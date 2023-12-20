Connections NYT hints and answers for December 20, 2023

The daily New York Times' Connections challenge awaits, adventurer! 16 cryptic clues, woven into 4 thematic tapestries, hold a single elusive thread connecting them all. Can you unravel the mysteries and conquer each quartet? Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

Wrong guesses, like rustling leaves, whisper of missed connections, but fear not, for hints lie just beyond the veil. Will you face the puzzle head-on, or peek at yesterday's whispers for guidance? This cerebral odyssey begins now. Are you ready? Let the wordplay for December 20 commence!

Connections Today Hints for December 20

Yellow: Phone call

Green: Related to books

Blue: Mini

Purple: Cartoon figures

If you know what are we talking about then minimize this page and go try to solve your puzzle.

Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: CONTACT VIA PHONE

Green: BOOK SECTIONS

Blue: WEE

Purple: CARTOON MICE

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

Connections Today: Answer for December 20

Here is the #190 Connections' answer-

CONTACT VIA PHONE: BUZZ, CALL, DIAL, RING

BOOK SECTIONS: APPENDIX, CHAPTER, INDEX, PREFACE

WEE: DINKY, LITTLE, INDEX, SLIGHT

CARTOON MICE: ITCHY, JERRY, PINKY, SPEEDY

If you are not able to crack today’s ‘Connections’ puzzle, don’t be disheartened. Tomorrow brings a new set of words for you to explore and unravel.

How to play NYT Connections

Calling all word alchemists! Unleash your inner wizard with The Connections, a daily puzzle where sixteen enigmatic tokens await. Scattered across the board, these words hold the secrets to four hidden themes, each waiting to be unraveled. Can you forge the connections and reveal their true nature? Choose wisely, for each misplaced touch leaves a wisp of doubt. Three missteps and the spell breaks, but whispers of guidance hang in the air, should you need them. Are you ready to embark on this enchanting wordplay quest?

What is NYT Connections?

The NYT's new word game, "Connections," crafted by Wyna Liu, is sweeping social media. This Wordle-inspired challenge gives you daily puzzles of 4 words you must categorize. Conquer linguistic labyrinths on the web or mobile!