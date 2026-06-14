Delhi NCR heat becoming unbearable? These ACs kept rooms cool even during 45°C summer days

Summers in Delhi NCR have always been intense but in 2026, the conditions are proving to be brutal. With temperatures touching a scorching 48°C, unpredictable dust storm patterns and warm wind keeping the city blistering hot even at late evening, staying cool and comfortable has become a challenge for a lot of people. This situation is worse for people who live on top floors of apartments as rooms can easily become a furnace for them by noon. All of this makes having a reliable AC an absolute necessity. Buyers should look for inverter technology. (HT Tech) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

It is worth mentioning that not all ACs are built to handle extreme heat wave and temperatures beyond 45°C. A lot of the AC available in the market come with a threshold of 45°C and they fail once temperature crosses this mark. This is why getting the right AC, the one with higher temperature threshold and high energy efficiency, becomes important.

To help you make an informed purchase, we have created a list of the best ACs that can deliver effective cooling even when the temperature crosses 45°C mark.

Factors to consider while buying an AC for extreme heat wave conditions - High temperature threshold: Look for an AC that can withstand temperatures beyond 45°C. More specifically, look for ACs that can sustain temperatures ranging between 52°C to 55°C.

- Inverter technology: Extreme heat wave conditions mean that your AC will run for a long time. Non-inverter or fixed-speed ACs would switch on and off constantly throughout that time period. However, an inverter or a variable speed AC will vary its cooling capacity, which would cool more effectively without spiking the electricity bills.

- Coil material: Choose for copper coils over aluminum ones as they are more efficient and durable. Also look for Blue Fin or Hydrophilic coatings to protect against harsh weather conditions.

- Other features: Other features to consider include PM2.5 filter, 4-way swing and stabilizer-free operation.