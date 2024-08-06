Freedom Sale Countdown: Enjoy huge savings of up to 57% off on home appliances at Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival 2024
Get ready for a savings spree with the Freedom Sale Countdown at Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival 2024! Save up to 57% off on a treasure trove of home appliances now.
The time has arrived for an incredible shopping spree at Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival 2024. This is your chance to score amazing deals on a wide range of appliances, including large appliances, kitchen appliances, and home appliances.
Dive into the Amazon Independence Day Sale 2024 and explore a treasure trove of exclusive deals and offers. Whether you're upgrading your kitchen with new essentials, enhancing your living space with home appliances, or finding the perfect home appliances, this sale has you covered.
Don’t miss this chance to upgrade your home with top-quality appliances at unbeatable prices. The Freedom Sale Countdown is here, and Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival 2024 offers an exceptional range of deals you won’t want to miss. Act now to transform your living space with the best appliances and enjoy significant savings. Discover exclusive offers that will enhance your home while saving you money. Shop today to take full advantage of these incredible discounts from Amazon!
Up to 55% off on Refrigerators
1. Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator
Looking for a top-tier refrigerator? Check out the Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator. This elegant silver model boasts AI and WiFi connectivity for smart, flexible cooling with its 5-in-1 conversion modes and spacious 653-litre capacity. Ideal for any modern kitchen, it merges functionality with style. Don’t miss the Amazon Independence Day Sale 2024 for exclusive Amazon deals and Amazon discounts on this advanced refrigerator. Shop now to grab amazing Amazon offers and upgrade your home with cutting-edge appliances!
Specifications of Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator:
Model: Samsung RS76CG8003S9HL
Capacity: 653 litres
Type: Side By Side
Energy Rating: 3 Star
Cooling Type: Frost Free
Inverter Technology: Digital Inverter
Convertible Modes: 5-in-1
Colour: Silver, Refined Inox
2. LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator
Transform your kitchen with the LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator. With its striking Dazzle Steel finish and innovative convertible design, this 2023 model combines modern elegance with practicality. The Express Freeze feature enhances freezing efficiency, while the Smart Inverter technology ensures optimal cooling performance and energy savings. So now is the time to shop during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 for exclusive discounts on this standout refrigerator. Don't miss out on securing exceptional value and style for your home!
Specifications of LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator:
Model: LG GL-S342SDSX
Capacity: 322 litres
Type: Double Door
Energy Rating: 3 Star
Cooling Type: Frost-Free
Inverter Technology: Smart Inverter
Convertible Modes: Yes
Top 3 features of refrigerators during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024:
|Refrigerators during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024
|Capacity
|Type
|Special Features
|Samsung 653 L 3 Star Frost Free Double Door Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi
|653 litres
|Side By Side
|5-in-1 Convertible Modes, AI Enabled, WiFi Connectivity
|LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator
|322 litres
|Double Door
|Convertible, Express Freeze, Dazzle Steel Finish
Freedom Sale Countdown: Explore top deals on refrigerators during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024
Up to 55% off on Air Conditioners
4.
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, 4 Way, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2024 Model, TS-Q19YNZE, White)
Experience superior cooling with the LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC. This inverter split AC 2024 model features AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling, a 4-way airflow system, and an HD filter with Anti-Virus Protection, all in a sleek white finish with a copper condenser. Shop during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 and enjoy great discounts with the Freedom Sale Countdown. Don’t miss out on exceptional Amazon offers—secure your advanced AC unit now and upgrade your cooling experience with unbeatable savings!
Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC:
Model: LG TS-Q19YNZE
Type: Split AC
Capacity: 1.5 Ton
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Cooling Technology: DUAL Inverter
Convertible Modes: 6-in-1 AI Convertible
Airflow: 4 Way
Filter: HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection
Condenser: Copper
Model Year: 2024
Colour: White
Also Read: 10 best refrigerators in India between ₹30000 and 40000: Buyer's guide
5.
