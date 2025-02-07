Galaxy S23 Ultra price drops below 70,000 on Amazon, but should you buy it over the S25?

If you're in the market for a new flagship Android phone but don’t necessarily want to spend a fortune—perhaps close to a lakh—while still preferring a well-known brand like Samsung, what options do you have? Well, you have the brand-new and recently released Samsung Galaxy S25, which is priced at around ₹80,000. However, it does come with its share of compromises, one of which is the camera experience, and the other one is the feel good factor of the S-Pen. While it features a triple-camera setup, it doesn’t quite offer the same premium feel as the S25 Ultra. In this case, the Galaxy S23 Ultra still makes a lot of sense, especially considering its current price point, which is around ₹70,000. Here’s how you can get the best possible deal on the S23 Ultra—and whether it’s still worth buying in 2025. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra can still be a decent choice for some.(HT Tech)

How To Get The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra For Under ₹ 70,000

Currently, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is retailing for ₹71,999 on Amazon India for the 12GB + 256GB model. However, this price applies only to the Green and Phantom Black colour variants.

To sweeten the deal, you'll need an Amazon Prime membership along with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. If you check out using this credit card, you'll receive a cashback of ₹3,600 after your billing cycle, bringing the net effective price down to ₹68,399.

The S23 Ultra Is Now A Couple Of Generations Old—Is It Still Worth It?

Yes, the S23 Ultra was launched back in January 2023. Now that the S25 is available, you might be wondering if the S23 Ultra is outdated.

There are a few ways to look at it. Firstly, while the processor is a couple of generations old—it features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy—it’s still a very capable chipset. If you don’t plan on running the most intensive tasks but want the phone primarily for its camera performance, premium curved display, S Pen (which includes Bluetooth, unlike the S25 Ultra), battery life, and the reliability of Samsung’s One UI, then the S23 Ultra still makes a lot of sense.

But why would you choose it over the S25? While the S25 is undoubtedly more powerful, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite, it misses out on certain usability features—particularly in the camera department. The S23 Ultra gets a quad-camera setup, including: A 200MP main camera, a 10MP 3x optical zoom camera, a 10MP 10x periscope zoom camera, and a 12MP ultrawide lens. This setup provides multiple focal lengths and significantly more versatility for photography.

It’s also worth noting that the S23 Ultra shares many internals with the S25 Ultra, such as the 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. Both the S24 Ultra and S25 Ultra feature the same battery capacity. Even the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner remains fast, accurate, and secure.

So yes, while the S23 Ultra does involve some trade-offs in terms of performance, it still offers an excellent overall package. Depending on your priorities and what you want from a phone, the S23 Ultra could be a better deal for some users compared to the S25.