Google Pixel 9a leaked fully: 3 real-world differences from the iPhone 16e

The Google Pixel 9a has leaked, extensively. Unboxings and reviews are already out, even before Google has officially released the product. This is nothing new with Pixel smartphones; it has been the case for several generations. However, this early access to information has confirmed how the phone will eventually compare with one of its biggest rivals, the iPhone 16e, when it launches. Here, we break down what you can expect from this eventual battle and the real-world differences. Rather than comparing specifications, we will focus on how the user experience will differ based on what we know so far. iPhone SE 4, Google Pixel 9a, and other smartphones launching soon. (Android Headline)

Is there a major performance gap?

The Pixel 9a will be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset, the same one found in the rest of the Pixel 9 series, including the Pixel 9 Pro XL/9Pro and Pixel 9. While the chipset is not a performance leader, it gets the job done. In everyday use, it makes the Pixel 9 Pro feel quite fast (in our experience). However, when it comes to something like export times in apps like Adobe Lightroom, things can feel a bit sluggish, especially compared to phones like the iPhone 16 and ones with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or 8 Elite.

These tasks take noticeably longer compared to the iPhone 16e, which is equipped with the Apple A18, the same powerful 3nm chipset used across the iPhone 16 lineup. If performance is a priority, the iPhone 16e will be a better choice, especially for demanding tasks like video editing and gaming.

Key differences in camera

The iPhone 16e features a single-camera setup. While it does utilise Apple’s Fusion camera technology to produce optical-quality shots at around a 2x focal length, it lacks a dedicated telephoto lens. Additionally, it does not include an ultra-wide-angle camera, which is a significant omission for a phone that costs ₹59,900 for the base model. Apple should have at least included an ultra-wide-angle lens, if not a telephoto.

In contrast, the Pixel 9a features a dual-camera setup, including an ultra-wide-angle lens. This addition enhances versatility, allowing users to capture expansive landscape shots or fit more into the frame when they cannot step back further. As a result, the Pixel 9a will offer a more flexible camera experience.

Colours and aesthetics

While aesthetics may not be a priority for everyone, they do matter to many users. In this regard, the Pixel 9a has an advantage. The phone has been spotted in various colour options, including a shade of violet that could be called Iris, Peony (pink), alongside the standard Porcelain (white) and Obsidian (black) variants.

In contrast, the iPhone 16e is available in only black and white. If you prefer a wider range of colours to express yourself, the Pixel 9a offers more choice.