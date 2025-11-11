Getting ready for winter? Don’t forget to safely turn off and protect your AC
Follow the step-by-step guide to properly shut down the AC for winter, and make it ready for the next season.
The winter season is officially here, and many of us have started preparing for the chilling days. But, as summer ends, and winter approaches, many people leave their Air Conditioners as it is, and many are not aware of their post-season care. Yes, AC systems also require a proper shutdown to ensure their proper functionality next season. But what should one do for post-summer maintenance? We have listed five steps that you can follow to properly switch off and store your AC safely this winter and make it ready to cool efficiently next year.
5 steps of post-summer AC maintenance
- Properly clean or replace air filters: Since the AC has run the entire summer season, the air filters or the indoor unit might have attracted plenty of dust. Hence, it requires a deep cleaning. Therefore, make sure to thoroughly clean the air filters with water until the dust is all washed off. If the filters are in bad condition, then also consider replacing them for the next summer season.
- Clean outdoor unit: The outdoor unit of the AC is severely prone to dust and debris since it's placed outside of the home. Therefore, make sure to clean the outdoor unit and cover it properly to prevent any unwanted damage.
- Check for blockages in drain line: With constant usage in summer, the drain line could attract dust and debris over time, creating blockages. Therefore, inspect and clean the drain line thoroughly to prevent mould buildup.
- Cut the power supply: After thorough cleaning and covering of the AC units, make sure to cut the power supply by turning off the main switch or unplugging. This helps save electricity and prevent any electrical risks.
- Schedule a maintenance visit: While most of the cleaning could be done at home, it is recommended to get the maintenance and cleaning done by a professional. Therefore, schedule a professional visit and get a proper post-summer AC maintenance.
Following the above-mentioned steps for your post-summer AC maintenance will help ensure its smooth running next summer season. Therefore, with all winter preparation, make sure to give your ACs a proper shutdown.