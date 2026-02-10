GoBoult launches Mustang Stallion, Racer, Muscle smartwatches and Sprint TWS earbuds in India

GoBoult, in partnership with Mustang, has expanded its wearable and audio product portfolio with the launch of four new devices, including three smartwatches and one true wireless stereo (TWS) earbud. The new range includes the Mustang Stallion, Mustang Racer, Mustang Muscle smartwatches, and the Mustang Sprint TWS earbuds. All products will be available across direct-to-consumer platforms, e-commerce channels, and quick commerce services across India. GoBoult has launched Mustang Stallion, Racer, Muscle smartwatches and Mustang Sprint TWS earbuds in India.

The launch marks the next phase of GoBoult’s partnership with Mustang, which has now entered its third year. The collaboration, which began with audio products, has grown into wearables and audio as part of the company’s broader product roadmap. GoBoult said the partnership plays a central role in shaping product design and user experience rather than serving as a branding exercise.

Also read: No more free lyrics? YouTube Music may soon put song lyrics behind a paywall

Speaking on the launch, GoBoult Co-founder Varun Gupta said, “We are building our wearables and audio business with a clear focus on product intent and long-term growth, and the Mustang series shows how we plan to take this forward.”

Co-founder Tarun Gupta said, “As wearables become a larger part of our portfolio, the Mustang collection reflects the standard we want to set through our products.”

GoBoult Mustang Stallion smartwatch The Mustang Stallion smartwatch focuses on hardware-based controls inspired by automotive elements. It includes a piston-style switch for power and menu access, a rotating bezel for navigation, and a lever that provides direct entry to activity tracking modes. The smartwatch is priced at Rs. 14,999, but interested buyers can purchase it at a special launch price of Rs. 3,999.

Also read: Want to know how long you really sleep? Apple Health has the answer

GoBoult Mustang Racer smartwatch The GoBoult Mustang Racer smartwatch features a functional crown designed for grip-based navigation and a lever positioned for quick input. The GoBoult Mustang Racer smartwatch is priced at Rs. 12,999 and is now available for a launch price of Rs. 2,999.

GoBoult Mustang Muscle Smartwatch The GoBoult Mustang Muscle smartwatch uses a curved display integrated into its form and includes a haptic-ring crown for navigation. GoBoult has set the price at Rs. 9,999, while the launch price will be announced later.

Also read: Nothing Phone 4a series new colour options teased ahead of March 2026 launch

Mustang Mustang Sprint TWS earbuds Alongside the smartwatches, GoBoult has introduced the Mustang Sprint TWS earbuds. The earbuds come in a transparent case designed to show internal components and include touch-based controls on the earbuds. The Mustang Sprint TWS is priced at Rs. 5,999 and will be available at a special launch price of Rs. 1,499.

Also read: Valentine’s Day online scams: 5 Traps you need to watch out for

GoBoult said the Mustang-led portfolio is expected to grow its contribution to overall revenue in the coming phases. The company currently generates most of its revenue from audio products, but wearables are expected to account for a larger share as new launches continue.

The company has also outlined plans to increase offline sales and expand its presence beyond metro markets. Looking ahead, GoBoult plans to enter international markets, including the US, Europe, and parts of Asia, while continuing to build its wearable and audio lineup without relying on discount-led growth.