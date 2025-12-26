Search
Fri, Dec 26, 2025
Fan heater is the newest product this Winter, here are some online picks that caught our attention

ByBoudhaditya Sanyal
Published on: Dec 26, 2025 12:01 pm IST

Fan heaters are gaining popularity this winter. Explore standout online picks that offer quick heating, compact design and practical comfort for small spaces and everyday use.

DORESshop Energy Efficient Room Heater for Bedroom - Silent Electric Heater for Room in Winter, Portable Blower Heater Fan, Foldable Space Heater, Mini Air Blower Heater for Indoor, Desk, 800watts

₹1,199

Ledvance Sun Heater for Room | Sun Heater 800W | ISI Approved | 2 Heat Setting | Cool Touch Handle | Tip Over Switch for Protection | Instant Heating | Angle Adjustment | 1 Year Warranty

₹1,420

SUMMERCOOL Sun Heater (14 Inch Disk) room heater | 1000 Watts Carbon Room Heater With ISI Approved (White) | Instant Heating | Lightweight | Perfect For Extreme Cold Winter | 1 year Warranty

₹1,849

Russell Hobbs 800W Carbon Room Heater | Infrared Heating with Large 14-Inch Heating Surface | 2 Heat Settings | Wide Oscillation | Portable Design with Handle | 2-Year Warranty (Grey) | RSH800W

SUMMERCOOL Sun Heater (16 inch disk) Room Heater | 1200 Watts Carbon Room Heater With ISI Approved (White) | Perfect For Extreme Cold Winter | 1 year Warranty

₹2,299

Winter brings a renewed focus on quick, convenient warmth, and fan heaters have stepped into the spotlight this season. Compact, portable and easy to use, they suit bedrooms, work corners and small living spaces where instant heat matters most.

fan heaters
fan heaters

Rising interest online shows how these heaters fit modern routines, especially for people who want warmth without complex installation. Browsing through current listings revealed several models that balance safety, heating speed and energy awareness. These picks stood out for their practicality and everyday appeal during the coldest weeks of the year.

Loading...

This little heater proves size rarely predicts attitude. DORESshop’s compact fan heater warms up desks and bedrooms quickly without creating noise drama. The foldable design makes it easy to stash away once winter loosens its grip. It feels best suited to personal spaces rather than entire rooms. People who want quick warmth while working or studying feel satisfied, while those chasing whole room heating should scale up expectations.

Specifications

Power
800W
Heating Type
Fan blower
Noise Level
Silent operation
Design
Foldable and portable
Ideal Use
Desk and small rooms
Loading...

Ledvance brings a sensible, safety first heater that warms spaces without fuss. The sun style heating delivers instant comfort and the cool touch handle adds peace of mind. Two heat settings give control without complexity. It suits bedrooms and small living areas nicely. Those expecting aggressive heat output may want higher wattage, though daily winter use feels comfortable and reassuring here.

Specifications

Power
800W
Heating Levels
Two settings
Safety
Tip over protection
Certification
ISI approved
Warranty
One year
Loading...

This SUMMERCOOL sun heater means business when winter turns sharp. The 14 inch carbon disk spreads warmth evenly and feels effective within minutes. Lightweight construction keeps it easy to move between rooms. It works best in moderately sized spaces rather than large halls. Buyers who want instant heat without noisy fans feel pleased, while minimalists may find the disk style visually bold.

Specifications

Power
1000W
Heating Type
Carbon sun heater
Disk Size
14 inch
Certification
ISI approved
Warranty
One year
Loading...

Russell Hobbs adds refinement to winter heating with a carbon heater that feels premium and controlled. Infrared warmth spreads evenly and the wide oscillation helps avoid cold corners. Two heat levels keep things flexible and the build feels reassuringly solid. This heater suits living rooms and workspaces alike. Buyers wanting quiet, steady warmth without clutter feel well served here.

Specifications

Power
800W
Heating Type
Carbon infrared
Heating Surface
14 inch
Features
Oscillation and handle
Warranty
Two years
Loading...

This larger SUMMERCOOL model turns up the heat both literally and figuratively. The 16 inch carbon disk paired with 1200W output tackles colder rooms confidently. It feels ideal for peak winter days when smaller heaters struggle. Portability stays reasonable despite the size. Buyers who prioritise warmth over subtle design feel satisfied, especially during extreme cold spells.

Specifications

Power
1200W
Heating Type
Carbon sun heater
Disk Size
16 inch
Certification
ISI approved
Warranty
One year

Do you need personal heating or full room warmth

Compact fan heaters suit desks and bedside use. Larger carbon heaters warm entire rooms more evenly. Your room size and seating distance decide which style feels comfortable daily.

Is silent operation more important than heating power

Silent heaters suit bedrooms and workspaces where noise distracts. Higher wattage models heat faster but may feel visually dominant. Comfort depends on how and where you plan to use it.

Do safety features matter for your home setup

Tip over protection, cool touch handles and ISI approval matter for homes with children or pets. These features add reassurance during long winter usage without constant supervision.

Should you choose carbon heating or fan based heating

Carbon heaters provide steady radiant warmth. Fan heaters warm air quickly. The choice depends on preference for instant heat or more even, quieter warmth over time.

Top 3 features of the best fan heater

Fan Heater

Power Output

Heating Type

Best Use Case

DORESshop Heater800WFan blowerDesk and personal heating
Ledvance Sun Heater800WSun heaterSmall rooms and bedrooms
SUMMERCOOL 14 inch1000WCarbon sun heaterMedium rooms
Russell Hobbs 800W800WCarbon infraredLiving rooms and offices
SUMMERCOOL 16 inch1200WCarbon sun heaterLarger rooms and extreme cold

  • Are fan heaters safe for regular winter use

    Yes, modern fan heaters include safety cutoffs and insulated bodies. Using them on flat surfaces and avoiding extended unattended use keeps operation safe and reliable.

  • Which heater type warms rooms faster

    Fan heaters warm air quickly and feel instant. Carbon heaters spread radiant heat more evenly, making them better for sustained warmth rather than quick bursts.

  • Do higher wattage heaters consume much more electricity

    Higher wattage increases power draw, though usage duration matters more. Short heating sessions balance consumption better than running lower wattage heaters continuously.

  • Are carbon heaters better than traditional coil heaters

    Carbon heaters provide uniform warmth, feel quieter and often last longer. They suit bedrooms and living spaces where comfort matters more than rapid air circulation.

  • What size heater suits a small bedroom

    An 800W to 1000W heater suits small bedrooms well. Larger rooms or colder regions benefit from 1200W models that maintain warmth more consistently.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

