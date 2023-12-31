Google Pixel 7 Pro sees major price drop. Here's what to do

Google Pixel 7 Pro, launched in October 2022, is available for almost ₹30,000 less than its launch price. The phone, which was released alongside Google Pixel 7 and is a singular 12GB RAM+128GB storage model, can be purchased at the reduced price on Flipkart. New Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphones are displayed at a launch event for new Google hardware devices in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., October 6, 2022. REUTERS/Roselle Chen

Offer details

Pixel 7 Pro had a launch price of ₹84,999. Now, under the said offer, buyers can get the handset for just ₹58,999, i.e., a discount of around 31% amounting to ₹26,000.

Alternatively, customers can avail an exchange offer of up to ₹38,500 ( ₹42,500 on select models). Multiple bank offers are available as well.

It must also be noted that the deal is on all three colour variants of the phone, namely Hazel, Obsidian, and Snow.

Google Pixel 7 Pro: Key specs

Screen: 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Operating system: Android 13

Battery: 4926mAh unit with support for 30W wired charging.

Processor: Octa core Tensor G2

Connectivity features: 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, USB type-C port, etc.

Photography: 10MP camera for selfies and video calls; triple camera setup (50MP main camera, 48MP telephoto lens, and 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens) at the back.

Additional details: In-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, IP68 (dust and water resistant rating), and more.