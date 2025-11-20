Google issues emergency Chrome update: Billions at risk if you don’t act now

Google has started pushing an urgent security fix for Chrome after detecting a serious browser flaw that attackers have already begun to exploit. The company has asked all desktop users to install the new update at the earliest, as the vulnerability places more than two billion users at immediate risk. The rollout has reached Windows, macOS, and Linux, and Google has stressed that users and organisations must confirm their browser is updated without delay. Google has issued an urgent Chrome update as a new security flaw exposes users to active online attacks.(Pexels)

The issue involves a zero-day flaw that attackers are currently using in real-world conditions. Google identified the bug as CVE-2025-13223 and linked it to Chrome’s V8 JavaScript engine. The flaw stems from a “type confusion” error, which can lead the browser to mishandle memory when it loads content crafted by an attacker. This gap could allow a harmful webpage to push unwanted code into the system or cause Chrome to crash.

Google has chosen not to share complete technical details yet. The company said it will release more information only after most users receive the patch. This step aims to reduce the risk of further attacks, as detailed insights could help threat actors target unpatched systems.

Users who rely on the stable version of Chrome across major operating systems remain exposed until they install the update. The alert also covers third-party browsers built using Chromium. These browsers typically adopt Chrome’s core technology, which means they could face the same risk until developers issue matching updates. The warning is especially relevant for users in India, where Chrome is widely used on personal devices, office systems, and shared computers in educational environments.

How to Stay Safe: Step-by-Step Guide

Update Chrome immediately: Go to Menu > Help > About Google Chrome and install the latest update.

Restart your browser: The fix becomes active only after you close and reopen Chrome.

Check automatic updates: Make sure auto-update is enabled, but still restart your browser to confirm the patch is applied.

Verify your Chrome version: Ensure your browser shows the latest stable build after the update.

Update Chromium-based browsers: If you use Opera, Edge, Brave, or any other Chromium browser, check for updates there too.

Avoid unknown websites: Skip visiting suspicious sites until you confirm your browser is updated.

Do not click on unfamiliar links: Avoid links sent by unknown contacts via email, social media, or messaging apps.

Refresh security tools: Keep antivirus and anti-malware tools updated during this period.

Clear browsing data: Remove cookies and cached files if your browser behaved oddly before the update.

Restart your device: Reboot your system after updating the browser to ensure all processes load properly.

People using other Chromium-based browsers should also check for updates. Until the patch is installed, users should avoid unfamiliar websites and links from unknown sources, as exposure to malicious content may increase during this period.