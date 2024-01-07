Connections NYT hints and answers for January 7, 2024
Get hints and answers for New York Time's 'Connections' for today - January 7, 2024
Prepare for a playful journey into the world of wordplay with NYT Connections! Explore four engaging puzzles, each containing 16 cryptic clues designed to be as playful as stealthy ninjas. Can you decipher the riddles and discover the hidden treasures?
Connections Today Hints for January 7
Yellow: The big 4 of Silicon Valley
Green: Types tests
Blue: top-grade
Purple: Your teeth can change the game
Connections Today: These are categories
Yellow group — tech companies
Green group — kinds of exams
Blue group — something exemplary
Purple group — ____ tooth
Connections Today: Answer for January 7
Here is the #208 Connections' answer-
Tech Companies: ALPHABET, AMAZON, APPLE, META
Kinds of Exams: BAR, FINAL, ORAL, PHYSICAL
Something Exemplary: BEAUTY, GEM, MARVEL, PEACH
___Tooth: BABY, EYE, SWEET, WISDOM
If you are not able to crack today’s ‘Connections’ puzzle, don’t be disheartened. Tomorrow brings a new set of words for you to explore and unravel.
How to play NYT Connections
Visit the NYT Games section on the New York Times website or app.
Find and select the game "Connections.
You'll see a 4x4 grid filled with 16 words.
Study these words carefully, looking for potential connections or patterns.
Each puzzle has a clue associated with it, often a word or phrase.
Read the clue thoughtfully to understand what kind of connections you're seeking.
Your goal is to arrange the 16 words into four groups of four words each.
Each group must share a common trait or theme, as hinted by the clue.
You have four chances to submit correct groupings.
If you get stuck, you can use the "Shuffle" button to rearrange the words or the "Hint" button for a clue.
What is NYT Connections?
NYT Connections is another brain-teasing word game from The New York Times, similar to their popular Wordle but with a distinct twist. It's a word association game where you need to group 16 seemingly random words into four sets of four. Each set shares a hidden connection.