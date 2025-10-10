From sneakers to heels: This AI tool lets you preview footwear online to match your festival outfit

As Diwali celebrations are almost here, many are searching for new footwear to complete their festive outfits. Now, Google is bringing a digital and modern solution to help shoppers make choices before heading to stores. The tech giant has expanded its AI-powered virtual try-on feature to include footwear, allowing shoppers to see how shoes look on them without stepping into a store. The update arrives just in time for the festival, making it easier to explore festive looks and pick shoes for celebrations. Here's how Google’s new tool lets you virtually try on shoes directly within search results online.(Google)

The new feature will let users experiment with various footwear types, from sneakers to heels, directly within Google Search. According to Google’s blog, the rollout has started for select users in the US and will expand to Australia, Canada, and Japan over the coming weeks.

How Google’s Try-On Works

First showcased at Google I/O, the Try-On feature was focused on clothing. Now, it extends to shoes using AI models that analyze body shapes, lighting, and depth to create realistic previews. The system maps shoes onto a full-length photo of the user while retaining details such as texture, folds, and proportions. This offers a close-to-real experience of seeing the shoes on oneself before making a purchase.

Using the feature is straightforward. Users can tap any product listing on Google, select the “Try it on” button, and upload a full-length photo. The AI then applies the chosen footwear to the user’s image. For instance, a person’s white sneakers can be transformed into black heels or boots, allowing for quick comparisons across multiple styles.

This rollout builds on Google’s earlier experiments with virtual try-on tools, including Doppl, which let users create AI-generated versions of themselves to test different outfits.

Steps to Use Google’s Try-On for Shoes

Opt in: Visit Search Labs and enable the “Try It On” experiment. Browse: While shopping on Google, tap the “Try it on” icon on footwear or clothing listings. Upload: Add a full-length photo in good lighting, wearing fitted clothes. Share or shop: Save your look, share with friends, or explore similar options.

With Diwali around the corner, this virtual tool offers a convenient way to pick shoes that match festive outfits while staying safe at home. It blends tradition with technology, which aims to help shoppers celebrate the festival with style and confidence.