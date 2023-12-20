Connections NYT hints and answers for December 20, 2023
Get hints and answers for New York Time's 'Connections' for today - December 20, 2023
The daily New York Times' Connections challenge awaits! 16 cryptic clues, woven into 4 thematic categories.

Connections Today Hints for December 20
Yellow: Phone call
Green: Related to books
Blue: Mini
Purple: Cartoon figures

Connections Today: These are categories
Yellow: CONTACT VIA PHONE
Green: BOOK SECTIONS
Blue: WEE
Purple: CARTOON MICE

Connections Today: Answer for December 20
Here is the #190 Connections' answer-
CONTACT VIA PHONE: BUZZ, CALL, DIAL, RING
BOOK SECTIONS: APPENDIX, CHAPTER, INDEX, PREFACE
WEE: DINKY, LITTLE, INDEX, SLIGHT
CARTOON MICE: ITCHY, JERRY, PINKY, SPEEDY

How to play NYT Connections
The Connections is a daily puzzle where sixteen words must be sorted into four hidden themes. Choose wisely, for three missteps ends the game.
What is NYT Connections?
The NYT's new word game, "Connections," crafted by Wyna Liu, is sweeping social media. This Wordle-inspired challenge gives you daily puzzles of 4 words you must categorize. Conquer linguistic labyrinths on the web or mobile!