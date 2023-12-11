Hunter Biden calls Elon Musk the ‘dumbest smart person’. Tesla CEO hits back

Hunter Biden, the son of U.S. president Joe Biden, has criticised X and Tesla owner Elon Musk, labelling him as a "very damaged human being" and the "dumbest smart person the world has ever known." US President Joe Biden, with son Hunter Biden, arrives at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, New York, on February 4, 2023.(AFP)

The remarks came in an interview conducted by musician Moby, held at Biden’s art studio in San Francisco. Notably, this comes amid new criminal charges from the U.S. Justice Department against Hunter Biden for alleged tax evasion while maintaining an opulent lifestyle.

“Elon Musk doesn’t care about the goddamn First Amendment. He doesn't care about anybody but himself… Elon Musk doesn’t care about democracy, Elon Musk doesn’t care about our freedom to vote,” he said.

“Is there any time that you ever saw anything from him that has any rational defence of democracy, of what we’ve created here as Americans, of his adopted country, this incredible experiment that we’ve engaged in here?" Biden added.

Musk in reply wrote on X, “Exactly what “misinformation" is he talking about? The dude made so many videos of himself doing crime that he should get an award for cinematography!"

Musk alluded to the controversial videos found on a laptop left by Hunter at a computer repair shop. Hunter Biden had previously filed a lawsuit against the shop owner, alleging unauthorised copying and distribution of his private information earlier this year.

Hunter Biden is under scrutiny as Republicans in the House of Representatives investigate his father Joe Biden, alleging improper profiting from decisions made during the latter's stint as US vice president.

In the interview, Hunter shared the incident of moving in the middle of the night due to privacy concerns. He mentioned supporters of former president Donald Trump appearing outside their house after their address was published.

Hunter said that critics of his father are attempting to harm the presidency and even mentioned feeling targeted personally.

Hunter Biden said critics of his father are "trying to destroy a presidency" through relentless attacks on him and "trying to kill me.”

Joe Biden is seeking reelection in November 2024, with former President Donald Trump as the leading contender for the Republican nomination.