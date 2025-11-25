Facebook brings Reddit-style usernames to Groups with new nickname feature

Facebook has begun rolling out a nickname feature for Groups, giving users the option to post without using their real names. The update allows members to replace their profile name with a custom username when sharing posts, comments or reactions inside supported groups. The feature offers an alternative to anonymous posting, while still allowing members to develop a consistent identity within a group. Facebook has introduced nicknames for groups to help users join discussions more privately. (AFP)

Meta says the nickname option is meant to help people engage more openly in Groups where privacy is important. Members can keep their main profile hidden from others while still building a presence that group participants can identify over time. This approach aligns Facebook Groups with platforms where usernames are standard, such as Reddit and Discord. It also represents a shift from Facebook’s long-running real-name rule.

As Groups grew into spaces that connect people beyond personal networks, Meta says users needed tools that support more privacy. Nicknames address this need by giving members more control over how they appear in different group spaces.

How the Nickname Feature Works

Once a user sets a nickname in a Group, they can post, comment and react under that name. Other members will not see their main profile or photo, but group admins, moderators and Facebook systems can still view real identities. Members can also see a user’s full post history under the nickname and their activity from the previous week.

Facebook will offer suggested nicknames and profile images, though users can choose their own. Nicknames must follow Facebook’s Community Standards and must be unique within the group. Each nickname can be edited, but users can only make changes once every two days. When a nickname is updated, the new name replaces the old one across past posts and comments in that group.

Users who participate in multiple groups can set different nicknames for each one. Any change applies only to the specific group where that nickname is used.

Usage Limits and Availability

Some features will not work with nicknames. Users cannot use Live Video, share certain content, or send private messages when posting under a nickname. Blocking is supported, but only by nickname.

The feature is available worldwide. Group admins must enable it before members can use it.