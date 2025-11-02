From OnePlus 15 to Realme GT 8 Pro: Here’s what’s coming to India in November 2025

November 2025 is expected to bring several new smartphone launches in India, with major brands preparing to introduce their latest models across premium and mid-range categories. After a packed September and October that saw international debuts of flagship devices such as the OnePlus 15 and Vivo X300 series, many of these phones are now set to arrive in the Indian market. From OnePlus 15, iQOO 15 to Realme GT 8 Pro and more set to make their debut in November 2025.(OnePlus)

For those planning to upgrade their phones, November could be the right time to wait before making a purchase. Here is a look at the major smartphones scheduled for release this month.

OnePlus 15

OnePlus is set to introduce its flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, in India as the successor to the OnePlus 13. The OnePlus 15 has already been launched in China and will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, which will make it the first smartphone in India to use this chipset. The device will feature a 165Hz display, marking an upgrade from the 120Hz screen on earlier models. OnePlus 15 will also include a 50MP triple rear camera setup supported by the company’s DetailMax image engine. The India launch is confirmed for November 13, 2025.

iQOO 15

iQOO will also bring its flagship smartphone, the iQOO 15, to India this month. It will be powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor as the OnePlus 15, paired with a Q3 gaming chip for performance optimisation. The smartphone will run on OriginOS 6, based on Android 16, replacing the Funtouch OS in India. The iQOO 15 will be available in black and silver variants and is expected to include an 8K vapor chamber cooling system and ray-tracing support for gaming. Its launch in India is set for November 26, 2025.

Realme GT 8 Pro

Realme is preparing to introduce the GT 8 Pro, its flagship model for the year, featuring a camera system co-developed with Ricoh GR Optics. The smartphone will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor along with a HyperVision AI chip. The Chinese version of the phone features a 6.79-inch QHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 7,000mAh battery. Realme has confirmed that the device will be available in India through Flipkart and the company’s official store. The Realme GT 8 Pro is tipped to launch on November 20, 2025.

Lava Agni 4

In the mid-range category, Lava is preparing to unveil its flagship smartphone, the Lava Agni 4, in India soon. The Lava Agni 4 will feature a metal body and a redesigned rear camera island. It is likely to be priced around Rs. 25,000. The handset is expected to sport a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, run on a Dimensity 8350 processor, and pack a battery of over 7,000mAh. The Lava Agni 4 is expected to launch in mid-November.