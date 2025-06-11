How to install Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2 on your Pixel devices and experience the new Material 3 design

Google has started rolling out the Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2 update for Pixel devices. This update follows last month’s release of the initial Android 16 beta, which introduced the Material 3 Expressive design overhaul. Although the stable version of Android 16 is not yet available, the QPR1 beta brings significant changes in the user interface and experience. Here’s how to install Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2 on Pixel devices and explore its new interface.(Google)

The Android 16 QPR1 update focuses mainly on design improvements. Google has worked on Material 3 Expressive, a new design language that changes the appearance of the lock screen, Quick Settings, and other system elements. These changes offer a new look and feel across the entire operating system. The current version, Beta 2, was released on June 10, and Google is expected to release additional beta versions before the final update. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to install the Android 16 QPR1 Beta on supported Google Pixel phones.

Android 16 QPR1 Beta Update: Compatible Pixel Devices

At present, Google supports all Pixel models powered by the Tensor chipset for the Android 16 beta. Eligible devices include:

Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6a

Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and 7a

Pixel Tablet

Pixel Fold

Pixel 8, 8 Pro, and 8a

Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold, and 9a

How to Join the Android Beta Program and Install Android 16 QPR1

To install the Android 16 QPR1 Beta, users need to join the Android Beta Program. Visit google.com/android/beta and sign in with the Google account linked to the Pixel device. Then, select the device from the list and opt into the beta program. After opting in, check for system updates on the Pixel device. The beta update should appear within an hour, though sometimes it may take longer.

Currently, Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2 is available through the Beta Program’s over-the-air (OTA) update. However, OTA files for manual sideloading have not been released yet. Users who want to try the new redesign should enrol in the Beta Program to receive the update automatically.