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2023 Model, MTKL50U, White)
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers advanced cooling with Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, and a PM 2.5 filter for cleaner air. The copper condenser ensures efficient performance and longevity. During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024, enjoy exclusive Amazon offers and discounts. With the Freedom Sale Countdown, now is the perfect time to grab this top-tier AC unit at incredible prices. Shop the Amazon Sale 2024 and take advantage of exceptional savings on this high-performance air conditioner!
Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC:
Model: Daikin MTKL50U
Type: Split AC
Capacity: 1.5 Ton
Energy Rating: 3 Star
Cooling Technology: Inverter
Filter: PM 2.5 Filter
Special Features: Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow
Condenser: Copper
Model Year: 2023
Top 3 features of split ACs during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024:
|Split ACs during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024
|Cooling Technology
|Filter Type
|Special Features
|LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC
|DUAL Inverter
|HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection
|AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, 4-Way Airflow
|Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
|Inverter
|PM 2.5 Filter
|Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, Triple Display
Freedom Sale Countdown: Explore top deals on split ACs during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024
Grand deals on Microwave Ovens
LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven combines efficiency with style, featuring a quartz heater for even cooking and a spacious 28-litre capacity. Perfect for grilling, baking, and convection cooking, this microwave offers versatile functionality for your kitchen. Catch exclusive Amazon deals during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024. With the Freedom Sale Countdown, now’s the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen. Enjoy significant savings on this top-rated microwave oven and elevate your cooking with the Amazon Sale 2024!
Specifications of LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven:
Capacity: 28 Litres
Type: Convection Microwave Oven
Colour: Black
Heating Element: Quartz Heater
Control Type: Touch Keypad
Power Levels: Multiple
Cooking Modes: Convection, Grill, Microwave
Auto Cook Menu: Yes
Timer Function: Yes
Child Lock: Yes
Model: 2024
Also Read: Best 8K Smart TVs for an immersive viewing experience: Top 6 picks that will keep you hooked to the TV
8.
Samsung 28L Multi Spit , Convection Microwave Oven (MC28A6035QS/TL, Silver, Various Cooking Modes, Eco Mode, Hotblast, Crusty Plate, Wire Rack, Slim Fry, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty)
Samsung 28 L Multi-Split Convection Microwave Oven offers versatile cooking with features like Hotblast, Slim Fry, and a Crusty Plate. The ceramic enamel cavity ensures easy cleaning and durability, backed by a 10-year warranty. During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024, take advantage of exclusive offers and discounts. With the Freedom Sale Countdown, now is the ideal time to upgrade your kitchen. Shop the Amazon Sale 2024 to enjoy impressive savings on this feature-packed microwave oven and enhance your cooking experience with Samsung’s advanced technology!
Specifications of Samsung 28L Multi Spit , Convection Microwave Oven:
Capacity: 28 Litres
Type: Convection Microwave Oven
Colour: Silver
Cooking Modes: Multi-Split, Convection, Hotblast, Slim Fry
Interior: Ceramic Enamel Cavity
Warranty: 10 Years
Control Type: Touch Keypad
Power Levels: Multiple
Auto Cook Menu: Yes
Top 3 features of microwave ovens during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024:
|Microwave Ovens during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024
|Control Type
|Cooking Modes
|Special Features
|LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven
|Touch Keypad
|Convection, Grill, Microwave
|Quartz Heater, Auto Cook Menu, Child Lock, Turntable
|Samsung 28L Multi-Split Convection Microwave Oven
|Touch Keypad
|Multi-Split, Convection, Hotblast, Slim Fry
|Crusty Plate, Wire Rack, Eco Mode, Ceramic Enamel Cavity, 10-Year Warranty
Freedom Sale Countdown: Explore top deals on microwave ovens during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024
Up to 65% off on Chimneys
7. GLEN 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney
GLEN 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney (Hood Anya) combines style and efficiency with its sleek black design and advanced auto-clean feature. Equipped with touch and motion sensor controls, it ensures easy operation and optimal performance. During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024, this top-notch kitchen chimney is available at unbeatable prices. With the Freedom Sale Countdown, now is the perfect moment to upgrade your kitchen with this high-performance chimney. Enjoy exceptional savings and enhance your cooking environment with the Amazon Sale 2024!
