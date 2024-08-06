Freedom Sale Countdown: Enjoy huge savings of up to 57% off on home appliances at Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival 2024

The time has arrived for an incredible shopping spree at Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival 2024. This is your chance to score amazing deals on a wide range of appliances, including large appliances, kitchen appliances, and home appliances. Freedom Sale Countdown: Dive into a sea of amazing deals on home appliances at Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival 2024!

Dive into the Amazon Independence Day Sale 2024 and explore a treasure trove of exclusive deals and offers. Whether you're upgrading your kitchen with new essentials, enhancing your living space with home appliances, or finding the perfect home appliances, this sale has you covered.

Don’t miss this chance to upgrade your home with top-quality appliances at unbeatable prices. The Freedom Sale Countdown is here, and Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival 2024 offers an exceptional range of deals you won’t want to miss. Act now to transform your living space with the best appliances and enjoy significant savings. Discover exclusive offers that will enhance your home while saving you money. Shop today to take full advantage of these incredible discounts from Amazon!

1. Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator

Looking for a top-tier refrigerator? Check out the Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator. This elegant silver model boasts AI and WiFi connectivity for smart, flexible cooling with its 5-in-1 conversion modes and spacious 653-litre capacity. Ideal for any modern kitchen, it merges functionality with style. Don’t miss the Amazon Independence Day Sale 2024 for exclusive Amazon deals and Amazon discounts on this advanced refrigerator. Shop now to grab amazing Amazon offers and upgrade your home with cutting-edge appliances!

Specifications of Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator:

Model: Samsung RS76CG8003S9HL

Capacity: 653 litres

Type: Side By Side

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Cooling Type: Frost Free

Inverter Technology: Digital Inverter

Convertible Modes: 5-in-1

Colour: Silver, Refined Inox

2. LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

Transform your kitchen with the LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator. With its striking Dazzle Steel finish and innovative convertible design, this 2023 model combines modern elegance with practicality. The Express Freeze feature enhances freezing efficiency, while the Smart Inverter technology ensures optimal cooling performance and energy savings. So now is the time to shop during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 for exclusive discounts on this standout refrigerator. Don't miss out on securing exceptional value and style for your home!

Specifications of LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator:

Model: LG GL-S342SDSX

Capacity: 322 litres

Type: Double Door

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Cooling Type: Frost-Free

Inverter Technology: Smart Inverter

Convertible Modes: Yes

Top 3 features of refrigerators during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024:

Refrigerators during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 Capacity Type Special Features Samsung 653 L 3 Star Frost Free Double Door Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi 653 litres Side By Side 5-in-1 Convertible Modes, AI Enabled, WiFi Connectivity LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator 322 litres Double Door Convertible, Express Freeze, Dazzle Steel Finish

Freedom Sale Countdown: Explore top deals on refrigerators during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024

Up to 55% off on Air Conditioners

Experience superior cooling with the LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC. This inverter split AC 2024 model features AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling, a 4-way airflow system, and an HD filter with Anti-Virus Protection, all in a sleek white finish with a copper condenser. Shop during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 and enjoy great discounts with the Freedom Sale Countdown. Don’t miss out on exceptional Amazon offers—secure your advanced AC unit now and upgrade your cooling experience with unbeatable savings!

Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC:

Model: LG TS-Q19YNZE

Type: Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Cooling Technology: DUAL Inverter

Convertible Modes: 6-in-1 AI Convertible

Airflow: 4 Way

Filter: HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection

Condenser: Copper

Model Year: 2024

Colour: White

Also Read: 10 best refrigerators in India between ₹30000 and 40000: Buyer's guide

Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers advanced cooling with Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, and a PM 2.5 filter for cleaner air. The copper condenser ensures efficient performance and longevity. During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024, enjoy exclusive Amazon offers and discounts. With the Freedom Sale Countdown, now is the perfect time to grab this top-tier AC unit at incredible prices. Shop the Amazon Sale 2024 and take advantage of exceptional savings on this high-performance air conditioner!

Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC:

Model: Daikin MTKL50U

Type: Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Cooling Technology: Inverter

Filter: PM 2.5 Filter

Special Features: Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow

Condenser: Copper

Model Year: 2023

Top 3 features of split ACs during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024:

Split ACs during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 Cooling Technology Filter Type Special Features LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC DUAL Inverter HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, 4-Way Airflow Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Inverter PM 2.5 Filter Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, Triple Display

Freedom Sale Countdown: Explore top deals on split ACs during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024

Grand deals on Microwave Ovens

LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven combines efficiency with style, featuring a quartz heater for even cooking and a spacious 28-litre capacity. Perfect for grilling, baking, and convection cooking, this microwave offers versatile functionality for your kitchen. Catch exclusive Amazon deals during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024. With the Freedom Sale Countdown, now’s the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen. Enjoy significant savings on this top-rated microwave oven and elevate your cooking with the Amazon Sale 2024!

