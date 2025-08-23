Google Pixel 10 Pro or Pixel 10: Is the camera upgrade worth 30,000?

Google Pixel 10 series is now official with four models on offer: the Pixel 10, the Pixel 10 Pro, the Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. However, the real comparison, and the real confusion that buyers may face, is between the vanilla Pixel 10 and the Pixel 10 Pro (also XL), particularly in terms of cameras, because on paper they look quite similar. Triple-camera setup, similar megapixel counts, similar focal lengths. So, what's the difference? Well, we have done the research for you. There are key differences across both phones, including the camera sensors, the features the cameras offer, and more. Here are the details. Google Pixel 10 Pro starts at ₹ 1,09,999 in India. (Google)

Firstly, let's talk about camera sensors

Both the Pixel 10 Pro and the Pixel 10 Pro XL share the exact same camera setup, so they can be treated as one. The Pixel 10 Pro has a triple-camera setup. The Pixel 10 also has a triple-camera setup, an upgrade from the two cameras on the Pixel 9 last year. Things get interesting when it comes to the sensors themselves, because while on paper the Pixel 10 has three cameras, the sensors are different compared to the Pro models. The Pixel 10 Pro comes with a 50-megapixel wide camera with an f/1.68 aperture, while the Pixel 10 has a 48-megapixel wide camera with an f/1.7 aperture. The Pixel 10’s main sensor is much smaller compared to the Pixel 10 Pro.

Talking about the ultra-wide, the Pixel 10 Pro has a 48-megapixel shooter, while the Pixel 10 is limited to 13-megapixel.The Pixel 10 Pro also has a larger aperture at f/1.7 compared to f/2.2. Finally, for the5x telephoto lens, the Pixel 10 Pro features a 48-megapixel shooter, while the Pixel 10 is limited to 10.8-megapixel. While both offer 5x zoom, the Pixel 10 Pro certainly has a resolution advantage.

That covers the sensors themselves. On paper, the Pixel 10 Pro has the edge, but when it comes to the feature sets these cameras enable, the differences are there, too. So, let’s talk about the feature differences.

Pixel 10 Pro vs Pixel 10: What camera features is the Pixel 10 missing?

Firstly, the rear camera of the Pixel 10 Pro can record 8K video and it is powered by Video Boost, while the regular Pixel 10 cannot. Next, the Pixel 10 Pro can also do super-res zoom video up to 20x, while the Pixel 10’s fine print states that it is digital video zoom up to 20x, which could lead to quality differences.

When it comes to Pro controls, the Pixel 10 Pro has them. The Pixel 10 Pro can also offer high-res zoom up to 50-megapixel. The Pixel 10 lacks both of these features. Another difference is that the Pixel 10 Pro can shoot pro-res zoom photos up to 100x, while the Pixel 10 is limited to super-res zoom up to 20x. Again, the Pixel 10 Pro benefits from video features like Video Boost and Night Sight video, which the Pixel 10 misses out on.

What do we think of the differences?

Broadly, they lie mostly in Pro controls. You might not use 8K video, as it is time-consuming to convert it using the Video Boost feature. But ultimately, if you are going to need control over your images, you will need Pro controls. If you want 50-megapixel images, the Pixel 10 Pro should be your pick. However, if you do not care about any of those and simply want a reliable camera that captures consistent point-and-shoot images, the Pixel 10 will perform well in most situations.

Also, when it comes to selfies, the Pixel 10 Pro again has an advantage with its 42-megapixel selfie shooter compared to the 10.5-megapixel shooter on the Pixel 10. So, if the selfie camera is your priority, you should consider the Pixel 10 Pro. Last year, with the Pixel 9 Pro’s 42-megapixel, we thought it took some of the best selfies in the Android space, and the Pixel 10 Pro is certainly going to repeat that. So, if you are someone who clicks a lot of selfies, the Pixel 10 Pro should be your choice.