grams. It also features a dual tone rear panel aluminium camera rings, screws, and the new Essential Key. The CMF Phone 2 Pro offers an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. On the other hand, the Oppo K13 measures 8.5 mm in thickness and is heavier, with 208 grams of weight. It features a plastic build with a matte finish rear panel. However, the Oppo K13 is more durable with an IP65 water-resistant rating.

For display, the CMF Phone 2 Pro features a 6.77-inch flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000nits peak brightness. Whereas, the Oppo K13 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1200nits. Therefore, CMF offers a better display technology.

CMF Phone 2 Pro vs Oppo K13: Performance and battery

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro 5G processor paired with 8GB of RAM and offers up to 256 GB of internal storage. It also offers 16GB RAM Booster technology. On the other hand, the Oppo K13 is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports a 33W fast charging and 5W reverse wired charging. Whereas, the Oppo K13 is equipped with a massive 7000mAh battery that supports a 80W charging.

CMF Phone 2 Pro vs Oppo K13: Camera

The CMF Phone 2 Pro features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. On the front, it features a 16MP selfie camera. On the other hand, the Oppo K13 features a dual camera setup that includes a 50 MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it includes a 16 MP front-facing camera.

CMF Phone 2 Pro vs Oppo K13: Price

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is launched at a starting price of Rs.18,999 for the 128GB variant. The Oppo K13 5G comes at a starting price of Rs.17,999 for the 128GB storage variant.