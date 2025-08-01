Galaxy S25 FE to launch early alongside tri-fold phone: Here’s everything Samsung may launch in coming months

Samsung has outlined its product plans for the latter half of 2025 during its announcement of the financial results for the second quarter. The Tech giant has confirmed that it will launch several new devices before the end of the year, including a new version of its popular Galaxy S series, a tri-fold smartphone, and an extended reality (XR) headset. Here’s everything Samsung has planned for 2025. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE set to launch early as Samsung reveals major device plans for late 2025.(Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Release Timeline

During the Q2 2025 earnings call, Daniel Araujo, Vice President of Samsung’s Mobile Experience division, revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will arrive earlier than expected. This suggests that the device may launch around August or early September, ahead of last year’s Galaxy S24 FE release, which took place in late September.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to feature an Exynos 2400 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It will run on the latest One UI 8 software and is likely to house a 4,900mAh battery. For optics, the upcoming device is expected to include a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 12MP front-facing camera. The device may be available in several colour options: Icy blue, jet black, navy, and white.

Galaxy tri-fold Phone, XR Headset: Release Timeline

Furthermore, Samsung has also confirmed the plans to introduce a new tri-fold smartphone and an XR headset in the second half of the year. The XR headset, named Project Moohan, was recently spotted on benchmarking platforms running a Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 processor. The triple-fold device is expected to be called the Galaxy Z TriFold and is likely to launch in October. Earlier rumours had referred to it as the Samsung G Fold.

In addition to these flagship devices, Samsung will expand its tablet lineup with the Galaxy Tab S11 series and add new models to its Galaxy A series of entry-level smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G and Samsung Galaxy A07 have appeared in recent online leaks and could be part of this upcoming release wave.