Garmin India announces 2-year warranty and exchange program- All details

Garmin has introduced a new 2-year warranty policy for selected watch models in India. All watches launched after January 2024 in India will be eligible for warranty, including the Forerunner 165 Series, Fenix 8 Series, Enduro 3, and Instinct 3 Series. The company also confirmed that upcoming watches will be part of the new warranty policy, bringing extended support to customers. Alongside the new warranty plan, Garmin India also announced a new limited-time exchange program, which will be available for some exclusive models and customers. Know more about Garmin India’s new customer support plans and how users and buyers can benefit in the long run. If you own a latest Garmin watch from an authorised store, then you are eligible for a 2-year warranty instead of 1 year.(Garmin)

Also read: Redmi Watch Move launched at ₹1999, Xiaomi’s first made-in-India smartwatch

Garmin India warranty policy

Garmin India is bringing a new warranty Policy which will give buyers 2 years of support. As mentioned above, the warranty will be applicable to watches launched after January 2024 or models which will be launched in India. Garmin said, “The extended warranty aims to add additional value to Garmin watches purchased within India and encourage customers to purchase through authorised channels.” Therefore, watch purchases from abroad or via any other unofficial websites will not come under this new warranty policy. This move is made to address the concern of the sale of unused, refurbished, discontinued, or non-warranty products

Also read: Apple Watch slips to second place in global smartwatch shipments as this Chinese giant dominates most of 2024: Report

Garmin India exchange policy

The wearable giant is also bringing an exclusive limited-time exchange offer for all the affected customers. This offer will commence from June 1 and it will last until June 20, 2025.

Customers with a valid receipt can exchange their refurbished, discontinued, or non-warranty watch and get a 50% discount on the Garmin Venu Sq 2 smartwatch. If buyers prefer any other model, then they can get 25% off on other Garmin watches. However, it will be based on the model’s availability.

To benefit from the exchange policy, customers will have to write an email to marketing@garmin-india.com. Then, a support team member will be assigned for further guidance. It should be noted that the entire process could take up to 15 days.

Mobile Finder: iPhone 17 LATEST specs, features, and price