Specifications of LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven:

Capacity: 28 Litres

Type: Convection Microwave Oven

Colour: Black

Heating Element: Quartz Heater

Control Type: Touch Keypad

Power Levels: Multiple

Cooking Modes: Convection, Grill, Microwave

Auto Cook Menu: Yes

Timer Function: Yes

Child Lock: Yes

Model: 2024

Also Read: Best 8K Smart TVs for an immersive viewing experience: Top 6 picks that will keep you hooked to the TV

Samsung 28 L Multi-Split Convection Microwave Oven offers versatile cooking with features like Hotblast, Slim Fry, and a Crusty Plate. The ceramic enamel cavity ensures easy cleaning and durability, backed by a 10-year warranty. During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024, take advantage of exclusive offers and discounts. With the Freedom Sale Countdown, now is the ideal time to upgrade your kitchen. Shop the Amazon Sale 2024 to enjoy impressive savings on this feature-packed microwave oven and enhance your cooking experience with Samsung’s advanced technology!

Specifications of Samsung 28L Multi Spit , Convection Microwave Oven:

Capacity: 28 Litres

Type: Convection Microwave Oven

Colour: Silver

Cooking Modes: Multi-Split, Convection, Hotblast, Slim Fry

Interior: Ceramic Enamel Cavity

Warranty: 10 Years

Control Type: Touch Keypad

Power Levels: Multiple

Auto Cook Menu: Yes

Top 3 features of microwave ovens during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024:

Microwave Ovens during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 Control Type Cooking Modes Special Features LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven Touch Keypad Convection, Grill, Microwave Quartz Heater, Auto Cook Menu, Child Lock, Turntable Samsung 28L Multi-Split Convection Microwave Oven Touch Keypad Multi-Split, Convection, Hotblast, Slim Fry Crusty Plate, Wire Rack, Eco Mode, Ceramic Enamel Cavity, 10-Year Warranty

Freedom Sale Countdown: Explore top deals on microwave ovens during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024

Up to 65% off on Chimneys

7. GLEN 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney

GLEN 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney (Hood Anya) combines style and efficiency with its sleek black design and advanced auto-clean feature. Equipped with touch and motion sensor controls, it ensures easy operation and optimal performance. During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024, this top-notch kitchen chimney is available at unbeatable prices. With the Freedom Sale Countdown, now is the perfect moment to upgrade your kitchen with this high-performance chimney. Enjoy exceptional savings and enhance your cooking environment with the Amazon Sale 2024!

Specifications of GLEN 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney:

Width: 60 cm

Suction Capacity: 1200 m³/hr

Type: Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney

Controls: Touch + Motion Sensor

Colour: Black

Model Year: 2024

8. Wonderchef Ruby Sleek 90cm Chimney

Wonderchef Ruby Sleek 90 cm Chimney offers powerful suction with a capacity of 1400 m³/hr, perfect for keeping your kitchen smoke-free. This sleek black chimney features an auto-clean function and an oil collector to ensure minimal maintenance. Its low-noise operation enhances your cooking environment without disturbance. Take advantage of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 and the Freedom Sale Countdown to snag this high-performance kitchen essential at incredible prices. Upgrade your kitchen with Wonderchef's top-notch technology and enjoy substantial savings during the Amazon Sale 2024!

Specifications of Wonderchef Ruby Sleek 90cm Chimney:

Width: 90 cm

Suction Capacity: 1400 m³/hr

Type: Auto-Clean Chimney

Colour: Black

Design: Sleek and Modern

Control Type: Touch Controls

Lighting: LED Lights

Installation Type: Wall-mounted

Model Year: 2024

Top 3 features of chimneys during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024:

Chimneys during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 Design Installation Type Additional Features GLEN 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney (Hood Anya) Sleek Black Wall-mounted Touch + Motion Sensor Controls, Auto-Clean Function, Filterless Technology Wonderchef Ruby Sleek 90 cm Chimney Sleek Black Wall-mounted Powerful Suction 1400 m³/hr, Auto-Clean Function, Oil Collector, Low Noise

Freedom Sale Countdown: Explore top deals on chimneys during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024

Also Read: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale starts on 6th August: Early deals revealed on a range of home and kitchen appliances

Up to 55% off on Washing Machines:

9. LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Enhance your laundry experience with the LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine. Featuring Waterfall Circulation for thorough cleaning, a Digital Display for easy operation, and an efficient Turbo Drum for powerful wash performance, this model in Middle Free Silver combines style with advanced technology. During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024, enjoy exclusive offers on this high-performance washing machine. With the Freedom Sale Countdown, now is the perfect time to invest in top-quality appliances at unbeatable prices.

