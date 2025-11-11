Getting ready for winter? Don’t forget to safely turn off and protect your AC

The winter season is officially here, and many of us have started preparing for the chilling days. But, as summer ends, and winter approaches, many people leave their Air Conditioners as it is, and many are not aware of their post-season care. Yes, AC systems also require a proper shutdown to ensure their proper functionality next season. But what should one do for post-summer maintenance? We have listed five steps that you can follow to properly switch off and store your AC safely this winter and make it ready to cool efficiently next year.

Here’s a detailed guide to post-summer AC maintenance that you must follow.