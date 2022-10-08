Home / Technology / Google to bring features in Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro to older Pixel phones: Reports

Updated on Oct 08, 2022 02:20 PM IST

The company's next ‘Feature Drop’ will enable features exclusive to the newly-launched products in earlier devices, reports said.

New Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphones are displayed at a launch event for new Google hardware devices in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., October 6, 2022. REUTERS/Roselle Chen
New Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphones are displayed at a launch event for new Google hardware devices in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., October 6, 2022. REUTERS/Roselle Chen
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Google recently launched its Pixel 7 series with Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The smartphones, which are priced at 59,999 and 84,999 respectively, have some new features which are exclusive to these two Tensor G2 equipped products. If you want access to these features, but find Pixel 7 and Pro costly, then worry not.

This is because, according to reports, Google's next ‘Feature Drop’ will introduce these exclusive features to older Pixel smartphones. Feature Drop was rolled out in December 2019 and a new version is released once every quarter. In Pixel devices, this option adds or enables new features, or improves the existing functionality.

When will next Feature Drop come out?

Reports state that the next Feature Drop is slated for arrival in December, and some of the exclusive features will be enabled only in old devices with Tensor technology.

‘Clear Calling’, which reduces background noise while the user is on call, is expected to come. With it, users can also drop an incoming call simply by uttering ‘silence.’ Similarly, some models are likely to get ‘’Guided Frame' for those with weak eyesight to take selfie by giving voice command.

Similarly, ‘Real Tone,' which, as per Google, shows different skin tones accurately, may be given in an updated form.

Features that may arrive in non-Tensor smartphones as well include ‘At a Glance’ widget on the home screen, ‘Audio Message Transcription’ etc.

