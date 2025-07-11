Google introduces Veo 3 image-to-video generation feature to Gemini app

Google announced the Veo 3 model at the I/O 2025 event in May, bringing advanced video generation capabilities. The AI model is available to Google AI subscribers via the Gemini app and Flow tool. On Thursday, Google announced that it's bringing Veo 3’s image-to-video generation capabilities to the Gemini app, allowing users to create videos from a still image. This new addition will allow users to generate 3 eight-second video clips with sound on a daily basis within the Gemini app. Therefore, if you want to make fun videos with still images, then know how this new image-to-video generation feature works on the Gemini app. Know how the image-to-video generation feature works on the Gemini app.(Google)

Also read: Human trials for Google’s drugs made by AI set to begin soon, possibly changing how we perceive healthcare

Google brings image-to-video generation feature to Gemini app

Google AI Ultra and Google AI Pro plan users can now generate eight-second video clips from still images in the Gemini app. To make such videos, users simply have to select “Videos” from the toolbar in the prompt box. Now, pick a photo from the photo gallery and provide Gemini with detailed instructions, animations, visuals and audio for the video. Then wait for a few minutes for Gemini to turn still images into “dynamic video”.

Google said, “You can get creative by animating everyday objects, bringing your drawings and paintings to life or adding movement to nature scenes.” The AI-generated video clips can be easily shared with friends and family or can be downloaded to the device. The image-to-video generation feature has started to roll out to Google AI subscribers in select countries. This feature is also available on Google’s AI filmmaking tool, Flow.

Also read: OpenAI prepares to take on Google Chrome with AI-driven browser, launch expected in weeks

It should also be noted that all AI-generated videos will come with a visible watermark along with an invisible SynthID digital watermark. Users can also provide feedback by clicking on the thumbs-up and down buttons on the AI videos for further improvements. This new addition to the Gemini app could come as a big addition, as Google highlighted that over 40 million Veo 3 videos were generated in the app and the Flow tool over the first seven weeks of its launch.

Mobile Finder: Google Pixel 10 Pro LATEST specs, features, and price