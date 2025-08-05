Google Pixel devices will reportedly make hiding files easier with upcoming update

Google Pixel devices have featured the Private Space function since Android 15. It offers a convenient way to secure specific apps and files on your Pixel device. While adding apps to Private Space is straightforward, placing them behind an additional layer of security, transferring files has not been as seamless. However, this may soon change, as Google is reportedly working on simplifying the process of copying and moving files into Private Space, according to a new report by Android Authority. Google Pixel phones will soon feature a better version of Private Space.(Screengrab/Google)

Here's what could be coming

Currently, when you open Private Space, there is an “Install” button, and this lets you add new apps to Private Space. However, in the latest Google Android Canary build, the “Install” button is going to be replaced by an “Add” button. And then the “Add” button will subsequently expand into two options: “Install apps”, which will launch the dedicated Play Store, and then there's going to be a second option, which is going to be “Add files”, which will open the Files app by Google.

Now from there, the report adds, you will be able to switch to the Personal tab and see your files in the main profile that you want to actually transfer to Private Space. However, there are going to be limitations with this experience, and will be able to transfer 100 files at once with a 2GB data limit.

When could this new feature launch?

As for when it's coming, it isn't clear when you can expect it. The publication says that this isn't part of the Android 16 QPR1 beta, and so it may not be available any time soon (including with the upcoming Pixel 10 series of devices). It could be possible that this ships with the Android 16 QPR2.