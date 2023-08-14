Home / Technology / Explained: Why some X (formerly Twitter) users in India 'lost' their ticks

Explained: Why some X (formerly Twitter) users in India 'lost' their ticks

ByHT News Desk
Aug 14, 2023 12:11 PM IST

Several leaders, including chief ministers, from the ruling BJP are among those who are no longer verified on the social network.

Since yesterday, several users in India of X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, have seen the golden/blue ticks disappear from their handles. The loss of ticks means that these accounts are no longer ‘verified' on the platform.

PM Modi's account, however, still has the tick (twitter.com/narendramodi)
PM Modi's account, however, still has the tick (twitter.com/narendramodi)

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

On Sunday, two days ahead of the 77th Independence Day, prime minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens to change their social media display pictures to ‘Tiranga’ (the national tricolour) as part of the second edition of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

Soon after, people began using the tricolour as their profile picture on X. With the change in display photos, the ticks went away from all such accounts.

Also Read: Several BJP leaders lose the golden tick on X after changing their display picture to tricolour

Why did the ticks disappear?

This is due to a policy of the tech giant. Under the policy, handles that are verified, or, in other words, have ticks, must use both their authentic names and display pictures. If there is any change, then the X management will carry out a comprehensive review of such profiles and the verified status or ticks will be restored only if these accounts once again follow the specified guideline.

Also Read: BCCI loses blue tick verification on X ahead of IND vs WI 5th T20I after PM Narendra Modi’s ‘unique’ appeal

It must be noted, however, that PM Modi's X handle continued to be verified despite a change in its profile image.

How many ticks does X have?

Three: blue, gold, and grey. Blue is for those who have subscribed to X Premium, gold represents an official organisation, and grey is for government/multilateral officials or agencies.

Click here for details.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out