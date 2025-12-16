Search
Tue, Dec 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Google may soon ask users to describe the content they want to see on Discover

ByMD Ijaj Khan
Published on: Dec 16, 2025 04:57 pm IST

Google is testing a new feature that will allow users to directly shape their Discover feed by clearly stating the type of content they want or wish to avoid.

Loading Suggestions...

Google is testing a new way for users to shape what they see in the Discover feed inside the Google app. The company has introduced an early experiment through Search Labs that allows people to directly tell Discover what kind of content they want or do not want to see.

Google is testing a feature that lets users directly control and customise what appears in Discover.(Google)
Google is testing a feature that lets users directly control and customise what appears in Discover.(Google)

This feature came to light when a Reddit user shared screenshots of the option on the r/Pixel_Phones subreddit. The experiment, named “Tailor your feed,” gives users more control over the subjects and sources that appear in Discover. Instead of relying only on taps and hidden settings, users can now describe their preferences using written instructions.

Also read: Google End of Year Sale goes live: Get up to 10000 off on Pixel 10 and accessories

With this tool, users can add new topics, remove existing ones, or narrow down areas they already follow. The feature also allows people to include or block content from specific publishers. For example, someone can ask Discover to focus on certain types of recipes or avoid coverage from selected sources. Google also says users can make broader requests, such as asking the feed to reflect a particular mood or focus.

How It Works

Discover already includes controls that let users manage what they see. By tapping the three-dot menu on a story, users can ask to see less content on a topic or stop seeing updates from a source. While these tools remain available, the new experiment aims to offer more detailed control by allowing users to explain preferences in their own words.

Google uses automated systems to interpret these instructions and apply them to the Discover feed. The company presents the feature as an optional experiment, and users must choose to try it.

Also read: Motorola Edge 70 with 50MP triple rear cameras and 5,000mAh battery launched in India

How to Join Search Labs

To access “Tailor your feed,” users need to join Search Labs. After signing up, they can open the Google app and tap the laboratory icon at the top left of the screen. Users can turn on the new option with a single tap by scrolling through the list of experiments.

News / Technology / Google may soon ask users to describe the content they want to see on Discover
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On