Specifications of GLEN 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney:
Width: 60 cm
Suction Capacity: 1200 m³/hr
Type: Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney
Controls: Touch + Motion Sensor
Colour: Black
Model Year: 2024
8. Wonderchef Ruby Sleek 90cm Chimney
Wonderchef Ruby Sleek 90 cm Chimney offers powerful suction with a capacity of 1400 m³/hr, perfect for keeping your kitchen smoke-free. This sleek black chimney features an auto-clean function and an oil collector to ensure minimal maintenance. Its low-noise operation enhances your cooking environment without disturbance. Take advantage of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 and the Freedom Sale Countdown to snag this high-performance kitchen essential at incredible prices. Upgrade your kitchen with Wonderchef's top-notch technology and enjoy substantial savings during the Amazon Sale 2024!
Specifications of Wonderchef Ruby Sleek 90cm Chimney:
Width: 90 cm
Suction Capacity: 1400 m³/hr
Type: Auto-Clean Chimney
Colour: Black
Design: Sleek and Modern
Control Type: Touch Controls
Lighting: LED Lights
Installation Type: Wall-mounted
Model Year: 2024
Top 3 features of chimneys during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024:
|Chimneys during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024
Design
Installation Type
Additional Features
|GLEN 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney (Hood Anya)
|Sleek Black
|Wall-mounted
|Touch + Motion Sensor Controls, Auto-Clean Function, Filterless Technology
|Wonderchef Ruby Sleek 90 cm Chimney
|Sleek Black
|Wall-mounted
|Powerful Suction 1400 m³/hr, Auto-Clean Function, Oil Collector, Low Noise
Freedom Sale Countdown: Explore top deals on chimneys during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024
Also Read: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale starts on 6th August: Early deals revealed on a range of home and kitchen appliances
Up to 55% off on Washing Machines:
9. LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
Enhance your laundry experience with the LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine. Featuring Waterfall Circulation for thorough cleaning, a Digital Display for easy operation, and an efficient Turbo Drum for powerful wash performance, this model in Middle Free Silver combines style with advanced technology. During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024, enjoy exclusive offers on this high-performance washing machine. With the Freedom Sale Countdown, now is the perfect time to invest in top-quality appliances at unbeatable prices.
Specifications of LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine:
Model: T80SKSF1Z
Capacity: 8 Kg
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Type: Fully Automatic Top Loading
Design: Middle Free Silver
Drum Type: TurboDrum
Control Type: Electronic
Inverter Technology: Yes
Wash Programs: Multiple
10. Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine
Discover unmatched efficiency with the Samsung 8 kg 5 Star Eco Bubble Tech Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine. Featuring Eco Bubble technology for gentle yet thorough cleaning, a Digital Inverter Motor for quiet operation, and a Soft Closing Door for added convenience, this Light Grey washing machine combines advanced features with modern design. With the Freedom Sale Countdown, now is the ideal time to elevate your laundry experience and enjoy significant savings on this top-rated appliance. Shop now for exceptional value and performance!