Specifications of LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine:

Model: T80SKSF1Z

Capacity: 8 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Type: Fully Automatic Top Loading

Design: Middle Free Silver

Drum Type: TurboDrum

Control Type: Electronic

Inverter Technology: Yes

Wash Programs: Multiple

10. Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Discover unmatched efficiency with the Samsung 8 kg 5 Star Eco Bubble Tech Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine. Featuring Eco Bubble technology for gentle yet thorough cleaning, a Digital Inverter Motor for quiet operation, and a Soft Closing Door for added convenience, this Light Grey washing machine combines advanced features with modern design. With the Freedom Sale Countdown, now is the ideal time to elevate your laundry experience and enjoy significant savings on this top-rated appliance. Shop now for exceptional value and performance!

Specifications of Samsung 8 kg 5 Star Eco Bubble Tech Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine:

Model: WA80BG4441BGTL

Capacity: 8 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Type: Fully-Automatic Top Load

Design: Light Grey

Drum Type: Eco Bubble

Control Type: Electronic

Wash Programs: Multiple

Installation Type: Free-standing

Also Read: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: A sneak peek into the deals and discounts before they go live

Top 3 features of washing machines during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024:

Washing Machines during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 Drum Type Installation Type Special Features LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine TurboDrum Free-standing Waterfall Circulation, Digital Display Samsung 8 kg 5 Star Eco Bubble Tech Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Eco Bubble Free-standing Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door

Freedom Sale Countdown: Explore top deals on washing machines during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024

Up to 65% of Smart TVs:

11. LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Experience cinematic brilliance with the LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV. This 108 cm (43 inches) screen offers stunning clarity and vivid colours, making it perfect for immersive viewing. Its sleek Dark Iron Grey finish complements any decor while its smart features enhance convenience and connectivity. Take advantage of exceptional deals during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024. With the Freedom Sale Countdown, now is the ideal time to upgrade your home entertainment setup. Don’t miss your chance to grab this top-rated TV at unbeatable prices!

Specifications of LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Display Type: LED

Smart TV: Yes

Operating System: webOS

12. Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV

Step into a world of vibrant visuals and sleek design with the Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV. Dressed in a sophisticated Glossy Black finish, this TV delivers stunning clarity and smart features that bring your favourite shows and apps to life. Perfectly sized to complement any room, it’s your gateway to immersive entertainment. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 and Freedom Sale Countdown feature exceptional offers on this essential TV. Don’t miss out on the Amazon Sale 2024—take advantage of these incredible savings to enhance your viewing experience with a reliable and high-quality TV.

Specifications of Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV:

Display Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels)

Type: LED TV

Wi-Fi connectivity

Audio Output: 20W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Design: Glossy Black finish

Top 3 features of smart TVs during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024:

Smart TVs during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Display Size Resolution Special Features LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels) AI Picture Pro, Dolby Vision, WebOS, ThinQ AI, Magic Remote Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels) PurColor technology, Slim design, HD picture quality, Wi-Fi connectivity

Freedom Sale Countdown: Explore top deals on smart TVs during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024

Similar stories for you:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 starts 6th August: Prime members get 12-hour early access from midnight

Amazon Great Indian Festival early deals: Best deals on large appliances to upgrade your home with up to 58% off

Amazon Best Deals on electronics: Up to 75% off on bestselling headphones, speakers and more

Amazon Independence Day sale: Special deals on electronics, up to 80% off

FAQs on Freedom Sale Countdown deals on home appliances: 1. What types of appliances are included in the Freedom Sale Countdown? The Freedom Sale Countdown features a wide range of appliances, including home appliances like refrigerators and washing machines, kitchen appliances such as microwaves and blenders, and large appliances including air conditioners and ovens.

2. How can I find the best deals during the Freedom Sale Countdown? To find the best deals, visit Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 page and look for highlighted discounts on home, kitchen, and large appliances. Use filters to narrow down your search by category, brand, or discount percentage.

3. Are there any special promotions or discounts available during the Freedom Sale Countdown? Yes, the Freedom Sale Countdown includes exclusive promotions and significant discounts on a variety of appliances. Keep an eye out for limited-time offers, bundle deals, and additional savings during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024.

4. When does the Freedom Sale Countdown end? The Freedom Sale Countdown runs as part of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024. The exact end date is typically specified on Amazon's sale page, so be sure to check the details to avoid missing out on any deals.

5. Can I return or exchange items purchased during the Freedom Sale Countdown? Yes, items purchased during the Freedom Sale Countdown can generally be returned or exchanged according to Amazon's return policy. Be sure to review the return and exchange guidelines on Amazon's website for specific terms and conditions related to your purchase.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.