Connections NYT hints and answers for January 7, 2024

Prepare for a playful journey into the world of wordplay with NYT Connections! Explore four engaging puzzles, each containing 16 cryptic clues designed to be as playful as stealthy ninjas. Can you decipher the riddles and discover the hidden treasures? Immerse yourself in the wordy wonderland of January 6th and see if you can ignite your mind! Alternatively, you can skip straight to the answers. Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

ALSO READ| Connections NYT hints and answers for January 6, 2024

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Connections Today Hints for January 7

Yellow: The big 4 of Silicon Valley

Green: Types tests

Blue: top-grade

Purple: Your teeth can change the game

Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow group — tech companies

Green group — kinds of exams

Blue group — something exemplary

Purple group — ____ tooth

Connections Today: Answer for January 7

Here is the #208 Connections' answer-

Tech Companies: ALPHABET, AMAZON, APPLE, META

Kinds of Exams: BAR, FINAL, ORAL, PHYSICAL

Something Exemplary: BEAUTY, GEM, MARVEL, PEACH

___Tooth: BABY, EYE, SWEET, WISDOM

If you are not able to crack today’s ‘Connections’ puzzle, don’t be disheartened. Tomorrow brings a new set of words for you to explore and unravel.

How to play NYT Connections

Visit the NYT Games section on the New York Times website or app.

Find and select the game "Connections.

You'll see a 4x4 grid filled with 16 words.

Study these words carefully, looking for potential connections or patterns.

Each puzzle has a clue associated with it, often a word or phrase.

Read the clue thoughtfully to understand what kind of connections you're seeking.

Your goal is to arrange the 16 words into four groups of four words each.

Each group must share a common trait or theme, as hinted by the clue.

You have four chances to submit correct groupings.

If you get stuck, you can use the "Shuffle" button to rearrange the words or the "Hint" button for a clue.

What is NYT Connections?

NYT Connections is another brain-teasing word game from The New York Times, similar to their popular Wordle but with a distinct twist. It's a word association game where you need to group 16 seemingly random words into four sets of four. Each set shares a hidden connection.