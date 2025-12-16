Google may soon ask users to describe the content they want to see on Discover

Google is testing a new way for users to shape what they see in the Discover feed inside the Google app. The company has introduced an early experiment through Search Labs that allows people to directly tell Discover what kind of content they want or do not want to see. Google is testing a feature that lets users directly control and customise what appears in Discover.(Google)

This feature came to light when a Reddit user shared screenshots of the option on the r/Pixel_Phones subreddit. The experiment, named “Tailor your feed,” gives users more control over the subjects and sources that appear in Discover. Instead of relying only on taps and hidden settings, users can now describe their preferences using written instructions.

With this tool, users can add new topics, remove existing ones, or narrow down areas they already follow. The feature also allows people to include or block content from specific publishers. For example, someone can ask Discover to focus on certain types of recipes or avoid coverage from selected sources. Google also says users can make broader requests, such as asking the feed to reflect a particular mood or focus.

How It Works

Discover already includes controls that let users manage what they see. By tapping the three-dot menu on a story, users can ask to see less content on a topic or stop seeing updates from a source. While these tools remain available, the new experiment aims to offer more detailed control by allowing users to explain preferences in their own words.

Google uses automated systems to interpret these instructions and apply them to the Discover feed. The company presents the feature as an optional experiment, and users must choose to try it.

How to Join Search Labs

To access “Tailor your feed,” users need to join Search Labs. After signing up, they can open the Google app and tap the laboratory icon at the top left of the screen. Users can turn on the new option with a single tap by scrolling through the list of experiments.