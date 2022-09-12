Home / Technology / Days after iPhone 14 launch, Apple ‘kills’ 4 previous models: Reports

Days after iPhone 14 launch, Apple ‘kills’ 4 previous models: Reports

technology
Published on Sep 12, 2022 03:27 PM IST

The company has reportedly discontinued production of iPhone 11, iPhone 12 Mini, and iPhones 13 Pro and Pro Max.

Representative Image
Representative Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Nearly a week after Apple launched four iPhones as part of its flagship product's latest series – iPhone 14 – the company has, according to reports, discontinued production of four models from previous generations. The models that have been reportedly discontinued are iPhone 11, iPhone 12 Mini, and iPhones 13 Pro and Pro Max.

Also Read: The prices of these Apple iPhone 14 models are JAW-DROPPING

The move, if true, was widely expected as there were reports that the Cupertino-based tech giant would ‘kill’ these models after launching the latest iPhone series, which it unveiled at its Far Out event on September 7.

While production of these four old iPhones has been closed, these are available in India on online platforms, as well as retail stores across the country till the stocks last.

Also Read: UNBELIEVABLE! Get 58,730 discount on purchase of Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Models available on Amazon, Flipkart

iPhone 11, which was launched in 2019, has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display and is powered by A13 bionic chipset. You can buy it for 41,990 on both Amazon and Flipkart. Similarly, iPhone 12 Mini can be purchased for 59,490 on Amazon and 55,539 on Flipkart. This smartphone is powered by A14 Bionic processor and features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 14 to work on e-SIM. How is it different from a physical SIM card?

iPhone 13 Pro, on the other hand, is selling at 108,900 on Amazon and 119,000 on Flipkart; it is powered by A15 bionic chipset. Meanwhile, iPhone 13 Pro Max, last year's costliest smartphone, has been listed at 119,000 by Amazon and 129,900 by Flipkart. It with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display and is powered by A15 Bionic processor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out