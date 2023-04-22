Gurugram resident got a WFH job….and lost over 11 lakh

In yet another incident of cyber fraud, a Gurugram resident was duped of over ₹11 lakh on pretext of earning money through a work-form-home job. In her police complaint, Sector 85 resident Puja Verma alleged she received a message on WhatsApp wherein she was offered an opportunity to earn money through a part time WFH job.



The victim, who hails from Agra, alleged the sender told her she would get tasks involving subscribing to YouTube channels, PTI quoted the police. Verma was asked to join a Telegram channel and asked to subscribe to some channels. The woman was then asked to invest ₹5,000 which she did and deposited in a bank account given to her. After receiving ₹6,440 on her investment, she was convinced it was not a scam. She received a call from a person identifying herself as Kangana who asked her to invest ₹10,000 and was told she would withdraw profits if she invested ₹1 lakh. The woman claimed she was duped of ₹11.45 lakh.



An FIR under various sections of Indian Penal Code has been registered at

the Manesar police station's Cyber Crime department .



But this is not the only incident of people being duped of their hard-earned money by cyber-fraudsters. The Gurugram Police recently arrested four fraudsters who had duped at least 1,000 people in the Delhi-NCR region in the past five months of at least ₹80 crore under various pretexts like investing money in an app or earning money by rating movies.



Last month, a Gurugram woman was allegedly duped of more than ₹28 lakh on pretext of earning money by rating movies on a fake website. Another incident was reported from Noida wherein a resident was duped of ₹12 lakh in the same way.