Specifications of Samsung 8 kg 5 Star Eco Bubble Tech Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine:
Model: WA80BG4441BGTL
Capacity: 8 Kg
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Type: Fully-Automatic Top Load
Design: Light Grey
Drum Type: Eco Bubble
Control Type: Electronic
Wash Programs: Multiple
Installation Type: Free-standing
Also Read: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: A sneak peek into the deals and discounts before they go live
Top 3 features of washing machines during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024:
|Washing Machines during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024
|Drum Type
|Installation Type
|Special Features
|LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
|TurboDrum
|Free-standing
|Waterfall Circulation, Digital Display
|Samsung 8 kg 5 Star Eco Bubble Tech Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine
|Eco Bubble
|Free-standing
|Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door
Freedom Sale Countdown: Explore top deals on washing machines during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024
Up to 65% of Smart TVs:
11. LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
Experience cinematic brilliance with the LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV. This 108 cm (43 inches) screen offers stunning clarity and vivid colours, making it perfect for immersive viewing. Its sleek Dark Iron Grey finish complements any decor while its smart features enhance convenience and connectivity. Take advantage of exceptional deals during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024. With the Freedom Sale Countdown, now is the ideal time to upgrade your home entertainment setup. Don’t miss your chance to grab this top-rated TV at unbeatable prices!
Specifications of LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:
Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)
Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)
Display Type: LED
Smart TV: Yes
Operating System: webOS
12. Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV
Step into a world of vibrant visuals and sleek design with the Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV. Dressed in a sophisticated Glossy Black finish, this TV delivers stunning clarity and smart features that bring your favourite shows and apps to life. Perfectly sized to complement any room, it’s your gateway to immersive entertainment. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 and Freedom Sale Countdown feature exceptional offers on this essential TV. Don’t miss out on the Amazon Sale 2024—take advantage of these incredible savings to enhance your viewing experience with a reliable and high-quality TV.
Specifications of Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV:
Display Size: 80 cm (32 inches)
Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels)
Type: LED TV
Wi-Fi connectivity
Audio Output: 20W
Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
Design: Glossy Black finish
Top 3 features of smart TVs during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024:
|Smart TVs during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024:
|Display Size
|Resolution
|Special Features
|LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
|108 cm (43 inches)
|4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)
|AI Picture Pro, Dolby Vision, WebOS, ThinQ AI, Magic Remote
|Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV
|80 cm (32 inches)
|HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels)
|PurColor technology, Slim design, HD picture quality, Wi-Fi connectivity
Freedom Sale Countdown: Explore top deals on smart TVs during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024
Similar stories for you:
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 starts 6th August: Prime members get 12-hour early access from midnight
Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals: Best deals on large appliances to upgrade your home with up to 58% off
Amazon Best Deals on electronics: Up to 75% off on bestselling headphones, speakers and more
Amazon Independence Day sale: Special deals on electronics, up to 80% off
FAQs on Freedom Sale Countdown deals on home appliances:
- 1. What types of appliances are included in the Freedom Sale Countdown?
The Freedom Sale Countdown features a wide range of appliances, including home appliances like refrigerators and washing machines, kitchen appliances such as microwaves and blenders, and large appliances including air conditioners and ovens.
- 2. How can I find the best deals during the Freedom Sale Countdown?
To find the best deals, visit Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 page and look for highlighted discounts on home, kitchen, and large appliances. Use filters to narrow down your search by category, brand, or discount percentage.
- 3. Are there any special promotions or discounts available during the Freedom Sale Countdown?
Yes, the Freedom Sale Countdown includes exclusive promotions and significant discounts on a variety of appliances. Keep an eye out for limited-time offers, bundle deals, and additional savings during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024.
- 4. When does the Freedom Sale Countdown end?
The Freedom Sale Countdown runs as part of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024. The exact end date is typically specified on Amazon's sale page, so be sure to check the details to avoid missing out on any deals.
- 5. Can I return or exchange items purchased during the Freedom Sale Countdown?
Yes, items purchased during the Freedom Sale Countdown can generally be returned or exchanged according to Amazon's return policy. Be sure to review the return and exchange guidelines on Amazon's website for specific terms and conditions related to your purchase.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Unlock the power of data-driven insights with IIT Delhi's Data Science & Machine Learning Certificate Program! Click here to know more.See more