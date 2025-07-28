Google Pixel 10 series images leak again ahead of launch, new colours tipped

Google has already announced that the Google Pixel 10 series will launch on 21 August in the Indian market. However, regarding the official reveals, the company has only shown a small teaser of the Pixel 10 Pro in the new Moonstone colourway. Google has kept the other Pixel 10 series models under wraps so far. Google Pixel 10 series image as posted by Evan Blass on X(Evan Blass)

Although we have seen multiple leaks showing the Pixel 10 in different colourways, another leak from Evan Blass, a veteran tipster in the tech community, has revealed what appear to be the official renders of the Pixel 10 family. This includes the Pixel 10 Pro Fold (if that will be its name), the Pixel 10 Pro, the Pixel 10 Pro XL and the new Pixel 10, which seems to be the most interesting model this time, alongside the new Pixel Buds and the Pixel Watch 4. Here are the details.

New Colours Tipped Again

Based on images shared by Blass, we can confirm that there will be four different Pixel 10 series models this time: the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, the Pixel 10 Pro XL, the Pixel 10 Pro and the regular Pixel 10.

The images also confirm that the base Pixel 10 will ship with three cameras: which could be a wide, an ultra-wide and a telephoto lens, making the camera setup more versatile. However, reports suggest that the sensors could be changed, but this, of course, remains to be seen.

We also get to see the different colourways that were leaked by Android Headlines a few days ago, including a new blue for the Pixel 10, a light green (could be called Jade) for the Pixel 10 Pro, and the Moonstone colourway for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

As for the Pixel Watch 4, it looks identical to the previous version. It seems Google is following Apple's strategy of maintaining a distinct aesthetic so that people associate the look with Pixel Watches, hence the repeated design.

Considering that multiple tipsters have now shared the same renders, and these latest ones are of a much higher resolution, it reinforces the same details, giving us confidence about what to expect from the Pixel 10 series on 21 August in India.

What More Do We Know?

The Pixel 10 series will be powered by the Tensor G5 chipset, which will reportedly be manufactured by TSMC on a 3nm process. This is expected to bring both performance and efficiency upgrades.

Further, based on multiple reports, the design, including that of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, is expected to remain largely the same. Google launched this new design language last year, featuring flat sides and a disconnected camera module that floats on the top half of the phone's back.